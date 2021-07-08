 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Did you get a great deal on some Pfezar, Moberna, or Jensen & Jensen vaccines? We may have some bad news   (cnbc.com) divider line
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, so my vaccine wasn't supposed to be the color of Ecto-Cooler OR come with a free DVD copy of Black Widow II?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China should be facing international sanctions for the crap they've pulled since the start of the pandemic.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marketer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like outsourcing all of the manufacturing to one place is a bad idea....
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Wait, so my vaccine wasn't supposed to be the color of Ecto-Cooler OR come with a free DVD copy of Black Widow II?


Correct, the dvd should have been Black Dildo II
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relying on Chinese anything seems like a bad idea.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It's almost like outsourcing all of the manufacturing to one place is a bad idea....


Thankfully we've only outsourced most of our biomedical manufacturing capacity - not all.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, the high Melamine content means anyone who did get a Chinese vaccine now has a high ability to retard flame.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Relying on Chinese anything seems like a bad idea.


Definitely stay away from the bat tartare sandwich.
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
30 rock vertical integration
Youtube ZZ7oht6TD9c
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sinopharm. Sinovac. Sinoster.  Sinobabeneeno.
 
dready zim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

duppy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 351x263]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zohan electronic store - Sony guts
Youtube nb_R1VZqLcE
"Is Moderna guts. Very good."
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 398x500]


i almost had a full set as a kid.  I could never find art apart

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: China should be facing international sanctions for the crap they've pulled since the start of the pandemic.


China should be facing international sanctions for the crap they've pulled since the start of the pandemic. for the last 40 years.
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I should invent something like a bomb and call it vaccine. Then when you are out at the bar and want to rip some shots you can say "Lets go up to the bar and get vaccinated". Would be a good laugh for the time being.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder how they are covering up their domestic caseload if this is the vaccine they were all getting
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: China should be facing international sanctions for the crap they've pulled since the start of the pandemic.


That and the concentration camps. And the lack of democracy and kidnapping/killing of protesters. And the selling of organs of political prisonners. And the shiat they pull in the south china sea.

West Taiwan 2021 is like what North Korea would look like if it wasnt such a hellhole.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm constantly being told that Chinese products are crap. Drywall, wrenches, auto parts, etc. Is that really the case, or has it become a racial stereotype? Does a Chinese mechanic replace his tools every six months? Maybe he does. American dollar stores are full of Chinese crap products, but that's what they're ordering. They need to buy it for a dime so they can sell it for a dollar. But is that what they're buying in China? Is a home in China filled with products that constantly break? It seems like a billion people wouldn't put up with that before a revolution started. Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What the fark? Did Seycelles have a National Orgy back in May?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
clickamericana.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?


"Chabuduo"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still, experts say countries shouldn't stop using Covid vaccines from China, especially when the lack of supply is particularly severe among low- and middle-income nations.

Let me guess, chinese experts?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?


Chinese culture has been taken over by communism for the last 100 years. Chinese culture is communism. Communism makes shiatty stuff. Thats why all chinese stuff is shiat.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: ChrisDe: Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?


Thanks, I hadn't heard that term. Found a interesting link.

https://www.chinaexpatsociety.com/cul​t​ure/the-chabuduo-mindset
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image image 349x618]


Looks like he's ready to give a handy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jensen & Jensen, the anti-Illuminati vaccine you can trust!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Relying on Chinese anything seems like a bad idea.


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ This thread needs lots of Obvious Plant
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm constantly being told that Chinese products are crap. Drywall, wrenches, auto parts, etc. Is that really the case, or has it become a racial stereotype? Does a Chinese mechanic replace his tools every six months? Maybe he does. American dollar stores are full of Chinese crap products, but that's what they're ordering. They need to buy it for a dime so they can sell it for a dollar. But is that what they're buying in China? Is a home in China filled with products that constantly break? It seems like a billion people wouldn't put up with that before a revolution started. Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?


You get exactly what you pay for out of China.  If you want high quality you pay more, but it almost becomes not worth it to have high quality manufactured there after factoring in transit cost.
You want cheap?  Expect corners cut, incorrect metallurgy, asbestos in the drywall, lead waste in the plastic etc.
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm constantly being told that Chinese products are crap. Drywall, wrenches, auto parts, etc. Is that really the case, or has it become a racial stereotype? Does a Chinese mechanic replace his tools every six months? Maybe he does. American dollar stores are full of Chinese crap products, but that's what they're ordering. They need to buy it for a dime so they can sell it for a dollar. But is that what they're buying in China? Is a home in China filled with products that constantly break? It seems like a billion people wouldn't put up with that before a revolution started. Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?


Never been there, but I'm told that, as a rule, they export the good stuff.

Let that sink in...

/we pulled a lot of the same crap in the 1800s when we were industrializing
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm constantly being told that Chinese products are crap. Drywall, wrenches, auto parts, etc. Is that really the case, or has it become a racial stereotype? Does a Chinese mechanic replace his tools every six months? Maybe he does. American dollar stores are full of Chinese crap products, but that's what they're ordering. They need to buy it for a dime so they can sell it for a dollar. But is that what they're buying in China? Is a home in China filled with products that constantly break? It seems like a billion people wouldn't put up with that before a revolution started. Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?


Our customer class values price over quality, so that's what sells. They'd be stupid to manufacture better quality goods for export, it would cost them more and they wouldn't sell as well as the cheap stuff.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: China should be facing international sanctions for the crap they've pulled since the start of the pandemic.


Sorry, too much money to be made from Chinese slave labor. We have to ignore their human rights violations and unethical business practices.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In this wintery economic climate motivational speaking gigs and riverside van parking spots are few and far between. For some the alternatives are grim.
 
duke3522
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ChrisDe: Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?

Chinese culture has been taken over by communism for the last 100 years. Chinese culture is communism. Communism makes shiatty stuff. Thats why all chinese stuff is shiat.


Communist countries don't have stock markets. China is an authoritarian capitalist system.
 
PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: ChrisDe: Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?

Chinese culture has been taken over by communism for the last 100 years. Chinese culture is communism. Communism makes shiatty stuff. Thats why all chinese stuff is shiat.


Eh...kinda.  They talk communism more than they practice it, seems to me.

/they didn't go from 3% of global gdp to 30% by being good little Marxists
//more like crony capitalism on steroids
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

duke3522: lolmao500: ChrisDe: Or is cutting corners and low quality part of Chinese culture?

Chinese culture has been taken over by communism for the last 100 years. Chinese culture is communism. Communism makes shiatty stuff. Thats why all chinese stuff is shiat.

Communist countries don't have stock markets. China is an authoritarian capitalist system.


The correct word is "fascist".
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To whomever complained and got a certain notorious source of misinformation's posts removed, good for you.

Some fool asserted that your antibodies get used up and then you're defenseless. Nope.

Memory B cells are 'leaky', they make more. There's always a basal level expression though it does decrease with time. Still, with covid19, evidence so far suggests there will generally be an effective reservoir of memory B cells for years.  And if you get exposed, these memory B cells get activated, multiply, and make even more of the specific antibodies. A high exposure of virus to a vaccinated individual may overwhelm circulating antibodies but your system will respond with a new wave of antibody expression. It isn't like all of your antibody supply will be used up and you'll be left defenseless.
 
