(The New Civil Rights Movement)   Mother claims her first grader has OCD from CRT, starts a GoFundMe for $5,000   (thenewcivilrightsmovement.com) divider line
58
yadumey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Allow me to be the first to admit their WHOOSH moment by thinking this was something like a 'cathode ray tubes cause autism' article.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yadumey: Allow me to be the first to admit their WHOOSH moment by thinking this was something like a 'cathode ray tubes cause autism' article.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off, snowflake mom.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
last week I went out fishing for the afternoon then stopped at one of my usual haunts for a beer and something to eat. there was this fairly attractive woman roughly my age there with her dad having a beer. I noticed her looking over my way a few times - wasn't sure if she was checking me out or what was going on. thought about going to say hi and introduce myself, but just sat there quietly and ate my burger.

she gets into a conversation with the bartender and one of the barflies there - she's from near the Philly area, in town for the holiday to see family, blah blah blah. and this is going on for a few minutes when suddenly - and out of nowhere - she launches into a diatribe about how her school district is teaching her children Critical Race Theory and how much of her time is dedicated to going to school board meetings to make sure this is eradicated from the schools and how she should move back home because they don't have these problems here...

after a few minutes of her going off about this, the bartender and the customer both go "what's critical race theory?".  by this point I realize this chick is clearly nuts (and I think they did too) and I'm really glad I didn't jump into this conversation at all, but she explained that critical race theory teaches white children that they were born with original sin and that we're racist from birth and yada yada yada. at that point I finished my beer, paid my bill, and got the hell out of there.

but the crazy folks are out there believing this crap
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's amazing! Her daughter is working on her sociology dissertation?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rookie move, vaccines cause OCD, not CRT.
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thenewcivilrightsmovement.comView Full Size

Looks like your hillbilly kid also has lice. Ill kick in $5 for a bar of soap and a bucket of hot water.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's really cool that her first grader is taking graduate level law courses at a local university.
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

poconojoe: last week I went out fishing for the afternoon then stopped at one of my usual haunts for a beer and something to eat. there was this fairly attractive woman roughly my age there with her dad having a beer. I noticed her looking over my way a few times - wasn't sure if she was checking me out or what was going on. thought about going to say hi and introduce myself, but just sat there quietly and ate my burger.

she gets into a conversation with the bartender and one of the barflies there - she's from near the Philly area, in town for the holiday to see family, blah blah blah. and this is going on for a few minutes when suddenly - and out of nowhere - she launches into a diatribe about how her school district is teaching her children Critical Race Theory and how much of her time is dedicated to going to school board meetings to make sure this is eradicated from the schools and how she should move back home because they don't have these problems here...

after a few minutes of her going off about this, the bartender and the customer both go "what's critical race theory?".  by this point I realize this chick is clearly nuts (and I think they did too) and I'm really glad I didn't jump into this conversation at all, but she explained that critical race theory teaches white children that they were born with original sin and that we're racist from birth and yada yada yada. at that point I finished my beer, paid my bill, and got the hell out of there.

but the crazy folks are out there believing this crap


No, the crazy ones are teaching it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the money to buy a LCD to get rid of the CRT?
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: That's really cool that her first grader is taking graduate level law courses at a local university.


Or possibly that she's working on charitable remainder trusts for her local nonprofit, good for her...
 
El_Swino
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*sniff*  It's always a bit sad to watch a baby start on its first grift.  They only stay young for so long.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: That's really cool that her first grader is taking graduate level law courses at a local university.


It is rural Tennessee.  They only have a five letter alphabet, plus some stick figure characters.  Children missing any fingers or toes automatically fail math.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey lady,
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Low refresh rates on CRTs used to give me headaches, where's my payout?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What the fark
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yadumey: Allow me to be the first to admit their WHOOSH moment by thinking this was something like a 'cathode ray tubes cause autism' article.


That, weirdly, would make more sense.
 
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
its amazing to me that basically admitting that

being born a white man in the US affords you some benefits not immediately / or ever afforded to
white women
men of color
women of color
etc

is controversial.

The concept is sound and most people accept it. The arguments might be to what degree and in what areas but to deny it is to deny reality
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: No, the crazy ones are teaching it.


I'd bet good money you couldn't articulate what CRT is.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Creating hysteria is exactly what our side does, shouldn't complain when Trumpers use our tactics against us.   Don't just talk about race or worse create race fiction and teach it as fact.  Marry a black person like I did and get the full immersion experience.   Just sayin.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As someone who has OCD I'd never wish it on anyone.

If your child has it, exploiting it for political points makes you a huge piece of shiat.
 
freetomato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This horse-faced ninny needs to get the hell over herself.  Her kids are going to hate her guts when they grow up.
 
