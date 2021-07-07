 Skip to content
 
Can they? Of course. Should they? Absofarkinglutely not
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

"In the coming days, though, friends began texting her screenshots of comments on Facebook, where local TV news stations had posted photos and videos of her inoculation. Boucher had abandoned Facebook earlier in the pandemic. Looking at the messages, she remembered why."

The GOP Cultists are so intent on playing the part of a person who can't be fooled by a "hoax" were the same people who are proud to be fleeced by a conman.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know a respiratory therapist that has obviously been on the front lines of this mess from the beginning. She's had patients deny the existence of COVID-19 right up to their last breath.
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, you should forgive them. Forgiveness is refusing to carry around the burden of resentment for others' misdeeds. Forgiveness doesn't benefit them, it benefits you.

With that said, if you see them as a patient in your ICU, feel free to laugh at them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wage0048: Yes, you should forgive them. Forgiveness is refusing to carry around the burden of resentment for others' misdeeds. Forgiveness doesn't benefit them, it benefits you.

With that said, if you see them as a patient in your ICU, feel free to laugh at them.


Resentment isn't heavy and it isn't a burden.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...they scrolled Facebook to see local ministers saying God was greater than any virus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fark forgiveness. I hope every idiot who said hoax, refused a mask or a vaccine, or harrassed people who made intelligent decisions drops dead.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wage0048: Yes, you should forgive them. Forgiveness is refusing to carry around the burden of resentment for others' misdeeds. Forgiveness doesn't benefit them, it benefits you.

With that said, if you see them as a patient in your ICU, feel free to laugh at them.


Give them some Tylenol and send them home, after they sign a liability release.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess they finally got internet and electricity in Abingdon.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's a better woman than I am.

I'd be laughing and pointing and being very impolite to that poor old man's family. Not to the old man, my mother raised me better. But to the kids, I'd be, "Yes, you're right. I have to get back to work, so get your unvaccinated asses out of my ICU."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These weren't children throwing a tantrum because they caught dad replacing their tooth with a dollar bill. These were adults who knowingly laughed at the deaths of thousands of people because they didn't want to display weakness or empathy. They don't deserve forgiveness any more than Nazis did.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I know a respiratory therapist that has obviously been on the front lines of this mess from the beginning. She's had patients deny the existence of COVID-19 right up to their last breath.


They died as they had lived: stupid stupid stupid!
 
Iczer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wage0048: Yes, you should forgive them. Forgiveness is refusing to carry around the burden of resentment for others' misdeeds. Forgiveness doesn't benefit them, it benefits you.

With that said, if you see them as a patient in your ICU, feel free to laugh at them.


Ehhhh, I wouldn't carry any burden of resentment towards them, just ridicule for not believing in something that's factually proven. It's like trying to claim cars don't exist because you don't own one, hopefully one ends up hitting them?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When a bunch of assholes who live by the motto "F*ck Your Feelings" gets Covid and croaks, my Feelings aren't gonna happen.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: When a bunch of assholes who live by the motto "F*ck Your Feelings" gets Covid and croaks, my Feelings aren't gonna happen.


Not even "nelsonhaha.jpg"? That's all I got left for American Taliban dumbfarks after last year.
 
IronJelly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: These weren't children throwing a tantrum because they caught dad replacing their tooth with a dollar bill. These were adults who knowingly laughed at the deaths of thousands of people because they didn't want to display weakness or empathy. They don't deserve forgiveness any more than Nazis did.


Agreed 100%.  I don't wish death upon anybody, however burning people like this at the stake for their outlandish beliefs would be too good for them.  Forgiveness should be out-of-the-question.

//girlfriend passed of Covid in April 2020.  in September, an ex who worked in a hospital succumbed to her depression, and her final note said she couldn't be around the constant death anymore. 

///TFA unexpectedly farked me up, and I shouldn't have been reading it at work.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wage0048: Yes, you should forgive them. Forgiveness is refusing to carry around the burden of resentment for others' misdeeds. Forgiveness doesn't benefit them, it benefits you.

With that said, if you see them as a patient in your ICU, feel free to laugh at them.


That's the whole thing behind forgive but don't forget. But it's hard to forgive someone for something they're still doing.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IronJelly: UltimaCS: These weren't children throwing a tantrum because they caught dad replacing their tooth with a dollar bill. These were adults who knowingly laughed at the deaths of thousands of people because they didn't want to display weakness or empathy. They don't deserve forgiveness any more than Nazis did.

