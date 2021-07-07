 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Fox News is suddenly outraged that a private school can kick people out   (foxnews.com) divider line
112
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

2437 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Jul 2021 at 6:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



112 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read the whole dumb story, but ultimately it boils down to:

"Columbus Academy does not comment on the circumstances of any student or family. However, any parent who waged a public campaign of false and misleading statements and inflammatory attacks harmful to the employees, the reputation, or the financial stability of Columbus Academy would be in clear violation of the Enrollment Agreement and would be denied re-enrollment for the following school year," the spokesperson said.

The mom group's campaign probably accused them of teaching CRT and all the Republican talking points surrounding that. The school probably has a normal curriculum that doesn't do any of what Republican talking points say.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I read the whole dumb story, but ultimately it boils down to:

"Columbus Academy does not comment on the circumstances of any student or family. However, any parent who waged a public campaign of false and misleading statements and inflammatory attacks harmful to the employees, the reputation, or the financial stability of Columbus Academy would be in clear violation of the Enrollment Agreement and would be denied re-enrollment for the following school year," the spokesperson said.

The mom group's campaign probably accused them of teaching CRT and all the Republican talking points surrounding that. The school probably has a normal curriculum that doesn't do any of what Republican talking points say.


Exactly, they were NOT expelled for "speaking out against CRT" at the school because the school doesn't teach that and their actions were harassment.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.


I haaate the whole "critics say" bullsh*t
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Fund Me request in 3,2,1...
Cue the poutrage!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dumbass freepers were yelling about tax dollars, even though some with 1 more brain cell than others told them that it was a private school funded by parents' tuition fees.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.


I would love to know what this "highly controversial content" actually is, but I'm guessing there's a reason that part isn't in the article.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Algebra is segregating us! It's divisive! I will not be forced to learn it!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of dumb trumpers got a little too caught up in their facebook groups and started white wine posting, forgetting that the school doesn't need their money.

Good luck to them finding another private school that will deal with them after this. The kids should have fun adjusting to public school.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farked around, finding out.
 
BagofOtters [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...say your truth.."  I farking hate that new language.

They are called opinions, not "your truth"

"...speak your truth" is the another variant I have run across.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at a "selective" university. I have friends who work in enrollment. They say that pretty much every somewhat selective school with smaller class sizes (like ours) tends to google students and, in some cases, their parents. I wonder if this will happen for these two mothers. Shrug.

/I'm told that one of the Covington Catholic kids applied here. He was not admitted. (Not the 'famous one').
//don't know if it's really true, but it feels true to me.
/// the moron mothers in the article know just what I mean. Who cares about facts, after all, when you can just "feel your truth"?
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like well informed people who would always use calm and reason in a situation like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Education, entertainment, the news, art, history, and science all have liberal biases.
It's unfair!!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: "...say your truth.."  I farking hate that new language.

They are called opinions, not "your truth"

"...speak your truth" is the another variant I have run across.


Its co-opting therapist language that is referencing emotions.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocker. The people who always complain about the Communazis having situational ethics possess, lo and behold, situational ethics.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tend to be philosophically opposed to these kinds of "good behavior" provisions in private school contracts, to the point that they're kind of emblematic of why private school is shiat and should be made illegal.  Parents are shiatty, sure, but you shouldn't punish the kids for their shiattiness as a general rule.

That said, it's hard to be upset about this particular application-- this isn't a school being douchey and ejecting a student because their parent is a single mother or did porn once or something.  This is the parent in question starting a campaign of public attacks on the school that involved appearing with a famous Nazi on his talk show to point the US's largest group of domestic terrorists at the school.  That's, um... a pretty legitimate reason to cut off a business relationship with someone, them basically attempting to get you and the children under your care straight-up murdered and associating with famous terrorists.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: Barfmaker: school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.

I would love to know what this "highly controversial content" actually is, but I'm guessing there's a reason that part isn't in the article.


Because nothing changed for years? Which means the original incident didn't happen? Hmmmm?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, a teacher mentioned that slavery was a bad thing and the white Karen mom's lost their shiat?
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: "...say your truth.."  I farking hate that new language.

They are called opinions, not "your truth"

"...speak your truth" is the another variant I have run across.


Speak your truth is legitimate in that you're speaking about your actual experiences, from your point of view.

