Hey Philadelphia farkers, it is not your imagination. The City of Brotherly Love has become the City of Stinking Garbage on the street
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What else is new?

\   Not a current resident
\\  Thankfully
\\\ slashies
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hello
We bet you hate that smell
That smell from all your trash
We bet you'd like three charming men to take your trash from you
We have a limousine
That we can fill with trash
So please let us take your trash from you
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This a repeat about the march the other day?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As someone from Philly... this is a new thing?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so it's become new york?
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The locals could be forgiven for thinking the smell is coming from the other side of the Delaware River.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like the 65 bus route to 69th street station.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Local government's fault. What party runs Philadelphia?

/just kidding
/no Republican mayor elected since 1952
/too busy booing Santa Claus
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like Philly. As a native New Yorker and an adopted Pittsburgher, people have taken the piss out of me, but in a good natured fashion. I always felt welcome.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is a real sh*t headline that covers for the employment conditions allowed to persist.

F*ck you subby. And f*ck the admin.m that greened this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll never understand people who can't recognize that the garbage is being picked up and just take it to the landfill themselves.
And I live in an apartment complex where my dumpster gets full before everyone else is dumpster and then trash starts piling up around my dumpster so I have to walk to another dumpster on the other side of the complex and put my trash in that dumpster because only a piece of shiat puts it on the ground occasionally I'll go next door and put my trash in the convenience store dumpster and what time I did in fact drive it to the local dump what the fark is wrong with the rest of you farking so-called human beings
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: so it's become new york?


New York got a bad rap because of the 80s sanitation strikes. A couple of days a week now, you may see a pile of trash for a couple of hours, but it gets collected in a timely manner.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Help us Gritty, you're our only hope.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Become?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: New York got a bad rap because of the 80s sanitation strikes. A couple of days a week now, you may see a pile of trash for a couple of hours, but it gets collected in a timely manner.



ok first, no it doesn't.
because the mafia owned sanitation companies, and the city had to break them up, you get different trucks contracting with different buildings/businesses on the same block, and driving all over the city to serve their geographically diverse customers. the same truck drives past most of the garbage you see and picks up selected trash bags from selected buildings. If you sit and watch the same block in the evening, you will see multiple trucks arrive at different times and collect different piles of trash bags. The drivers travel dozens of miles a night and work for hours and hours because their routes are so selective. It's taxing on the drivers, wastes shiatloads of gas, and produces a lot of pollution.
https://www.propublica.org/article/tr​a​shed-inside-the-deadly-world-of-privat​e-garbage-collection

here's the fun animation of just one route! https://projects.propublica.or​g/graphi​cs/nyc-garbage

if you're still not following... NOWHERE ELSE DOES THIS. The city hires trucks to service a neighborhood and take that neighborhood's trash to the dump!


second, and this maybe should have been first:
you know about garbage cans, right?
these?
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


GET SOME!
 
Mole Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Take it to city hall?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
sorry *every other city* hires trucks to service a neighborhood and take that neighborhood's trash to the dump!
 
Chevello
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Ragin' Asian: New York got a bad rap because of the 80s sanitation strikes. A couple of days a week now, you may see a pile of trash for a couple of hours, but it gets collected in a timely manner.


ok first, no it doesn't.
because the mafia owned sanitation companies, and the city had to break them up, you get different trucks contracting with different buildings/businesses on the same block, and driving all over the city to serve their geographically diverse customers. the same truck drives past most of the garbage you see and picks up selected trash bags from selected buildings. If you sit and watch the same block in the evening, you will see multiple trucks arrive at different times and collect different piles of trash bags. The drivers travel dozens of miles a night and work for hours and hours because their routes are so selective. It's taxing on the drivers, wastes shiatloads of gas, and produces a lot of pollution.
https://www.propublica.org/article/tra​shed-inside-the-deadly-world-of-privat​e-garbage-collection

here's the fun animation of just one route! https://projects.propublica.org​/graphics/nyc-garbage

if you're still not following... NOWHERE ELSE DOES THIS. The city hires trucks to service a neighborhood and take that neighborhood's trash to the dump!


second, and this maybe should have been first:
you know about garbage cans, right?
these?
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 414x486]

GET SOME!


I have some. They have the name of the trash company I hire to pick up my trash on them. Some of my neighbors have the same one, some don't. There are 4 different trash companies that serve my street. We pick and choose the one we like instead of the city doing it. I don't even HAVE to have one. I could run the stuff to the dump myself.

I do not live in NYC. There are probably lots of places that do things this way.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: so it's become new york?


came to say it
 
