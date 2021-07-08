 Skip to content
(PennLive)   County child welfare director charged with child neglect   (pennlive.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What she did was wrong. But the commissioner who told her to clear the cases or else is also wrong. If there's a backlog of 1400 cases and not enough staff to work the cases, the only reasonable answer is to bring in more staff. The budget to do that wasn't going to be supplied. There is no acceptable answer, short of funding an adequate number of positions to handle the caseload. She shouldn't have cleared the cases without investigating them, first.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you force people to focus on the paperwork, they will.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a child burned in the face when his or her mother threw a cigarette out a car window...

Come on, that sounds like an accident.

When I was a kid in the 80's we were constantly riding around in the back of someone's pick up. I dont think ive seen a kid in the back if a truck in 20 years.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One case was a child who approached someone at a high school football game and said, "Please kidnap me I don't want to go home," grabbing onto the person's waist.


Damn...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Something something being told to break the law doesn't excuse it.

Clearly, she did Nazi that she was "following orders"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

Is it just me, or is that a rough-looking 58?
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, some real irony here, and the tag is nowhere to be found.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first day of working in foster care had me reassigning over 70 cases from a coworker to me.

My second day had me appearing in court as the assigned case worker with a foster child's guardian ad litem and my supervisor to advocate for the termination of parental rights for parents I had never met and whose case file was incomplete. Thankfully, my boss had my back and I didn't get excoriated by the judge.

My second week had me traveling all over the state to make contact with as many children as I could because we are required to make monthly visits to all of our cases.

Then I got exposed to COVID. Since I was so new, I didn't have sick time banked and the only way I could get compensated for the time off is if my COVID tests were positive. So I contemplated licking door handles on my way into the testing site just so I could test positive and be able to pay bills that month. 

All of that for what amounts to a little over $16 an hour with a bachelors degree and an LBSW. 

I hate that this happened to that director, and I hate it even more that children will suffer for the lack of support the states provide to their child welfare departments, but the work is too emotionally devastating and too physically taxing to inspire more people to enter the field, let alone stay in it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
it's not easy being a scapegoat
but someone has to take the blame
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

When I worked for Georgia DHR, several County DFCS directors were sacked in very similar circumstances. Luckily, none of the District Attorneys involved were politically motivated enough to file charges (although there were those in the media that wanted to see that).

Social Services in general is thankless. No one likes you when you do the job right and kids (and the elderly) die when you screw up.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania and child endangerment - they go together like PB&J.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
View Full Size

View Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just so everybody knows, they are probably going to give this creature a pension as she worked for C&Y for 30 years.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trust me. 30 years slogging in the system on that level of politics, she's earned it.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: No one likes you when you do the job right and kids (and the elderly) die when you screw up.


State guidelines for my DHR is about 40 cases per worker in the foster care unit. We start off on day 1 with sometimes double that.

The Child Abuse and Neglect unit has guidelines for 10 cases per worker, but since they're so understaffed, we in Foster Care pick up their slack and add some C A/N cases to our already task saturated work load.

The elder abuse workers don't have guidelines on their cases. One of my coworkers in that unit had over 100 cases assigned to her and she wasn't even in the top 20 in the state for elder abuse cases.

Elder abuse is too overlooked.
 
zbtop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For the pressures put on, the high job requirements, and utter thanklessness, of social work, I'm 0% surprised by this. Most everyone involved with such systems burns out bad.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Demi Moore, also 58, has a bit more time to spend applying creams, potions, hold animal sacrifices, and having body guards hold umbrellas so the sun doesn't get her.  Although, seeing a recent DM image, I'm not sure how much of the original DM is there.

Doc in the article probably can't afford the climate control required to have a stem cell immersion chamber, although she probably has easier access to unwanted source material.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First two judges in Luzerne go to jail for getting kickbacks from the private prison for sending way too many kids to them.  Now this.  If this were Pennsylvania, you'd think that the puppy mills had switched over to baby mills and didn't know what to do with excess product.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Forget it, folks- it's Harrisburg.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Presuming she was doing her job properly for the 30 years before she was caught ordering subordinates to close files on allegations of child abuse without investigating them.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

When I was working for Georgia, the average employment for a Social Worker was about 16 months. Now that the Legislature essentially halved the pension, it's now about 8 months.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

From my experience, she probably cut as many corners as possible to keep the load from getting stupid over the years, then the Sackler Plague hit and the dam broke.

Without looking, I would guess the state of Pennsylvania has not significantly increased funding for Child Welfare since 2008.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It's not much better over here in Alabama. But we do get a ridiculous number of days off. It's weird having the day off for Jefferson Davis' birthday and Juneteenth within weeks of each other.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One case was a child who approached someone at a high school football game and said, "Please kidnap me I don't want to go home," grabbing onto the person's waist.

Okay, that's heartbreaking.

I'm not prepared to listen to anyone's excuses for why there's a backlog of cases. It's the same reason that there are 60,000 homeless on the streets of Los Angeles, and why there are more opiate addicts than coal miners in the hills of Appalachia.

Because nobody wants to do anything about it because it would cost $$$ and those poors don't deserve it, and it might look bad and smell funny if we have them in my nice pretty suburban backyard.

It's sad now, of course, but give it a week and we'll be on to the next outrage. Except for me, I have to be calling victims of sexual abuse in the foster care system to see if we can get them some payback for being ignored the first time around.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I mean, she works child welfare cases. That's a face that's seen some shiat.
 
