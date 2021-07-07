 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Imagine the worst beer you could possibly brew. Then imagine Coors Light. Then imagine Coors Light brewed using melted ice shavings, sweat, and blood collected from the rink at the end of the first period of a Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup game   (espn.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hork.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They filtered it. I expect they boiled it too
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: They filtered it. I expect they boiled it too


But it's still Coors Light.   Your argument is invalid.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why Coors Light? Would make more sense if the Avalanche was still in the playoffs.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Warthog: wearsmanyhats: They filtered it. I expect they boiled it too

But it's still Coors Light.   Your argument is invalid.


Well, true. Still hork. But potable hork.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WTF is wrong with you?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And spit. A lot of spit.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this the sport where they throw octopuses at each other?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tampa Bay deserves it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

rosekolodny: Is this the sport where they throw octopuses at each other?


No that's basketball.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

puffy999: rosekolodny: Is this the sport where they throw octopuses at each other?

No that's basketball.


So hard to keep them all straight.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

rosekolodny: puffy999: rosekolodny: Is this the sport where they throw octopuses at each other?

No that's basketball.

So hard to keep them all straight.


The fans used to throw octopodes but Detroit sucks now so!..
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not today, Satan.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the worst beer you could possibly brew. Then imagine Coors Light.

Redundant headline is redundant.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear every 100,000th can will come with a real hockey player tooth. If you find one, you get free tickets to a Tampa Bay game.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rival:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wearsmanyhats: Warthog: wearsmanyhats: They filtered it. I expect they boiled it too

But it's still Coors Light.   Your argument is invalid.

Well, true. Still hork. But potable hork.


WHAT SMELLS LIKE FREAKING POTABLE HORK
 
