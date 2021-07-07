 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Strange woman found lying in pond, no longer distributing swords   (nydailynews.com) divider line
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Her last words: AAAAAAHHHHHH!! *GLUB* *GLUB* *glub*
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akya: [external-preview.redd.it image 540x612]


Be quiet!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Her last words: AAAAAAHHHHHH!! *GLUB* *GLUB* *glub*


How do you know?  Did she carve it?
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
With a helpful picture of what a gator may look like.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Huh. I wonder if the alligator is from Florida too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image 463x94]

Huh. I wonder if the alligator is from Florida too.


Maybe it was a large turtle or one of those fish with teeth.
 