Agreed 100%.  I don't wish death upon anybody, however burning people like this at the stake for their outlandish beliefs would be too good for them.  Forgiveness should be out-of-the-question.

//girlfriend passed of Covid in April 2020.  in September, an ex who worked in a hospital succumbed to her depression, and her final note said she couldn't be around the constant death anymore. 

///TFA unexpectedly farked me up, and I shouldn't have been reading it at work.


{{{hugs}}}
 
Ashelth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I know a respiratory therapist that has obviously been on the front lines of this mess from the beginning. She's had patients deny the existence of COVID-19 right up to their last breath.


This is why I can't be in healthcare.

I'd do something stupid and get fired like whisper "as Soros commanded it" as I sedate a patient to put on a ventilator.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IronJelly: UltimaCS: These weren't children throwing a tantrum because they caught dad replacing their tooth with a dollar bill. These were adults who knowingly laughed at the deaths of thousands of people because they didn't want to display weakness or empathy. They don't deserve forgiveness any more than Nazis did.

Agreed 100%.  I don't wish death upon anybody, however burning people like this at the stake for their outlandish beliefs would be too good for them.  Forgiveness should be out-of-the-question.

//girlfriend passed of Covid in April 2020.  in September, an ex who worked in a hospital succumbed to her depression, and her final note said she couldn't be around the constant death anymore. 

///TFA unexpectedly farked me up, and I shouldn't have been reading it at work.


(((Also hugs))) Don't you ever feel bad about farking around on the internet at work.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've heard reports of patients denying COVID and screaming vile abuse at the medical practitioners who are working themselves beyond exhaustion trying to save their lives. Right up until the moment the tube goes down their throats.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My wife had gall bladder surgery at this hospital a few years ago. It's a good facility, especially to be out here.

As for the idiots in the story, I see those types every day. The types that talk about the government trying to take them over while they live off their disability check and their side gig selling crap they buy at yard sales at flea markets.
After a while they become mostly invisible. Thanks to Moderna they are a little less harmful to me and mine.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: Yes, you should forgive them. Forgiveness is refusing to carry around the burden of resentment for others' misdeeds. Forgiveness doesn't benefit them, it benefits you.

With that said, if you see them as a patient in your ICU, feel free to laugh at them.


Cherishing every stupid thing an asshole does is a good thing.  It sets a ground floor for "wait I shouldn't do that..."

Anyway she's in an area where if it wasn't covid it'd be meth ods
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IronJelly: UltimaCS: These weren't children throwing a tantrum because they caught dad replacing their tooth with a dollar bill. These were adults who knowingly laughed at the deaths of thousands of people because they didn't want to display weakness or empathy. They don't deserve forgiveness any more than Nazis did.

Agreed 100%.  I don't wish death upon anybody, however burning people like this at the stake for their outlandish beliefs would be too good for them.  Forgiveness should be out-of-the-question.

//girlfriend passed of Covid in April 2020.  in September, an ex who worked in a hospital succumbed to her depression, and her final note said she couldn't be around the constant death anymore. 

///TFA unexpectedly farked me up, and I shouldn't have been reading it at work.


That article was better than I thought it would be when I saw the Yahoo tag. It really hit hard in some places.

I'm sorry you've had to go through so much pain this past year. Take care of yourself.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I've heard reports of patients denying COVID and screaming vile abuse at the medical practitioners who are working themselves beyond exhaustion trying to save their lives. Right up until the moment the tube goes down their throats.


And even after it comes out in some cases.  They will sit there, some of them, and say COVID is a hoax and what they had wasn't COVID at all.  They are so f*cking convinced by their cult.  It's insane.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I know a respiratory therapist that has obviously been on the front lines of this mess from the beginning. She's had patients deny the existence of COVID-19 right up to their last breath.


I'm getting so damned jaded that my first thought was that I'd like to see that.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: wage0048: Yes, you should forgive them. Forgiveness is refusing to carry around the burden of resentment for others' misdeeds. Forgiveness doesn't benefit them, it benefits you.

With that said, if you see them as a patient in your ICU, feel free to laugh at them.

Give them some Tylenol and send them home, after they sign a liability release.


Medical debts get charged to the estate.

"Your loved one was so stupid you all need to pay us now please."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That reminded me of this: I speak for all mediocrities in the world. I am their champion. I am the patron's saint. Mediocrities everywhere... I absolve you... I absolve you... I absolve you... I absolve you... I absolve you all.

