(NJ.com)   The saga of Mr. Challenge My Neighbors continues, with prosecutor now investigating why he was let off so easy in all his other past episodes of neighborhood harassment. Chestbump   (nj.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time someone calls the entire South racist I bring up New Jersey. Like the level of racism is probably the same, but NJ has that added extra "in your face!" about it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can guess why.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Challenge My Neighbors should be pissing his pants seeing mobs of people show up outside his house.
 
Goimir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those that work forces...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think this will likely result in little or no criminal convictions.  It's not illegal to be a loud racist.  The First Amendment give you the right to say lots of crude racist things.

Now, that's assuming all he did was yell the N word a bunch.  If he threatened or assaulted somebody, or broke something (I think a woman said he might have broken her window), that's different.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is with these assholes not having a neck?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark has a large group of Concerned But Not Racists™ who are usually more than happy to thoroughly explain that begging for one's life is a dangerous, furtive movement deserving of a couple dozen bullets, especially when the suspect has an arrest record. I'm sure they've got answers about why this guy got away with things for so long. They'll be here soon, just you wait.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: What is with these assholes not having a neck?


They have the ability to retract it to hide the red coloration. This one obviously doesn't hide his redneck-ness well.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Every time someone calls the entire South racist I bring up New Jersey. Like the level of racism is probably the same, but NJ has that added extra "in your face!" about it.


I think at one time NJ had the most hate groups per capita in the US.
It just means they are more spread out.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Goimir: Some of those that work forces...


Sad that 30 years later that's perhaps more true than when it was written.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Narcing for the cops.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Fark has a large group of Concerned But Not Racists™ who are usually more than happy to thoroughly explain that begging for one's life is a dangerous, furtive movement deserving of a couple dozen bullets, especially when the suspect has an arrest record. I'm sure they've got answers about why this guy got away with things for so long. They'll be here soon, just you wait.


I wouldn't call it a large group. Might be about a dozen Farkers that work overtime. Wonder how much they get paid?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Goimir: Some of those that work forces...


This, likely enough. Seriously, I won't be surprised if he was arrested this time around not because they wanted to take a racist into custody, but because they were protecting him from the protestors.

My cynical inner child says "he's on the Witness Protection Program list, and he knows full well that someone's telling the cops to 'let it go'..."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good. There are some who question why hate crime laws exist. This is the reason. If local authorities won't take action, other avenues are made available.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I still think this will likely result in little or no criminal convictions.  It's not illegal to be a loud racist.  The First Amendment give you the right to say lots of crude racist things.

Now, that's assuming all he did was yell the N word a bunch.  If he threatened or assaulted somebody, or broke something (I think a woman said he might have broken her window), that's different.


I think the parts about "harrassment" "bias" and "intimidation" in the article makes his motives clear.  If it doesn't, the other part about wanting to drive black condo residents from the community, should.

Using threats and violence to drive your neighbors away is certainly illegal.  And it's not just "different".  Saying that purposely marginalizes what was actually going on which is reprehensible.  One might even say, deplorable.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I still think this will likely result in little or no criminal convictions.  It's not illegal to be a loud racist.  The First Amendment give you the right to say lots of crude racist things.

Now, that's assuming all he did was yell the N word a bunch.  If he threatened or assaulted somebody, or broke something (I think a woman said he might have broken her window), that's different.


There's a bit of a video involved that helped backup the neighborhood's claims.

Also, NAACP appears to be calling for testimony.

Guy very likely could be looking at hate crime charges.

Yelling out racist epithets at then assaulting a person doesn't sound like any standard greeting that I'm aware of.

/if he's on a witness protection or some form of informant list, he's awefully stupid.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I still think this will likely result in little or no criminal convictions.  It's not illegal to be a loud racist.  The First Amendment give you the right to say lots of crude racist things.

Now, that's assuming all he did was yell the N word a bunch.  If he threatened or assaulted somebody, or broke something (I think a woman said he might have broken her window), that's different.


Same here
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Geotpf: I still think this will likely result in little or no criminal convictions.  It's not illegal to be a loud racist.  The First Amendment give you the right to say lots of crude racist things.

Now, that's assuming all he did was yell the N word a bunch.  If he threatened or assaulted somebody, or broke something (I think a woman said he might have broken her window), that's different.

I think the parts about "harrassment" "bias" and "intimidation" in the article makes his motives clear.  If it doesn't, the other part about wanting to drive black condo residents from the community, should.

Using threats and violence to drive your neighbors away is certainly illegal.  And it's not just "different".  Saying that purposely marginalizes what was actually going on which is reprehensible.  One might even say, deplorable.


Yeah, acts of intimidation are assault, and you get enough of them the prosecutor could probably get this guy into felony land, where the prizes get really interesting.

It's gonna take a non-racist prosecutor though, probably a bit thin on the ground in NJ.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
nj.comView Full Size

What are the charges? Failure to Declare a Thumb War?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"We want a federal hate crime charge," Sibley told NJ Advance Media over the phone Tuesday night. "We will not rest until this person, who has a pattern of behavior that proves he has a lack of regard for Black people, faces consequences ... (he) not only said the N-word,

Look, Mr. Sibley, I agree that the human thumb here is a disgusting human being and nobody wants a pale turd screaming the N-word all over their neighborhood, no matter what race or ethnicity they are; but unfortunately saying hateful words just isn't a crime in America yet.

but we also have first-hand accounts of him writing the N-word on people's property, so this person has a problem."

Okay, that is a crime. You have a legitimate complaint and the cops really dropped the ball on that one. Nail their asses to the wall right next to the ambulatory big toe up there.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I still think this will likely result in little or no criminal convictions.  It's not illegal to be a loud racist.  The First Amendment give you the right to say lots of crude racist things.

