 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Overly Rich Guy)   So, you think that you could spend all of Elon Musk's fortune? Well, this is as close as you'll ever get   (spend-elon-fortune.netlify.app) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Mac Pro, Macintosh, Top spec, 8TB SSD, Cores, Home, 1TB RAM  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 4:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is helping human beings on the list?

He should try that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where are the women on the list?
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A 'mega-yacht' at $300,000,000?  I'll be needing a nuke carrier and trained crew.


/Airwing can stay at home, so can most of the ordinance.
//Unless I want to paid the bill with a bunch of F-35s
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Where are the women on the list?


Get the exotic car, yacht, and beach mansion.
They'll just show up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: groppet: Where are the women on the list?

Get the exotic car, yacht, and beach mansion.
They'll just show up.


It's also worth noting that there's no buying a gold digger, renting them is as best as you'll manage.  You can't put a specific price on that, because said price is ongoing and ever-increasing
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These kinds of articles are the same kind of silly as questions like, "If a single bacterium reproduces once every day, and you start with one bacterium, how many bacteria will you have after a year?" In fifth grade unusual fact books.  Except fifth graders seem to understand that it's not real.

Bacteria can't sustain expontential growth, and Elon Musk couldn't cash out in one fell swoop.  His worth (and the worth of every rich person, and to a much lesser extent, anyone with a bank account) is intricately tied up in all kinds of promises and expectations, and there is only so much that can be used freely.  These kinds of thought experiments would make more sense with some kind of theoretical estimate of how much completely liquid money he could get if he cashed out, that's money that could be use freely for any purpose and has no obligations tied to it.  Finance people might have a word for it.

/75153362648762663292463379097258784​87​60218415650662358626333110890306888036​67470190838367948312598497021919232 if you're wondering
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where's the get to Mars, $200B+ option? Because I'm pretty sure that's the Elon plan.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.