Fark user imageView Full Size


For those who are scratching their heads, it's the end of Amadeus and Salleri has just confessed his part in the death of Mozart. How his jealousy and hate ruined something good.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a sister who continues to rant almost daily about how vaccination is indoctrination to giving up personal freedom, along with the usual cast of characters chiming in unison. She has two young grandkids, and I hope their family is quietly taking their health and safety seriously. I still don't see what the issue is. We know people who've died from COVID. Our mother died in November after contracting COVID. The odds of something serious happening if she catches it get worse with the variants in the wild.

...and just today, a friend who spoke at a storytelling show on June 27, and wasn't positive that day...died yesterday of COVID.

I don't want anyone to get sick or worse, but at this point, I have to kind of kick the dust off my shoes and move on.
 
Kairam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFA makes me feel good that there are healthcare workers who treat it seriously and get the vaccine. I work in Mass, and there's STILL a farking enclave of healthcare workers that are avoiding getting the vaccine here.

Farking antivax assholes got into bed with the MAGAts. I'll never stop finding stories of them dying of COVID funny, for the same reason I'll never stop finding idiots who laugh at the vaccine or washing their hands horrifying. Voluntary stupidity on full display.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kokomo61: I have a sister who continues to rant almost daily about how vaccination is indoctrination to giving up personal freedom, along with the usual cast of characters chiming in unison. She has two young grandkids, and I hope their family is quietly taking their health and safety seriously. I still don't see what the issue is. We know people who've died from COVID. Our mother died in November after contracting COVID. The odds of something serious happening if she catches it get worse with the variants in the wild.

...and just today, a friend who spoke at a storytelling show on June 27, and wasn't positive that day...died yesterday of COVID.

I don't want anyone to get sick or worse, but at this point, I have to kind of kick the dust off my shoes and move on.


If her kids have had the MMR and Smallpox vaccines, they've already got the mark of the beast on them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IronJelly: UltimaCS: These weren't children throwing a tantrum because they caught dad replacing their tooth with a dollar bill. These were adults who knowingly laughed at the deaths of thousands of people because they didn't want to display weakness or empathy. They don't deserve forgiveness any more than Nazis did.

Agreed 100%.  I don't wish death upon anybody, however burning people like this at the stake for their outlandish beliefs would be too good for them.  Forgiveness should be out-of-the-question.

//girlfriend passed of Covid in April 2020.  in September, an ex who worked in a hospital succumbed to her depression, and her final note said she couldn't be around the constant death anymore. 

///TFA unexpectedly farked me up, and I shouldn't have been reading it at work.


Sorry.

/Don't have other words
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Forgive? Sure. Forget? Not a goddamned chance.

Remember that your neighbors are atavistic, belligerently ignorant fools, and treat them accordingly. It's possible to be nice to such folks, while holding them at arm's length, but hold them indeed at arm's length because if their favored conservative mouthpieces decide that you're "TEH ENEMEEEE!" yet again, they're going to gleefully march in lock-step to that tune.

It's OK to recognize a known risk and take steps to avoid it without over-reaction or overt hostility, but know full well that these folks are now a known risk. They're not on your side.
 
bismark189
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live about 10 minutes from this hospital. It's even worse than the article makes it sound. All these conspiracy theories are amplified ten fold. Even in the school where my wife works and where supposedly educated people work, there's rampant disinformation and outright lies.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Forgive people for your own sanity.

But, don't forget they're selfish assholes.
 
bismark189
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: I guess they finally got internet and electricity in Abingdon.


Hey now, I resemble that remark!
 
bismark189
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SBinRR: My wife had gall bladder surgery at this hospital a few years ago. It's a good facility, especially to be out here.

As for the idiots in the story, I see those types every day. The types that talk about the government trying to take them over while they live off their disability check and their side gig selling crap they buy at yard sales at flea markets.
After a while they become mostly invisible. Thanks to Moderna they are a little less harmful to me and mine.


Hey there fellow not-an-idiot-Abingdonian!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

W_Scarlet: fark forgiveness. I hope every idiot who said hoax, refused a mask or a vaccine, or harrassed people who made intelligent decisions drops dead.


CSB:

I once told some right-wing idiot on Twitter to "drop dead."  I got banned for promoting suicide.

end CSB.
 
