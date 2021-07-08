 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Woman dies after tearing artery on roller coaster, but experts deny others could expire in similar vein   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Wooden roller coaster, Blood, right internal thoracic artery, Amusement park, late June, Dawn Jankovic, Heart, The Gravity Group  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arteries and veins are different, but points to subby anyway
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was probably destined to have a brain embolism in the pool anyway.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your artery tears from a few G's  experienced on a roller coaster then you were going to die from it eventually.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing you might die is half the fun of a rollercoaster.

Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: If your artery tears from a few G's  experienced on a roller coaster then you were going to die from it eventually.


Yes this death exposed something that flying a tie fighter would have probably have killed her.

Good thing it happened now before she could endanger others.

And at 45, you could mumble BOOMER when talking about her and get away with it.
Your friends would laugh and giggle over her death,

Because millennials and z'ers are drop dead stupid..

It's not their fault though.
Their parents somehow ended up being the lowest of the bottom feeders and sold their children's souls for a couple more years of getting baked.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an unlucky way to find out about what sounds like an underlying and unnoticed medical condition.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one very well spoken coroner.

Or have I been spoiled by Shakespearean coroners and maybe some of the coroners on PBS?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roughest coaster I've ever been on was the Texas Giant.  The wooden ones are not gentle.
 
Birnone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think what happened is that we have all basically taken a year off from life and it has made us weak. I expect we'll be hearing stories like this for the rest of the year. People dying from things that normally would not have killed them pre-pandemic. It's to the point that by merely fapping you're taking your life in your own hands, what a world, what a world.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some trailer park queen died on a ride at Jimbo's Roadside Discount Splash & Crash?

Where is my shocked face? I know I left it around here someplace...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Conversely, roller coasters can help one pass kidney stones.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trik: Hey, lets mock the biatch from the flyover state.
After all they're not really people.


She's dead; she's not a person.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Man, I don't think I've ever seen someone try so hard to be angry.  The headline and the thread so far have been mild by fark standards.  How do you make it through the day without going into cardiac arrest?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

What the flying hell are you ranting about? 45 isn't a Boomer, troll.

Go back to TikTok.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why fly to a state with world class amusement parks when you can visit Holiday Park in Santa Claus, Indiana!

I mean with attractions like Hoosier Celebration Theater, why go anywhere else?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

They'll get there, living in their mom's basement.

I've reported the comments, which I NEVER do (*maybe* 3 or 4 since 2001). Dude is drunk & unstable.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Birnone: what a world, what a world.


Sorry about that house that crushed your mum.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm guessing he's still pissed and probably drunk  from some other thread where people were experiencing some schadrnfreude on the specific group he was referring to, and probably got really told off in that thread as well.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Why aorta...
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool. I need to ride that. Lol.
 
