Doing 150mph round a 15mph bend is always likely to come to a deadly (and watery) end
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unless your vehicle is inertialess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just hope to God that everyone's video cameras were functional at the time.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Out here, the speed limit around the cities is 70 mph, and out where there are no people, 80 mph.

I routinely run at 700-800 mph. Because why not?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hammond!
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scramjet owners are getting a kick:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How did they fit 3 people In a vette?  Guess that's why nobody was buckled in.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Creedence Clearwater Revival: Up Around The Bend
Youtube BnRsaHXHznQ
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zez: How did they fit 3 people In a vette?  Guess that's why nobody was buckled in.


The person who lived was saved by the knob...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No pepsi. Cokehead, cokehead, cokehead. No pepsi!
 
slantsix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar


Maybe... But it was a convertible
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

slantsix: waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar

Maybe... But it was a convertible


My point is a rollover cage will save your life and not drowning in a vehicle because you got quick release restraints goes a long way also hopefully the car doesn't catch fire because you're rammed into a tree at 200 mph
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
155-165 MPH Amtrak Acela 21 (Avelia Liberty) Test Train, NJT & More @ Princeton Junction (12/23/20)
Youtube VQkJTkiq0Pc


It's late.  Here's an American train doing 150mph+.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar



From the looks of those pics, the water was quite possibly irrelevant.  Fair chance the two were dead as hell long before drowning would be a concern.  Surprised anyone's alive at all
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [YouTube video: 155-165 MPH Amtrak Acela 21 (Avelia Liberty) Test Train, NJT & More @ Princeton Junction (12/23/20)]

It's late.  Here's an American train doing 150mph+.


Am I on crack or is that train on two separate tracks simultaneously
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.


"The car's three occupants were all ejected"

Sounds like they escaped
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kyleaugustus: [YouTube video: 155-165 MPH Amtrak Acela 21 (Avelia Liberty) Test Train, NJT & More @ Princeton Junction (12/23/20)]

It's late.  Here's an American train doing 150mph+.

Am I on crack or is that train on two separate tracks simultaneously


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Out here, the speed limit around the cities is 70 mph, and out where there are no people, 80 mph.

I routinely run at 700-800 mph. Because why not?


Hell, after I recrystallize the dilithium matrix, clean the matter/antimatter injectors, and flush the EPS taps, I like to cruise at warp five around less developed worlds.  Maybe even abduct a few inhabitants and probe them, just for kicks.  Not like anyone will believe them.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, & away we Go......
Fark user imageView Full Size


With a Crash like that gotz ta call in rge Doc Darwin that is.....!!!!!!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kyleaugustus: [YouTube video: 155-165 MPH Amtrak Acela 21 (Avelia Liberty) Test Train, NJT & More @ Princeton Junction (12/23/20)]

It's late.  Here's an American train doing 150mph+.

Am I on crack or is that train on two separate tracks simultaneously


Coming out of the distance, two trains passed the camera at once, both going in the same direction.  The nearer is the Amtrak Avelia, doing its high speed trial runs.  The farther train is a longer distance Amtrak service (guessing from it having a luggage car).  The Northeast Corridor is mostly a four-track line and is there in Princeton Junction, NJ.  The nearer train is on Track 2.  The farther is on Track 3.  Track 1 is the northbound, nearer platform.  Track 4 is other and runs southbound.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: waxbeans: kyleaugustus: [YouTube video: 155-165 MPH Amtrak Acela 21 (Avelia Liberty) Test Train, NJT & More @ Princeton Junction (12/23/20)]

It's late.  Here's an American train doing 150mph+.

Am I on crack or is that train on two separate tracks simultaneously

Coming out of the distance, two trains passed the camera at once, both going in the same direction.  The nearer is the Amtrak Avelia, doing its high speed trial runs.  The farther train is a longer distance Amtrak service (guessing from it having a luggage car).  The Northeast Corridor is mostly a four-track line and is there in Princeton Junction, NJ.  The nearer train is on Track 2.  The farther is on Track 3.  Track 1 is the northbound, nearer platform.  Track 4 is other and runs southbound.


I was expecting a math problem damnit! Don't be such a tease!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

slantsix: waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar

Maybe... But it was a convertible


Speed is absolutely the farking issue.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chino? $20 says it was a prison break.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

powhound: I was expecting a math problem damnit! Don't be such a tease!


Okay...uh, Train A leaves New York Penn Station Moynihan Station traveling at 125mph.  Well, not really 125mph.  It has to get through the interlocking at about 15mph...and then the Hudson tubes are limited to 60mph...and then it has to stop at Newark Penn, Newark Airport Station, slow to 50mph for the Elizabeth S-curve...But after you get south of New Brunswick, it can really open up the throttle there!
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar


Uh... 150 into a cinder block wall is a lot more of an issue than rolling into a pool. At that point, you're just rolling corpses into the pool.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: slantsix: waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar

Maybe... But it was a convertible

Speed is absolutely the farking issue.

[Fark user image image 850x1097]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


It didn't touch the ground from the median to the pool surround.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: slantsix: waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

/
Clearly some of you never watch Nascar

Maybe... But it was a convertible

Speed is absolutely the farking issue.

[Fark user image 850x1097]
[Fark user image 850x478]


East End Ave? I think I see the problem.

Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (Official Video) [HD REMASTERED]
Youtube p3j2NYZ8FKs
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It didn't touch the ground from the median to the pool surround.


But for a brief, glorious moment they caught some air.

Just before they also caught some air being ejected.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
150 MPH.
90 degree turn.

Reporter:  For some reason, the driver lost control.

Yeah, we're all baffled here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: 150 MPH.
90 degree turn.

Reporter:  For some reason, the driver lost control.

Yeah, we're all baffled here.


Eh... I can buy it.  In the, "We'd hope you wouldn't voluntarily attempt a sudden 90 degree turn at 150, so what exactly made them lose control so that turn happened?" kinda sense.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: 150 MPH.
90 degree turn.

Reporter:  For some reason, the driver lost control.

Yeah, we're all baffled here.


Aye. Physics be a harsh mistress, indeed.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abox: waxbeans: Speed is not the farking issue the issue here is no rollover bar and no way to quickly escape a car filling up with water.

"The car's three occupants were all ejected"

Sounds like they escaped


Was once told by a redneck that if you're in a crash it's always good to be throwed free
 