Now, that's assuming all he did was yell the N word a bunch.  If he threatened or assaulted somebody, or broke something (I think a woman said he might have broken her window), that's different.


In the recently-famous incident he tried to break into a neighbor's home, wiped the doorknob to try to remove his fingerprints, purposely made physical contact with a resident several times while yelling slurs. All those things were in TFA of  one of the previous threads on him. I doubt he's getting off. There were witnesses.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: What is with these assholes not having a neck?


I have no idea. I frequently look like a damn Potato Head, but you don't see me slinging the n-word around or being a jackass to my neighbors.

/whom I totally know and hang out with. Really. I'm not an introvert, why do you ask...
//I gave my next-door neighbor some booze in exchange for letting me park sticking out into her space. That counts.
///my dad's driving skills are such that I 1) have to avoid him rear-ending me as he drives out of the driveway and 2) when he gets arrested for a technically-DUI four-car pileup because I HAVE MY AUTOMATIC SPEED THINGY SET AND I AM NOT HITTING THE BREAKS I will need so much popcorn
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Paging Betty White to the courtesy desk, please.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: VisualiseThis: What is with these assholes not having a neck?

I have no idea. I frequently look like a damn Potato Head, but you don't see me slinging the n-word around or being a jackass to my neighbors.

/whom I totally know and hang out with. Really. I'm not an introvert, why do you ask...
//I gave my next-door neighbor some booze in exchange for letting me park sticking out into her space. That counts.
///my dad's driving skills are such that I 1) have to avoid him rear-ending me as he drives out of the driveway and 2) when he gets arrested for a technically-DUI four-car pileup because I HAVE MY AUTOMATIC SPEED THINGY SET AND I AM NOT HITTING THE BREAKS I will need so much popcorn


If he's in "technically-DUI" realm, please inform the appropriate authorities of his status.

I'd much rather avoid having other people get hurt due to your pop's thoughtless behavior.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Details of the recent incident.

"Police said Mathews, 45, went to the home of Mount Laurel's homeowners' association (HOA) president because he wanted to speak with him. When he arrived, he was met by the HOA president's wife.

The woman called police after Mathews allegedly tried to break into the home by opening the storm door. The woman told investigators Mathews wiped off the handle of the door with his t-shirt in an attempt to erase his fingerprints.

The woman also called her neighbor, a Black man, for help. In a viral video of the incident, Mathews repeatedly yells racial slurs at the neighbor, calling him a "monkey" and a "n****r." Police also said Mathews repeatedly chest bumped the neighbor and appeared to try to kiss, lick or spit at him in an attempt to escalate the situation.

During his rant, Mathews also boasted about running HOA board members and African Americans out of the neighborhood while claiming Mount Laurel police could do nothing about it, investigators said.

When a Mount Laurel police officer arrived, Mathews told him to "go talk to the n*****s" and "tell them about me." Mathews also yelled to onlookers, "did you know monkeys live here?" and repeatedly called the HOA president, who is Black, and the HOA president's wife, who is white, "f*****g n*****s," according to an affidavit. In the video, the officer repeatedly tells Mathews to leave and go home before Mathews finally does so."

Earlier that day:

"That same day, Mathews' neighbor reported to police he had harassed her and yelled racial slurs at her. The woman, who is Black, said she had spoken with detectives earlier in the day after reporting criminal mischief to her vehicle which she suspected Mathews was responsible for.

When she heard someone at her door she expected to see a detective but was instead met by Mathews who denied being involved in the criminal mischief while cursing at her, investigators said.

The woman closed the door and called police who responded to the home and spoke with Mathews. After police left, Mathews was captured on the woman's Ring doorbell video walking his dogs to her front yard, looking directly at the camera and thrusting his hips in a lewd motion while laughing, according to investigators.

The video then shows Mathews walking away while looking at the camera and saying, 'f*****g monkey,'" police said. The woman told police Mathews had called her a "n****r b***h" and a "f*****g monkey" various times in the past few months though those incidents weren't captured on camera. The woman said Mathews had repeatedly tried to intimidate her in an attempt to get her to move out of the neighborhood since she is a member of the housing association board."

Finally:

"Mathews was later arrested on Friday and charged with bias intimidation and harassment. "
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Every time someone calls the entire South racist I bring up New Jersey. Like the level of racism is probably the same, but NJ has that added extra "in your face!" about it.


Sorry Jethro, but in in the South, racism is baked into their culture.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A steadily escalating pattern of threatening and violent behavior. Big red flag. Does this time bomb own guns?
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He was arrested for harassment and intimidation- which isn't just a guy using his loud free speech rights.

There's also some reports that he was arrested previously for armed robbery. Nowhere I've looked mentioned any employment for him - which raises the question of how he does get his money. And if people are justified to be scared of his potential physical actions.

Guy on internet says this is him:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Drag the farker out behind the courthouse, and let everyone he harassed have a free shot at kicking him in the nuts until he pukes up blood.

That might put an end to his harassment.

But I doubt it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: What is with these assholes not having a neck?


The do have a neck. Thing is that their skulls are solid bone, covered in thick layers of fat...very heavy...causes the neck to compress.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Mathews, 45, appeared for an initial hearing in Superior Court on Tuesday. A judge agreed to hold him,pending a detention hearing Friday at 9 a.m. "

https://www.inquirer.com/news/nj-moun​t​-laurel-racist-rant-video-viral-edward​-cagney-mathews-charges-20210706.html
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why is it always the fat slobs who think they're genetically superior to me? That community has shown some serious restraint because apparently this racist prick should have been the star in several WorldStar knockout videos. I applaud the residents there for having the restraint to not stomp a mud hole in that guy, but the police and prosecutor needs to do their jobs before blood eventually gets shed.
 
