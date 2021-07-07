 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) On the plus side NYPD managed to not shoot anyone or run anyone over in this incident
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ventures - Wipeout live in Japan 1966
Youtube 3bKG0p6Tv9Q
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's hilarious. What a tough guy. Are all NYPD cops that dumb?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: That's hilarious. What a tough guy. Are all NYPD cops that dumb?


Dumb enough to keep trying to ride an unfamiliar bike unhelmeted?
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed so hard I scared one of my cats. Day complete.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Dumbass deserves the mild concussion.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only way that could have been funnier is if he wiped out in the path of a fast moving MTA bus.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love how he thought the pavement was soooo sweet he just had to kiss it, face first. I know that hurt, as a former skate-rat, I know that hurt. But I still cheered for the pavement.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is an old video, might've even been linked to on Fark several years ago. Still funny.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I snorted a booger out my nose lmao
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

allears: That's hilarious. What a tough guy. Are all NYPD cops that dumb?


Yes. A long time ago, I applied to the NYPD (don't worry, I got better) and was denied because I scored too well on the tests and failed the psych eval because I 'was likely to question superiors'. A cop who thinks too much and doesn't just unquestioningly obey will not be a cop for long.

Really though, getting declined was the single best thing that's ever happened to me.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
See, that just goes to show why those bikes are so dangerous.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

damageddude: That is an old video, might've even been linked to on Fark several years ago. Still funny.


repeat, but still satisfying
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Something, something 'Hoisted'. Something, something 'Petard'
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why ride a dirt bike in NYC?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not that I didn't like to see this, but isn't this video an oldie but goodie? I swear I've seen it before, or there are a lot of stupid cops who like to show off on confiscated bikes.

Anyways, the drivers whose cars were hit by the cop had a story to tell their insurance agents. "Yes, I was hit by a cop in uniform joyriding on a dirt bike in the city!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The second cop who ran over after the first cop laid it down runs like a fatso fairy. I'm nearly 70 years old and I can run better than that. What a punk.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, I was with a bunch of my friends in my mom's car at a gas station on a corner. Around the corner comes a motorcycle cop who leans way too far into the curve and lays his bike down.
This is the funniest thing we had seen all week so we're cracking up. He sees us and walks over and threatens us with "disrespecting a police officer." And he gets told to his face by a bunch of teens to go ahead and charge us and then get to listen to all of us tell a judge and everyone how he fell off his bike like a biatch.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: allears: That's hilarious. What a tough guy. Are all NYPD cops that dumb?

Dumb enough to keep trying to ride an unfamiliar bike unhelmeted?


Only have to be dumb enough to do so once. The next few times are a gimme....
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The head hits the pavement, right?

Anyone know an easy way to create a GIF from a Twitter video?
 
Headso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been seeing this video making the rounds but it's an older video, right?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why ride a dirt bike in NYC?



I forget how this joke goes, but something about flat bush.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why ride a dirt bike in NYC?


We have a problem around here with ATVs. Coming up on the 10 year anniversary of the guy who punch a hole in the side of a garage with his.

https://www.mcall.com/news/local/mc-x​p​m-2011-09-22-mc-allentown-atv-driver-h​its-garage-dies-20110922-story.html
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Headso: It's an older video, right?



Yeah, but it checks out.
 
roc6783
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

allears: That's hilarious. What a tough guy. Are all NYPD cops that dumb?


I laughed harder at that than I should have.
 
