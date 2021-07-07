 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   Your Copdash order will be arriving in 1 minute   (fox6now.com)
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why is my order half-eaten?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.


That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.


Yeah, I'm sure that asshole got a really good look around while he was standing in the door.  Though, since they seem to be kindred peckerwoods, maybe not.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like propaganda.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Never except food from a cop.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The delivery driver, who police identified as 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge, according to the incident report.

More proof that you can't make a farking cent doing odd jobs for the "gig economy"

https://marker.medium.com/how-dominos​-​won-the-pandemic-e5f0929cb5dd
https://www.restaurantbusinessonline.​c​om/financing/dominos-shows-why-third-p​arty-delivery-remains-uncertain-busine​ss
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.


It's late and I'm probably getting shiat mixed up but 1) pizza delivery is certainly not a 4th amendment warrant exception and 2) this definitely counts as frolic and detour so the cop isn't within scope of employment
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 640x436]

Never except food from a cop.


And always smile for a mugshot.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

He's guilty of being poor.


Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Why is my order half-eaten?


That is standard Doordarsh policy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 640x436]

Never except food from a cop.


Except what?
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 640x436]

Never except food from a cop.

Except what?


Food from a cop
Says right there.
Just need to figure out why it's exempt.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.


yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on


Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.

It's late and I'm probably getting shiat mixed up but 1) pizza delivery is certainly not a 4th amendment warrant exception and 2) this definitely counts as frolic and detour so the cop isn't within scope of employment


This probably falls under outreach and community relations; he's still acting under color of law.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sir Paul: moothemagiccow: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.

It's late and I'm probably getting shiat mixed up but 1) pizza delivery is certainly not a 4th amendment warrant exception and 2) this definitely counts as frolic and detour so the cop isn't within scope of employment

This probably falls under outreach and community relations; he's still acting under color of law.


I'm terrified of you because trump judges will buy it but Community caretaker exception is for like stopping a fight not delivering a box of wings
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.


yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 640x436]

Never except food from a cop.

Except what?


Ding. Got one
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on


Don't do illegal shiat and you don't have to take off work to defend yourself.
Also don't take a job delivering things when you don't have a license or insurance.
He is compounding his stupidity at a young age
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?


Your assuming all his problems are ticket related, they could be much different charges such as DWI.
He is 22, I assume he has a family or friend who can lend him a couch until he gets his life in order
 
dave0821
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?


It's your system not mine
I can plead a ticket down and then make payment arrangements if required.
The guy keeps getting pulled over.
He keeps breaking the law.
He isn't accepting responsibility for his actions.
Sounds like you don't either.
You can come up with a million excuses about how or why the man's keeping you down.
Show up talk to someone and work a deal. Don't need a lawyer for that.
Christ if people are only getting community service for storming the capitol. Showing up and politely talking to the prosecutor can definitely go a long way for a ticket.
The main thing is to take responsibility for your actions.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Dr Jack Badofsky: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 640x436]

Never except food from a cop.

Except what?

Ding. Got one


Uh huh.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?



media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.

It's late and I'm probably getting shiat mixed up but 1) pizza delivery is certainly not a 4th amendment warrant exception and 2) this definitely counts as frolic and detour so the cop isn't within scope of employment


In plain view is in plain view.  Whether it sticks or not isn't the cop's problem.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The delivery driver, who police identified as 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge, according to the incident report.

More proof that you can't make a farking cent doing odd jobs for the "gig economy"

https://marker.medium.com/how-dominos-​won-the-pandemic-e5f0929cb5dd
https://www.restaurantbusinessonline.c​om/financing/dominos-shows-why-third-p​arty-delivery-remains-uncertain-busine​ss


/
My question is, do the cops usually fark with people doing a job? Do they regularly pull over commercial vehicles?
They never felt like it before.
Just say I don't regularly see a commercial vehicle pulled over being given a ticket not that I'm constantly outside but still I've seen other things happen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.

It's late and I'm probably getting shiat mixed up but 1) pizza delivery is certainly not a 4th amendment warrant exception and 2) this definitely counts as frolic and detour so the cop isn't within scope of employment


Wow. What nice person you are. JFC
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.


Clearly you don't understand that once you're stuck in poverty poverty holds you down like Bill Cosby hold down drunken to womens.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dave0821: Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.


Way to miss the farking point
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?


Exactly
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Don't do illegal shiat and you don't have to take off work to defend yourself.
Also don't take a job delivering things when you don't have a license or insurance.
He is compounding his stupidity at a young age


🤔🙄 JFC go swimming to Hawaii man. You're making me want to vomit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: He is 22, I assume he has a family or friend who can lend him a couch until he gets his life in order


I guess you're not familiar with the tough love people like to practice in America even if it kills their loved ones.
The only reason I'm alive right now is because my mother didn't practice tough love.
I have plenty of friends who are dead because their parents were farkheads who did do tough love
 
dave0821
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dave0821: Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

Way to miss the farking point

Way to miss the farking point


No I hit the point right on the head.
The point you're missing is being accountable for your actions.
Whether you can afford them or not you're still responsible
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dave0821: moothemagiccow: dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?

