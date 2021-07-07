 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Bill says one more quip about the origin of the term Microsoft and she's out   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, contingency plan, major investors, chairs of the Bill  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 7:19 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He has the money to keep hiding it, but I'm wondering exactly what Bill did. It can't have been a few dalliances from decades ago, that motherfarker did something bad enough recently to piss off his entire family AND Warren Buffett.
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who gives a f*ck?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Honestly, after $3m I'll never bother you again.

...Anyone have $3m bucks?
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope Melinda has some dirt on Bill regarding all the parties by Epstein he went to. Be a real shame if some Prosecutor got them.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: He has the money to keep hiding it, but I'm wondering exactly what Bill did. It can't have been a few dalliances from decades ago, that motherfarker did something bad enough recently to piss off his entire family AND Warren Buffett.


My guess is Maxwell blackmailed him for lawyer money, he didn't pay, she forwarded the photos.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Warren Buffett divorced them both? I must have missed that thread.
 
Iczer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The answer is obvious, next woman he marries legally changes her name to Melissa and they tell the multi billion dollar child mommy just got some work done.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: Lsherm: He has the money to keep hiding it, but I'm wondering exactly what Bill did. It can't have been a few dalliances from decades ago, that motherfarker did something bad enough recently to piss off his entire family AND Warren Buffett.

My guess is Maxwell blackmailed him for lawyer money, he didn't pay, she forwarded the photos.


I think that he banged Bill Cosby.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Find the Keymaster.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: He has the money to keep hiding it, but I'm wondering exactly what Bill did. It can't have been a few dalliances from decades ago, that motherfarker did something bad enough recently to piss off his entire family AND Warren Buffett.


This being Fark, I assume the answer is always "live boy or dead girl" but who am I to judge.

/ honestly, I don't care
// there are bigger issues with billionaires to society than their private lives.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nelly jinxed two so-called "rich people" 20 years ago by calling them out in a rap.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Nelly jinxed two so-called "rich people" 20 years ago by calling them out in a rap.


What the fark did I just read?
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: DesertCoyote: Nelly jinxed two so-called "rich people" 20 years ago by calling them out in a rap.

What the fark did I just read?


Listen to "Country Grammar" and you'll understand.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone has been preparing for this.

Stephen Colbert Parody on the Gates Foundation
Youtube B2wnynKqBck
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.