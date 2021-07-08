 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Parking Wars NYC: Car totaled from explosion gets a parking ticket for blocking a fire hydrant   (nypost.com) divider line
    New York City, fire hydrant, Parking  
posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 11:32 PM



ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have 30 minutes to move your cube.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I expected the blast to have moved the car toward the hydrant. It was parked there in the first place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ok...not too obscure is it?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the blast placed the car there, it should be ticketed. And the owner/driver should be on the hook for any added time and damage  his car block caused.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe some crime scene tape on the car would be a nice touch.  Hand the meter maid a citation for tampering with evidence.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Do hit and run victims get cited for jaywalking too?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, the fire department can run the hose through the windows.  They don't even have to break the glass.

/Mob hit?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the IRA blew up a car bomb near BBC headquarters, the area was taped off for 4 days while police did their investigation. After the crime scene tape was removed, the first ones in were the traffic wardens and every car that had been inside the crime scene boundary got parking tickets.

/Eventually all the owners had the tickets dismissed.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Wow.  Do hit and run victims get cited for jaywalking too?


Were they walking on a marked crosswalk?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the fark is any mention of an explosion
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com image 850x358]


Holy crap that's h.....wait am I on record saying that rabbit women are hot?

/yes
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Unless the blast placed the car there, it should be ticketed. And the owner/driver should be on the hook for any added time and damage  his car block caused.


Exactly.  While his car was destroyed in the explosion, it was also an impediment to the firefighters responding to the explosion, and saving property, which affected a lot of of people beyond the owner of the car.  The car's owner chose to illegally park next to the hydrant, knowing full well it was illegal to do so.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Sexy Jesus: Unless the blast placed the car there, it should be ticketed. And the owner/driver should be on the hook for any added time and damage  his car block caused.

Exactly.  While his car was destroyed in the explosion, it was also an impediment to the firefighters responding to the explosion, and saving property, which affected a lot of of people beyond the owner of the car.  The car's owner chose to illegally park next to the hydrant, knowing full well it was illegal to do so.


Similarly, that Jaywalker was in an unexpected location. I expect him to be ticketed and to pay for the repairs on the automated car.  Snipers will be deployed to prevent this in the future.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busi​n​essinsider.com/cop-tickets-blackhawk-p​ilot-2013-9%3famp
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZAZ: You have 30 minutes to move your cube.


- Yello, Mr. Burns' office.
- Is it about my cube?
 
thornhill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's the problem? Just because the car has been totaled doesn't mean you have a free pass to leave it wherever you want.

Get a two truck to take it to a junk yard.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Where the fark is any mention of an explosion


Because the person who submitted the video used the phrase "blown up" and subby assumed that there was an explosion involved.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Unless the blast placed the car there, it should be ticketed. And the owner/driver should be on the hook for any added time and damage  his car block caused.


I mean....it looks like it was stolen, vandalized, and dumped in front of a hydrant. Or I guess maybe parked illegally and then vandalized. Or parked in front of a hydrant and that's just what his car looks like.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bowen: Sexy Jesus: Unless the blast placed the car there, it should be ticketed. And the owner/driver should be on the hook for any added time and damage  his car block caused.

I mean....it looks like it was stolen, vandalized, and dumped in front of a hydrant. Or I guess maybe parked illegally and then vandalized. Or parked in front of a hydrant and that's just what his car looks like.


The car was likely totalled in a crash and left there by the owner.  No evidence of fire or blast damage.  The interior was then stripped by local hooligans or ruffians.  Yes, ticket and tow the car for blocking the hydrant.  Problem solved.  Move along.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 241x655]

ok...not too obscure is it?


"Supernintendo Chalmers, I hope you're ready for some mouth-watering khlav khalash!"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NYC cops have monthly quotas to hit. Cop most likely wrote the ticket because it was easy.
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If a car was discovered to be blocking a fire hydrant when the fire fighters showed up, I would sure as hell hope it got ticketed.
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: NYC cops have monthly quotas to hit. Cop most likely wrote the ticket because it was easy.


Or, when firefighters arrived to fight the fire started by the explosion, the pumper tried to connect to a hydrant and had to work around this asshole's car, so they yelled to one of the cops who was also responding and say, "Hey! Look at this farking mook, here!" Then the cop happily wrote the ticket.

The car was illegally parked before the explosion. He deserved the ticket.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fsbilly: ImmutableTenderloin: NYC cops have monthly quotas to hit. Cop most likely wrote the ticket because it was easy.

Or, when firefighters arrived to fight the fire started by the explosion, the pumper tried to connect to a hydrant and had to work around this asshole's car, so they yelled to one of the cops who was also responding and say, "Hey! Look at this farking mook, here!" Then the cop happily wrote the ticket.

The car was illegally parked before the explosion. He deserved the ticket.


If the ticket would not hold up in a court of law then the cop would most likely not write it. Not saying that it was unjustified I'm saying it was easy. Police have quotas.
 