It's your system not mine
I can plead a ticket down and then make payment arrangements if required.
The guy keeps getting pulled over.
He keeps breaking the law.
He isn't accepting responsibility for his actions.
Sounds like you don't either.
You can come up with a million excuses about how or why the man's keeping you down.
Show up talk to someone and work a deal. Don't need a lawyer for that.
Christ if people are only getting community service for storming the capitol. Showing up and politely talking to the prosecutor can definitely go a long way for a ticket.
The main thing is to take responsibility for your actions.


EABOSCDFF 🤷🦅🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: moothemagiccow: dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?


[media0.giphy.com image 480x260]


Trust me asshat if people stopped breaking the law they would come up with new laws and new ways to catch you doing something they depend on this money
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: moothemagiccow: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good thing no one in the house was smoking weed or breathing while black.

That was probably the incentive: complimentary warrant.

It's late and I'm probably getting shiat mixed up but 1) pizza delivery is certainly not a 4th amendment warrant exception and 2) this definitely counts as frolic and detour so the cop isn't within scope of employment

In plain view is in plain view.  Whether it sticks or not isn't the cop's problem.


Jesus Christ I really need to start taking advantage of the different options on this website because some of the people in this thread are just vile
 
dave0821
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dave0821: moothemagiccow: dave0821: moothemagiccow: Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

yeah everybody can afford to just take off work and go to court for something they're guaranteed to lose on

Well being able to afford it or not does not negate the responsibility and requirement to appear.

yeah that's why he got arrested, einstein

top to bottom this guy is getting punished for being poor and cops/prosecutors/judges are just pushing him deeper into it.

there's no win here. he gets a ticket, can't pay, gets another ticket, loses in court, defaults, gets license suspended for not paying ticket or court costs.
suspension is supposed to do what exactly? stop him driving? incentivize him to pay? now he can't work as delivery driver making a pittance and can't pay the ticket or pay a lawyer to get his license reinstated.
now he's in jail, basically debtor's prison for not paying the tickets that suspended his license, and we're paying for him to stay there. we paid for the cops, for the prosecutor, the judge, the clerks, bailiff, whoever issues the warrants, and now we're paying for room and board for this broke dumbass.

what was the point? to teach him he was supposed to pay the ticket? well he didn't, cost the state a bunch more money, and it just spiraled out of control from there until he ended up in jail where he will be unable to pay the ticket or anything else, and even after he gets out, it will be a lot harder for him to work for even this delivery app company. is that a good system? is that something you support? should we keep doing this?

It's your system not mine
I can plead a ticket down and then make payment arrangements if required.
The guy keeps getting pulled over.
He keeps breaking the law.
He isn't accepting responsibility for his actions.
Sounds like you don't either.
You can come up with a million excuses about how or why the man's keeping you down.
Show up talk to someone and work a deal. Don't need a lawyer for that.
Christ if people are only getting community service for storming the capitol. Showing up and politely talking to the prosecutor can definitely go a long way for a ticket.
The main thing is to take responsibility for your actions.

EABOSCDFF 🤷🦅🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩


I'm sure that means something really important to you
 
Amoment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Arkansas. Let it sink in. Faux News they help. wink wink
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 640x436]

Never except food from a cop.

Except what?


Accept food except from a cop.
 
Amoment
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cop looked in house. Who's there? Lol
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Theeng: Barfmaker: 22-year-old Justin Gist, was arrested for not having valid car insurance and for driving on a suspended license. He also had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for a previous charge

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.

He's guilty of being poor.

Failing to appear in court and continuing on isn't poor, just stupid.


Yep.  A friend of mine forgot to renew his veehickle registration.  Very good reason for it.  Not gonna expand on that but I totally agree that it was a legitimate reason to miss it.  Then he got stupid.  He got a notice that his registration was expired and the fine for being late pissed him off so he didn't pay it.  Then he got another notice with a court date.  He no longer had the option to just pay the fine and registration fee.  He had to appear in court to be lectured then go pay.  That pissed him off so he ignored it.  Apparently, in his state, they take this shiat serious.  Once you get to "suspended/revoked/canceled", it becomes a misdemeanor and the penalties go up to as much as 12 months in jail.  By the time he was pulled over for expired tags, there was a warrant for his arrest.

The seriously stupid part is that it wasn't a matter of money.  The original fine was $125.  It's not like he's a teenager slinging pizzas.   That's less than he keeps in his wallet.  A fraction of the registration and tax for the car.  But he thought he could out-stubborn The Man.  Ended up getting arrested and his car was impounded.
 