Devo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Her 1st grader, if they've even ever heard of CRT, has only heard it from their mother.  No 1st grade teacher has taught it.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Creating hysteria is exactly what our side does, shouldn't complain when Trumpers use our tactics against us.   Don't just talk about race or worse create race fiction and teach it as fact.  Marry a black person like I did and get the full immersion experience.   Just sayin.


Now thats some herpa derp
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: gar1013: No, the crazy ones are teaching it.

I'd bet good money you couldn't articulate what CRT is.


I'd double it if he could provide actual evidence of it being taught in a non-college level class.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gar1013: poconojoe: last week I went out fishing for the afternoon then stopped at one of my usual haunts for a beer and something to eat. there was this fairly attractive woman roughly my age there with her dad having a beer. I noticed her looking over my way a few times - wasn't sure if she was checking me out or what was going on. thought about going to say hi and introduce myself, but just sat there quietly and ate my burger.

she gets into a conversation with the bartender and one of the barflies there - she's from near the Philly area, in town for the holiday to see family, blah blah blah. and this is going on for a few minutes when suddenly - and out of nowhere - she launches into a diatribe about how her school district is teaching her children Critical Race Theory and how much of her time is dedicated to going to school board meetings to make sure this is eradicated from the schools and how she should move back home because they don't have these problems here...

after a few minutes of her going off about this, the bartender and the customer both go "what's critical race theory?".  by this point I realize this chick is clearly nuts (and I think they did too) and I'm really glad I didn't jump into this conversation at all, but she explained that critical race theory teaches white children that they were born with original sin and that we're racist from birth and yada yada yada. at that point I finished my beer, paid my bill, and got the hell out of there.

but the crazy folks are out there believing this crap

No, the crazy ones are teaching it.


Here we go.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I worked for a company in TN for a few years, those people are a special kind of stupid.
 
LL316
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: No, the crazy ones are teaching it.


What, exactly, is Critical Race Theory?
 
freetomato
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dracos31: Prank Call of Cthulhu: gar1013: No, the crazy ones are teaching it.

I'd bet good money you couldn't articulate what CRT is.

I'd double it if he could provide actual evidence of it being taught in a non-college level class.


I am betting a GED in Sociology and Public Policy.  In legal threads, that GED likely grows to includes a law degree.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: No, the crazy ones are teaching it.


Hey, victim:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dracos31: Prank Call of Cthulhu: gar1013: No, the crazy ones are teaching it.

I'd bet good money you couldn't articulate what CRT is.

I'd double it if he could provide actual evidence of it being taught in a non-college level class.


I would double that action too.
 
janzee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll donate a rubber mallet.  She can sell swings at her head for $5 (maybe 3-for-$12).  That'll probably raise more money and actually do some good for the world.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These people are in a perpetual state of massive bliss.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shastacola: [memecreator.org image 430x327]


The really sad thing is that there are enough gullible people out there to make all these grifts profitable.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Im guessing, given her environment, this kid probably isnt going to end up needing a high dollar education.
Her high school career will most likely involve a lot of amateur nights down at "Dirty Dougs".
 
neongoats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear right wingers: try learning to have an adult's love for America instead of a toddlers love of it's mommy. Ya see, real love can actually see the flaws and work to fix them, while a toddler always thinks his mommy is prettiest and bestest and smartest forever.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CRT gave me Ebola.  Again.
 
Saber
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From the article:
"Most notably, my 7 year old (first grader) (sic) has shown the most tragic changes. We went from a normal functioning, sweet child to one who will literally crumble at the slightest challenge and word," the story explains.

Holy crap!
 
redsquid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have an idea- let's teach critical thinking first, then teach Critical Race Theory. If grown adults don't get it how in the hell are young folks going to get it?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: As someone who has OCD I'd never wish it on anyone.

If your child has it, exploiting it for political points makes you a huge piece of shiat.


I forgot to add, if you child doesn't have it and you exploit it for political points you're and even bigger piece of shiat.


OCD remains one of the last conditions it's still OK to mock.

Yeah. I get it.  Even I can say when I'm stuck in a compulsive loop it can appear comical.  Look at that guy trying to leave his house, I bet he's up to 15 attempts! Ha ha ha!


Asshole.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"....and the CRT looked at me."
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OCD from CRT = SCAM
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"CRT TURNED ME INTO A NEWT!"

y.yarn.coView Full Size


/I got better
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whatever became of the days when you could just say to a person who's spouting crazy thoughts that they are, y'know, "crazy"?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mikalmd: OCD from CRT = SCAM


Republicans insist on lying to themselves, each other, and with much less success, the rest of us.
Not grifting them over their racist hysteria would be leaving money on the table.
 
