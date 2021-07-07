 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Brave Tik-Tok'er shows us how to deal with a barefoot airline passenger who puts their foot on your armrest
37
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lick their feet, of course
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and if that doesn't work
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gotta light?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry. That's assault.
You can ask, you tell the flight attendant.

But pouring water on someone is a physical contact. 'Assault"

This person should be banned from the airlines for assault to a fellow passenger and encouraging physical asset to other passengers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

How about if they touch my elbow with their icky foot? Is that assault, too? I'm sure it is. Hell, if I say "move  your foot or I'll break it," that's also assault.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

What about throwing a cup of hot tea on a crying toddler?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
johnrieber.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Actually, that's battery.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I'd take the case. No jury's gonna convict for a little water on a nasty foot. You seem very over-sensitive to think a little water is actionable in this case. What are you going to do at 30,000 feet? Call a cop? Getting the flight attendant involved is more likely to incite a conflict than a few milliliters of good ol' H2O
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

uh
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

buh
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Throw up on the foot and pretend it was air sickness.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good idea. However they may get upset and try to have you arrested. Play the game at your own risk.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Good idea. However they may get upset and try to have you arrested. Play the game at your own risk.


Just to clarify... will there be handcuffs and leather? Because it sounds like there will be handcuffs and leather.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 600x492]

and if that doesn't work


Username kinda checks out.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Throw up on the foot and pretend it was air sickness.


Bingo!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You love to put your stinky feed on others' arm rests, don't you?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

how long was it crying?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh noes!  Water!!!  If the other passenger had been a witch, she would have died.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


FYI the word you're thinking of is "battery" and no judge in their right mind would allow a suit for battery over a little spilled water.
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Forsooth, truly he is the bravest of the brave to go out in public with those eyebrows so prominent.
Surely his bravery doth superseded his personal grooming.
But one slays dragons as they present themselves.
No time for trimming.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The hair one at the bottom of this article has to be fake, right?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Note to self you're going to be charged with assault anyway bite the farking toe
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A foot pushed in like that is bad enough, but that dirty-ass bare stank foot made me almost dry-heave!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Just dry off your goddamn dirty foot and stop whining on Fark about it. Next time I hope you learn some manners.
 
larunu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We all know this is stupid fake crap.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
optikeye:

Yes, the foot rester should be banned for life for assault.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Throw up on the foot and pretend it was air sickness.


Throw up on the foot and say it was gross.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just get a cup of ice water and hold it on your arm rest and slowly move it towards the foot pretending you don't see it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's not going to do well with his kid's soccer team
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is one of the weirdest threads ever
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Does the toddler have to be crying?

/ before the tea, that is
 
dyhchong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cough a bit, make yourself look a bit sickly. Go to the toilet, come back. Sniff a few times then do a whopping great [fake/real] sneeze on it.

Give it a good coating of snot/whatever you have on hand.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You are confusing assault with battery.  If you touch a person, or make contact with their body, it is battery.  If you threaten to make contact, like saying "I am going to punch you" it is assault.

That said, in situations where neither party suffers an injury, nor was there any sexual contact, no one is going to charge you with battery.  It's just not gonna happen, and if it does, it is not going to go anywhere in court, because the point of the law is to prevent people from harming each other, not to stop them from harmlessly flicking water on each other.  Yes technically it might be illegal, but there are lots of things that are technically illegal that the courts are not going to bother hearing, because it is a complete waste of their time.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sounds about right.
I'm pretty sure the only thing a millennial or Z'er can bravely go forth and hurt is something incapable of defending itself. (many of them are masters of the from the blind spot sucker punch)

Don't forget to include your bravery in your twitter feed.

I'm sure that toddler would have drooled on one of your self loathing white man magazines.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stick the foot inside a fleshlight. When later asked, deny that it's your fleshlight.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

