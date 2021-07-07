 Skip to content
 
"I'm not a drug salesman. I'm a writer." "What makes you think a writer isn't a drug salesman?" ― Kurt Vonnegut, Cat's Cradle. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, selling drugs edition
13
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, just in case there are cops out there, I don't actually sell drugs.  Arguably since I got nothing finished over my break, no one could accuse me of that, but I did get a couple of good ideas started.  In retrospect, I find it interesting that when I could manage to get some time to write (in the middle of the vacation I scheduled specifically for writing) I ended up coming up with things that were wildly unconnected to any of the crap I was having to deal with.  Maybe I was trying to invent my own drugs.

Anyway, I have a character trapped in a computer simulation, an art thief about to get in way over his head, and a bunch of old guys sitting around in a bar discussing what may or may not be a vampire, who comes in every week to buy a bottle of Johnny Walker.  Now that I think about it, though, the art heist story did get me to make a bunch of new, suspicious Google searches ('Can you spoof a MAC address?' 'What is the terrorist attack cycle?' 'How can you encode a message into a picture through steganography?') which probably got me on a slew of lists, so maybe that cop warning wasn't unneeded. Oh well.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're now less than four weeks until we close for submissions for this year's anthology! Remember, we're looking for the best short fiction Farkers can produce, in the genres of:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Horror
Suspense/mystery/thriller

(All entries should be less than 10,000 words. Terms and conditions apply. Please do not fold, spindle, or mutilate your editors)

Ready to show the world your literary genius? Want to help out an excellent children's cancer charity? Send us your stories!
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't explain tic-tac-toe to a 6 year old in less than 10,000 words. Where is the long winded word salad thread?

/wiseass, apologies. Indeed.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pssst
wanna buy some ink?
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pawned my Smith-Corona and went to meet my man
He hangs out down on Alverado Street near the Pioneer Chicken stand.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never quite understood why the anthology needs to be limited to only those genres. Or, in fact, to any genres at all. Why not just open it up to quality writing of all varieties and let the editors choose the flavors that define it?

Not a critique. It's your project and you all clearly work hard on it. It can be whatever you want it to be. Just seems like that's a somewhat artificial limitation.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids wanna buy some drugs? - Sly Fox
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brandi Morgan: I pawned my Smith-Corona and went to meet my man
He hangs out down on Alverado Street near the Pioneer Chicken stand.


That is one of my favorite open Mic numbers. Thank you for reminding me.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Hey kids wanna buy some drugs? - Sly Fox


Hey, drugs!
Wanna buy some kids?

Hey, drugs!
Wanna buy some, kids?

Hey, drugs!
Wanna buy?
Some kids!
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a guy who only gets the primo spools of ribbon, top quality, ink right out of the squid I tell ya, I can hook you up but it's pricey
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Going to read this one again.

"No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten." 
― Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are you a cop writer?  Cause you have to tell me if you're a cop writer.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maddan: Are you a cop writer?  Cause you have to tell me if you're a cop writer.


Like Vincent Bugliosi?  Well, a  DA, anyway.


/ Look out!  Helter Skelter!
 
