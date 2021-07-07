 Skip to content
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like an April fools joke out of season

/
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The hardest of no's.

Fabulously hard no.

///Third hard
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lace Shorts Are Here for Men This Summer

Ok, but first define 'here' for me please.

Because I can easily envision a dumpster out back of whatever store was dumb enough to order these.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obese men who are confused about what they look good in will wear them
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: The hardest of no's.

Fabulously hard no.

///Third hard



This.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Casual fridays at the office just got a lot more interesting
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three years on Facebook.

And now three years on Fark.

Guess there just isn't any news in the world.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DIY'ers can get the same look with a Simplicity pattern and Grandma's tablecloth.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those would make for some interesting tan lines...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Driver: Those would make for some interesting tan lines...


And also, interesting appearances in public.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let me see the Wish.com version of it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

433: Let me see the Wish.com version of it.


No problem. For $19 I'll be happy to cover you in Silly String and bubbles. Call first. I need a good beer buzz.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [Fark user image image 346x750]


The marketing is wrong. Put him on a Harley with another similarly dressed male model latched on tight and then we are talking.
 
sweetfark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He looks severely ashamed about wearing this...this...DIY: lace curtains into breezy summer outfit!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll take "Things You Should Not See" for $800, Alex.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Victor's Secret?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

433: Let me see the Wish.com version of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I kind of want to buy that shirt, put it on and rub all my chest and back hair through the weave. Take a picture and send it to the designer. I'm sure that will haunt them for the rest of their life.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do they come in a cargo version? Asking for a dad.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Notabunny: 433: Let me see the Wish.com version of it.

No problem. For $19 I'll be happy to cover you in Silly String and bubbles. Call first. I need a good beer buzz.


I know your bid is only good for the next two weeks, but I'm not looking hard at too many other silly string and bubble contractors.  See you in Vegas!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [Fark user image 346x750]


Not going commando ruins the look.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: 433: Let me see the Wish.com version of it.

[Fark user image 425x344]


Same as in town?
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For those who have always wanted to look like a vent cover in a Victorian hotel.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Three Crooked Squirrels: [Fark user image 346x750]

Not going commando ruins the look.


It's probably tough to get skidmarks and pit stains out of lace.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Homer: Marge, you being a cop makes you the man...which makes me the woman. I have no interest in that, besides occasionally wearing the underwear, which, as we discussed, is strictly a comfort thing.
 
