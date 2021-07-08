 Skip to content
(Patheos)   The same Catholic Church that spent $300 million on renovations, private limos, and posh living quarters for the hierarchy is saying they don't have $25 million to give to sexual abuse victims
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Tell Francis to sell his gold throne
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Take away the tax exempt status for this cult.

Seize assets to pay for their previous obligations.

/bloody Catholics
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr-b: Take away the tax exempt status for this cult.

Seize assets to pay for their previous obligations.

/bloody Catholics


Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr-b: Take away the tax exempt status for this cult.

Seize assets to pay for their previous obligations.

/bloody Catholics


All religions.  Make laws about what percentage of their take that can spend on overhead and what they have to spend on helping the needy - and if they don't meet the requirements, they're no longer considered a charity.  No, preaching your version of religion doesn't count as charitable works.

Churches ought to be taxed like other businesses. Actually, they ought to be tried for f*cking fraud.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three hundred million seems low for the catholic church.

Then again, zero also seems rather low for them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to pay a call on the cardinal?
Lucchesi's death (from The Godfather 3)
Youtube 5uK3wYrl3aU
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if you just turned in the pedophiles the moment you became aware of their actions you wouldn't owe anybody anything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont know about you but when a guy with red shoes and a clear car tells me he's friends with god I dont even think about not believing him.

And if he sucks a couple of little kid dicks now and then well thats just the price of doing business.

***snorts more bath salts***
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Religion is the biggest scam in all of human history.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Catholics are pretty disgusting people.
 
1funguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bowen: You know, if you just turned in the pedophiles the moment you became aware of their actions you wouldn't owe anybody anything.


That's just the Crime right now.
The empire building that has been taking place with their approval throughout time is the real crime. The regimes that have benefitted from the protection of the Big 3 religions is probably the cause of every battle since Cain and Abel.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Religion is the biggest scam in all of human history.


People love to rant about scientology which is no weirder at all than catholicism. People just cant get past the fact their gods name is "Ron".
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

1funguy: Bowen: You know, if you just turned in the pedophiles the moment you became aware of their actions you wouldn't owe anybody anything.

That's just the Crime right now.
The empire building that has been taking place with their approval throughout time is the real crime. The regimes that have benefitted from the protection of the Big 3 religions is probably the cause of every battle since Cain and Abel.


Excuse me! Cain and Abel! Don't bring religion into religion. That's just rude.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can one of those progressive Catholic Farkers please explain why we should allow the Catholic Church to continue existing?
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only reason you hear about this happening with Catholics is because they have a central controlling body. Since protestants don't really have a thing like that, abusers can be quietly passed around with no record of note.

Every religion is gross, let us not forget that the Klan was largely a protestant group.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: cowsaregoodeating: Religion is the biggest scam in all of human history.

People love to rant about scientology which is no weirder at all than catholicism. People just cant get past the fact their gods name is "Ron".


That is a good point. Basing your beliefs on a fictional story doesn't require the story to make any sense at all. In fact, I wonder of the more outlandish it is the better the following because you have to disconnect yourself from reality so much that everyone else seems crazy.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mr-b: Take away the tax exempt status for this cult.

Seize assets to pay for their previous obligations.

/bloody Catholics


This
The Catholic church is a criminal syndicate. Disband it. Send the pedophile priests and their enablers to prison. Liquidate all assets to help the victims and the needy. Return the looted artwork. Fark the catholic church
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: cowsaregoodeating: Religion is the biggest scam in all of human history.

People love to rant about scientology which is no weirder at all than catholicism. People just cant get past the fact their gods name is "Ron".


Ron isn't their God. He is like The Buddha. The first person to achieve "clear" status and achieve incorporeal enlightenment.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People keep saying religion is bad and others poo poo them till something like this comes along. Nothing ever changes over the years.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Tinderlicious
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: You know, if you just turned in the pedophiles the moment you became aware of their actions you wouldn't owe anybody anything.


That would require closing the church.  Every single male that claims to be celibate is lying, so what's he farking?   Timmy, that's what.

The very construct of celibacy is a magnet for pedophiles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: dothemath: cowsaregoodeating: Religion is the biggest scam in all of human history.

People love to rant about scientology which is no weirder at all than catholicism. People just cant get past the fact their gods name is "Ron".

That is a good point. Basing your beliefs on a fictional story doesn't require the story to make any sense at all. In fact, I wonder of the more outlandish it is the better the following because you have to disconnect yourself from reality so much that everyone else seems crazy.


People want to not be alone.
For some people the higher that fence is to climb and get on the other side the more satisfying it is. They feel insulated by their own bizarre beliefs and with the community gathered around it.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The seize churches and sell the land to pay the settlement.

Start with the small cheap ones. They're worth less and you can grab more, which will be far punitive to the church.

Losing a monster cathedral in New York will hurt, but there is enough art and history to justify a long legal battle about tearing it down. But Saint Bartholomew's Parish in West Soiux City may be the only Catholic church around for miles. Take that away and the flock will leave.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AwfulObject: The only reason you hear about this happening with Catholics is because they have a central controlling body. Since protestants don't really have a thing like that, abusers can be quietly passed around with no record of note.


That's not true.  The difference is that there isn't just one "Protestant" religion.  There's Episcopalians, there's Baptists, etc.  Each group has their own central governing body.  Now, there are plenty unaffiliated churches that are Protestant as well-but in that case there's no other church to "quietly pass abusers around".

I don't remember any of the Protestant central boards having this sort of issue in general-when you hear of a Christian preacher diddling the kiddies, nine times out of ten it's a Catholic.  My theory is that the root of the problem is that Catholicism doesn't allow priests to marry but protestants do.  So, with no legitimate sexual release available, diddling the kids is (or has been) seen as being no worse than having a consensual affair with an adult.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Tell Francis to sell his gold throne


I think he'd like to sell a lot of stuff but would be sidelined if he tried.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The seize churches and sell the land to pay the settlement.

Start with the small cheap ones. They're worth less and you can grab more, which will be far punitive to the church.

Losing a monster cathedral in New York will hurt, but there is enough art and history to justify a long legal battle about tearing it down. But Saint Bartholomew's Parish in West Soiux City may be the only Catholic church around for miles. Take that away and the flock will leave.


You don't even have to go after places of worship -- there are a lot of churches that get properties from Catholics who leave them in their wills. A lot of those places turned into safe houses for rapist priests.

The Catholic Church Inc. wants people to think that their local churches will close if they have to actually pay for the crimes committed by their agents. They have no shame about compounding what were essentially war crimes by lying about the consequences.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Geotpf:

All you had to do is use google and you wouldn't have had to type any of that.

https://therevealer.org/a-history-of-​s​ex-abuse-in-the-protestant-imagination​/
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mr-b: Take away the tax exempt status for this cult.

Seize assets to pay for their previous obligations.

/bloody Catholics


Think about how that will effect their voting, election time. Will never happen.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course, it's an organization built on abuse and oppression that dresses itself up in flowery lies to lure people in. Having to compensate their victims would feel too much like a loss for them. Hell the church most likely believe the victims of the abuse deserve it, and any compensation would take away from their "punishment"

The catholic church is just pure evil, in every sense of the word.
 
houstondragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casual disregard: Three hundred million seems low for the catholic church.

Then again, zero also seems rather low for them.


This whole thing started the Church not leaving the unripe low hanging fruit alone.

Seize the church properties and auction them off at the courthouse steps to pay the $25M
 
