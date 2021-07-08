 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   Ready to make up for all the travel you missed last year? Well, sorry you can't go there, or there
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my vacation and I want it now!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to stay home and trip balls. fark this; later, losers.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With delta (and very soon, worse) on the loose, no one should be going anywhere unless absolutely necessary.

Don't be a plague rat.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't be a plague rat.

Don't be a plague rat.


You're not the boss of vacations
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: I'm just going to stay home and trip balls. fark this; later, losers.


CSB: the lady time I did shrooms, my friend and I put on Planet Earth for mood, and the episode that came up by the time we were sinking into our chairs was the one with all the snakes.

/Aaaah, run little iguana, run!
//Why would Planet Earth do this to us?
///Why would earth itself do this to us?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Wobambo: I'm just going to stay home and trip balls. fark this; later, losers.

CSB: the lady time I did shrooms, my friend and I put on Planet Earth for mood, and the episode that came up by the time we were sinking into our chairs was the one with all the snakes.

/Aaaah, run little iguana, run!
//Why would Planet Earth do this to us?
///Why would earth itself do this to us?


*last time

We don't talk about our lady time on the internet, you silly autocarrot.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From an island infested with snakes...

*puts on 3 more masks, double bolts the door, and prepares to quarantine another year
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't be a plague rat.

Don't be a plague rat.


If you're afraid, stay home.  Nobody cares.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Floyd: The Wall • Run Like Hell
Youtube qDPRWQd2TE4


The way plague rats see it...

/poor babies
//babies
///boo hoo
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: /Aaaah, run little iguana, run!


Would you rather be the baby iguana that has to outrun the snakes or the baby bird that has to jump off the cliff.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: From an island infested with snakes...

*puts on 3 more masks, double bolts the door, and prepares to quarantine another year


*tucks a rolled up towel under the door in case the snakes decide to vacation here
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is ridiculous as I can go to any of those places if I wanted to.  When there is a will there is a way...  To me it sounds like a challenge.  People telling me I cannot do something if anything, inspires me to do just that.  Now, saying visiting a place nicknamed "Snake Island" is forbidden does nothing to my plans as it sounds like a truly awful place.

My philosophy goes down to the micro level.  For example telling me, "You cannot sit around all day and watch college football and drink beer!" would elicit a response from me like, "That is where you are wrong.  I just demonstrated that I can do that."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does the Pope play chess in Iceland?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It's my vacation and I want it now!


Do you have an annuity or a structured settlement?
 
slantsix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been to one of those places before it was closed. It was both beautiful and underwhelming.

I've barely left my neighborhood in 16 months... It'll be a while before I get in a plane, even fully vaccinated. But it's going to happen and I can't wait
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Such an interesting article.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ilha da Queimada Grande, or "Snake Island," is an island off the coast of Brazil that's home to a rare and incredibly deadly species of snake called the golden lancehead.

Lance Head is my porn star name.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vaccinated.  Traveling.  Get your shots.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cool this article again.

I really wish people would just post the recycled-garbage-stories schedule publicly. It would make reading time easier to organize.
 