Like literally everything Republicans have done, they've either intentionally or unintentionally misunderstood the term, twisted it to mean something entirely different, and destroyed another bit of the language with their stupidity and assholery.

See also: CRT, "fake news," Marxist, socialist, patriotism, etc.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents are outraged that a school, which they vehemently claimed was indoctrinating their kids in a liberal, racist ideology, denied re-enrollment to their kids.

In other news, parents are outraged that the scary clown that lived in the sewer and ate their kids is no longer living in the sewer and eating their kids.  "I have rights too," said one parent.  "What's wrong with my kids anyway?  They're no longer edible?"
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: Barfmaker: school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.

I would love to know what this "highly controversial content" actually is, but I'm guessing there's a reason that part isn't in the article.


Highly controversial content to these people is anything that points out that whites are not superior to everybody else and that our nation has a long history of oppressing poors and minorities.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A couple of dumb trumpers got a little too caught up in their facebook groups and started white wine posting, forgetting that the school doesn't need their money.

Good luck to them finding another private school that will deal with them after this. The kids should have fun adjusting to public school.


Over/under that they'll be homeschooled from now on?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case, they retaliated against our children, who are innocent,

which allegedly included divisive concepts about race and anti-conservative sentiment

Ah. Two of the oldest talking points. They never fail to disappoint.

Hey. RMWJs! Y'all need some new whistles. These are worn out.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: Barfmaker: school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.

I would love to know what this "highly controversial content" actually is, but I'm guessing there's a reason that part isn't in the article.


It's in the article:
"parents have reported being blindsided by racial content"

They bought into the Anti-CRT hysteria that Tucker has been peddling, and now they're concerned that their precious little snowflakes might start being taught real American history, not the whitewashed propaganda we've been fed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: "...say your truth.."  I farking hate that new language.

They are called opinions, not "your truth"

"...speak your truth" is the another variant I have run across.


In the queer community people will say "living your truth" to mean that you're living openly and authentically, but even then, there's something about that phrase that just rubs me the wrong way. I've never liked this approach to "truth" as a concept.
 
Arumat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THX 1138: They look like well informed people who would always use calm and reason in a situation like this.

[Fark user image 425x223]


How many doors do you have to walk into or how many flights of stairs do you have to fall down to get a nose like the woman on the right?  I've seen boxers and MMA fighters with less evidence of cranial damage.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IAmRight:

Speak your truth is legitimate in that you're speaking about your actual experiences, from your point of view.

To me it suggests that there isn't one truth, but rather that everyone has their own personal truths; and that seems to lead to a gross "My opinions are the same as your facts"/"My anecdote overrides your data" place. What happens when one person's "truth" contradicts another's?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one on the right looks like she has wino nose.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Hyjamon: "...say your truth.."  I farking hate that new language.

They are called opinions, not "your truth"

"...speak your truth" is the another variant I have run across.

In the queer community people will say "living your truth" to mean that you're living openly and authentically, but even then, there's something about that phrase that just rubs me the wrong way. I've never liked this approach to "truth" as a concept.


It's like all the memes you'll see on social media about "sometimes you have to put your needs ahead of others" and EVERY time it's being posted, you think "Motherf*cker, when's the last time you did something for someone else? This meme is intended for people that actually exhaust themselves doing for others, not your selfish ass."

"Ma'am, no one needs to 'hear your truth' because everything you believe is bullsh*t."
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trying to say your truth,

That you are closet close minded racists? Yeah we got that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: HotWingConspiracy: A couple of dumb trumpers got a little too caught up in their facebook groups and started white wine posting, forgetting that the school doesn't need their money.

Good luck to them finding another private school that will deal with them after this. The kids should have fun adjusting to public school.

Over/under that they'll be homeschooled from now on?


I don't see those two clowns having what it takes to make that happen. They were willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to get their kids out of the house.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: anjin-san: Barfmaker: school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.

I would love to know what this "highly controversial content" actually is, but I'm guessing there's a reason that part isn't in the article.

It's in the article:
"parents have reported being blindsided by racial content"

They bought into the Anti-CRT hysteria that Tucker has been peddling, and now they're concerned that their precious little snowflakes might start being taught real American history, not the whitewashed propaganda we've been fed.


Just remember, some states still teach that the civil war was started over northern aggression, states rights, and taxation.

