 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Globe and Mail)   I'll take "why we won't reach herd immunity" for 500$   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, per cent, Vaccine, number of people, reach groups, High Level health unit, Immune system, news conference  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 5:58 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold them down and stab them. Let them cry about it.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wall 'em off and keep them from contact with sane people.  They'll either die or survive all on their own.  If you can't act civilized in a society, you don't get other benefits of that society.
 
Likwit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been told that only dirty American Trumpers have "vaccine hesitancy."
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone who can get vaccinated and chooses not to is a traitor to the human species.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Likwit: I've been told that only dirty American Trumpers have "vaccine hesitancy."


In Pakistan, terrorist groups would attack international aid groups giving out polio vaccines
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsand​s​oda/2016/01/15/463076903/why-terrorist​s-are-targeting-unsung-heroes

So yeah I sincerely doubt this level of stupidity is limited to our country
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure they will be citing the "latest research" from "leading leaders" that says, in fact, we have met "heard immunity"

"You are sheeple!!! The paper I read talked all about what they heard about immunity"

STUDY IT OUT!!!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Likwit: I've been told that only dirty American Trumpers have "vaccine hesitancy."


We said religious zealots and uneducated morons. You filled in the rest of those blanks.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some will of course post a smiling Darwin meme and think they've commented in a profound manner. I'll say they don't understand the larger picture of evolution.

Odd as it may seem, there's a special adaptation in humans that pushes some people to be contrarians. If everyone else is thinking blue, the contrarians think orange. If the majority head for the hills, you head for the lowlands. Naturally, if the majority head for the lowlands, the contrarians head for the highlands.

The adaptive advantage is in the nature of not putting all of one's eggs in one basket. That we have evolved a tendency for some fraction of us to adopt contrarian positions is ultimately a survival strategy for the species. It doesn't necessarily work for the individual. It often turns out to be a bad thing for the individual. And in many formulizations of evolutionary theory, that seems to be a conflict --- an inconsistency.

And it would be if there was some specific gene that made an individual more likely to be a contrarian. However, there's an alternative. If instead of a contrarian nature being something that is specifically inherited, it is a certain small chance of being a contrarian, the maths work out differently. Then, over the long haul the relatively huge advantage for being a contrarian when it works has a very strong selective advantage, and only a small disadvantage when being a contrarian doesn't help much.

This is a somewhat controversial aspect of species selection. Generally speaking, evolution works more strongly to select for traits that have direct and strongly correlated traits that favor individuals. However, sometimes effects that only manifest when integrated over a large number of generations can manifest.

So in a strange way, the fact that some people completely reject conventional wisdom and eschew vaccination is expected. In gross terms, their non-conformist behavior is an adaptation for the species. However, it can and will have negative consequences for them. Biology is like  that. It's willing to waste some because of the relatively cheap ability to make more.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let the habs win and Canada promises they'll get their second shot.

Let... the habs... win.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's all the people that failed basic high school science. Being anti-vax involves ignoring all those people that understand science, like those mean teachers.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Goddammit subby, $500 hasn't been a board value on Jeopardy in 20 years. Also, the dollar sign comes before the number.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.