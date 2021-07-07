 Skip to content
 
(KVIA El Paso)   Honestly? If I'm breaking into vans in the Home Depot parking lot, I'm surprised when they *don't* contain dead bodies   (kvia.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now the horrible questions have to be answered .was the person homeless or trying out the van life. Did they die of natural causes or over dosing. I have a friend who is doing the van lifestyle and I worry that he could end up like this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It doesn't say where in the van the body was found. That makes a big difference.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Got the wrong parking lot.  Was supposed to go to Walmart.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are two types of vans in Home Depot parking lots: vans with bodies in them and vans with the driver inside returning the shovel.
 