Not, ya know, the amoral systemic exploitation and enslavement of humans against their will for economic gains of the wealthy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andrea Gross told "Fox & Friends First," alongside her prop, Amy Gonzalez.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THX 1138: They look like well informed people who would always use calm and reason in a situation like this.

[Fark user image image 425x223]


Poor girl on the right looks like she might have disagreed with her husband...

Only once... a long, long time ago...

/ Karl Malden nose
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BagofOtters: [i.imgur.com image 720x530]


They should call themselves CRT Monitors.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Barfmaker: school materials often reveal highly controversial content that critics say causes even more division.

It doesn't cause any more division, it just makes the assholes howl louder.

I haaate the whole "critics say" bullsh*t


Many people are saying that.  Many, many people.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: IAmRight:

Speak your truth is legitimate in that you're speaking about your actual experiences, from your point of view.

To me it suggests that there isn't one truth, but rather that everyone has their own personal truths; and that seems to lead to a gross "My opinions are the same as your facts"/"My anecdote overrides your data" place. What happens when one person's "truth" contradicts another's?


As mentioned in other posts, it's for more emotion-based personal experience-type stuff. There is no universal truth.

/We can generally agree on frameworks we find acceptable as a society; accepting that there aren't universal truths doesn't mean that every viewpoint is equally valid
//If "CRT is brainwashing my kids" is your truth, it's true you're a dumbf*ck
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally, if one does not like how a private school teaches your kids, you pull them out and put them somewhere else rather than expect the school to change its curriculum just for your snowflakes.

Normally.
 
joen00b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: The one on the right looks like she has wino nose.


She looks like the chick that killed her step kids and flew off to Hawaii with her new husband.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beauty of not liking what a private school teaches your kids, is that you can start your own private school to teach your children whatever you wish!
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A couple of dumb trumpers got a little too caught up in their facebook groups and started white wine posting, forgetting that the school doesn't need their money.

Good luck to them finding another private school that will deal with them after this. The kids should have fun adjusting to public school.


They'll homeschool the kids before sending them to gubmint indoctrination and racial mixing public school
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IAmRight: austerity101: Hyjamon: "...say your truth.."  I farking hate that new language.

They are called opinions, not "your truth"

"...speak your truth" is the another variant I have run across.

In the queer community people will say "living your truth" to mean that you're living openly and authentically, but even then, there's something about that phrase that just rubs me the wrong way. I've never liked this approach to "truth" as a concept.

It's like all the memes you'll see on social media about "sometimes you have to put your needs ahead of others" and EVERY time it's being posted, you think "Motherf*cker, when's the last time you did something for someone else? This meme is intended for people that actually exhaust themselves doing for others, not your selfish ass."

"Ma'am, no one needs to 'hear your truth' because everything you believe is bullsh*t."


Whatever. You just can't handle how real I am.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THX 1138: They look like well informed people who would always use calm and reason in a situation like this.

[Fark user image 425x223]


It's like the sisters from The Shining.

Only more terrifying.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So - I can send my kid to one of their religious schools and then fuss and snivel and sue when they try to teach him Jesus?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Algebra is segregating us! It's divisive! I will not be forced to learn it!


You know it was invented by A-rabs, right?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IAmRight: austerity101: IAmRight:

Speak your truth is legitimate in that you're speaking about your actual experiences, from your point of view.

To me it suggests that there isn't one truth, but rather that everyone has their own personal truths; and that seems to lead to a gross "My opinions are the same as your facts"/"My anecdote overrides your data" place. What happens when one person's "truth" contradicts another's?

As mentioned in other posts, it's for more emotion-based personal experience-type stuff. There is no universal truth.

/We can generally agree on frameworks we find acceptable as a society; accepting that there aren't universal truths doesn't mean that every viewpoint is equally valid
//If "CRT is brainwashing my kids" is your truth, it's true you're a dumbf*ck


I disagree that there isn't a universal truth, but I also believe that we as people can't ever know the universal truth completely so it's not something whose knowledge we can utilize, so maybe that's splitting hairs.

But yeah, the problem is that when everything gets labeled "truth," there's no way to separate out the lies. I think that's why I'd prefer to avoid the term altogether, personally. I generally reserve the word "truth" to refer to things that are capable of being proven not to be lies.
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.