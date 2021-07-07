 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   Ordered to hand over documents, gun manufacturer sends Facebook minion memes instead   (ctpost.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judges love when you fark around.
Contempt of court in 3.....2.....
 
Easy Reader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our legal system needs to be burned to the ground.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remington was looted by vulture capitalists and doesn't have two nickels to rub together.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey look, another powerful group of people who have gotten away with everything for far too long and need to made into an example.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.


This. They were just too farking lazy to go through it and present actual useful information. Or the people who run Remington are just as stupid as all the other Republicans. 50/50 on that, I guess.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't remember that minon. Pretty scary though
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well look, the lawyer's on salary. Sometimes, you just need some busy work...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once again, the lawyers will do well for themselves
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.

This. They were just too farking lazy to go through it and present actual useful information. Or the people who run Remington are just as stupid as all the other Republicans. 50/50 on that, I guess.


Hanlon's razor.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.


Cool, do a complete scan of the drive and see what "deleted" stuff you can lift
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if they were ordered to turn over ALL Marketing emails, it seems clear their marketing department was commonly sharing cartoons and memes via email, rather than working. Which, kinda explains the bankruptcy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Well, if they were ordered to turn over ALL Marketing emails, it seems clear their marketing department was commonly sharing cartoons and memes via email, rather than working. Which, kinda explains the bankruptcy.


To be fair, It's marketing. It's either that or spreading a little bit more evil in the world...

//but putting a nice bow on it...
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 800x573]

I don't remember that minon. Pretty scary though


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty standard Republican response. It's the same thing they do here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.

This. They were just too farking lazy to go through it and present actual useful information. Or the people who run Remington are just as stupid as all the other Republicans. 50/50 on that, I guess.

Hanlon's razor.


Sure.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They think this is a fugging game to them!

These fuggwits really need to be taught to fear the law.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.


Basically, yeah. Whether or not that was appropriate depends on the request.  For example, if they asked for all emails, then they need to get every email that isn't privileged. Birthday invitations, vacation photos, inappropriate memes... it would actually be improper to weed that stuff out. Similarly, if they asked for copies of hard drives, they should expect to get tens of thousands of useless documents. A response isn't improper just because it has a lot of garbage in it.

Also, duplicates are basically impossible to avoid in a production this size. People in big companies email documents back and forth to each other all the time. Every time they do that, it creates another copy in the production, but you can't just cull them or else the other side will see that the email is missing the attachment and they biatch. So the duplicates stay in.

To me, it sounds like they have attorneys who aren't used to discovery with this kind of scope and they didn't know what they were in for when they made their requests.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.


At first, this seemed logically, and made it seem like the plaintiff was the one farking around.

But reading the filing, the plaintiff is complaining a lot about the lack of metadata on the documents.  If they turned over a hard drive, that would still be attached to all the files.

So, what I think they did was print out the entire contents of a hard drive (although some videos are mentioned being turned over, so I dunno).  Or maybe they loaded each picture/video into a program and then resaved it, eliminating the original metadata.  For social media documents, they apparently clicked "print to PDF" to save the webpages of such (this is directly mentioned in the complaint).

http://civilinquiry.jud.ct.gov/Docume​n​tInquiry/DocumentInquiry.aspx?Document​No=21004012
 
anfrind
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In my experience, it's a dead giveaway that a person is of low intelligence and of a conservative political persuasion if their Facebook page is filled with "Minions" memes.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x492]


Please accept this spider as our defense.  We trust this settles the matter.

Regards, David.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.

Basically, yeah. Whether or not that was appropriate depends on the request.  For example, if they asked for all emails, then they need to get every email that isn't privileged. Birthday invitations, vacation photos, inappropriate memes... it would actually be improper to weed that stuff out. Similarly, if they asked for copies of hard drives, they should expect to get tens of thousands of useless documents. A response isn't improper just because it has a lot of garbage in it.

Also, duplicates are basically impossible to avoid in a production this size. People in big companies email documents back and forth to each other all the time. Every time they do that, it creates another copy in the production, but you can't just cull them or else the other side will see that the email is missing the attachment and they biatch. So the duplicates stay in.

To me, it sounds like they have attorneys who aren't used to discovery with this kind of scope and they didn't know what they were in for when they made their requests.


Can confirm.  When I was first hired at my current job (agribusiness software), they were in the process of suing a former employer that had left and formed a competing business over him potentially stealing code when he left.  The initial discovery (and countersuit) ended up with each side subpoenaing the hard-drives out of several developer's laptops on the other side.  Neither trusted the other side to present the accurate info, so they pulled the entire drives.  That led to the lawyers getting to bill for a LOT of time to manually pour through every file (or to bill out for specialists to do it).
 
abmoraz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x492]

Please accept this 7-legged spider as our defense.  We trust this settles the matter.

Regards, David.


FTFY
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: They think this is a fugging game to them!

These fuggwits really need to be taught to fear the law.


Or they need to be shot in a classroom and then have people tell their families it all never happened.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.

This. They were just too farking lazy to go through it and present actual useful information. Or the people who run Remington are just as stupid as all the other Republicans. 50/50 on that, I guess.


It's not the defenses job to decide what is good evidence to use against them.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.

This. They were just too farking lazy to go through it and present actual useful information. Or the people who run Remington are just as stupid as all the other Republicans. 50/50 on that, I guess.

It's not the defenses job to decide what is good evidence to use against them.


Tttttttttttttttttttthhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhi​iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiisssssssssssssssssss​s
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If there is one entity in the US known for its genial demeanor and humor on being poked fun at.....no one has ever said "what is the US judicial system?"

Sure, folks think it's a joke (depending on the outcome of your case), but the court really hates to be told to it's face that the plaintiff finds their proceedings farcical.

They might have screwed themselves by having to pay more in bribe money to the judges "re-election" fund
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.

Cool, do a complete scan of the drive and see what "deleted" stuff you can lift


To me, it sounds like they already deleted the evidence and we're compelled to scan the drive for recovery purposes. Then were too lazy to sort out the unnamed mess of files that it spit out and handed that over.

Unless this was all in print or something, it seems as though Remington just copied over directories found in a recovery. (Or ... perhaps they just handed over a hard drive that, as you've noted, should be scanned for the deleted stuff. )
 
Flying Vermin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shut_it_down: Easy Reader: From the content, it sounds like they just simply handed over a hard drive.

Basically, yeah. Whether or not that was appropriate depends on the request.  For example, if they asked for all emails, then they need to get every email that isn't privileged. Birthday invitations, vacation photos, inappropriate memes... it would actually be improper to weed that stuff out. Similarly, if they asked for copies of hard drives, they should expect to get tens of thousands of useless documents. A response isn't improper just because it has a lot of garbage in it.

Also, duplicates are basically impossible to avoid in a production this size. People in big companies email documents back and forth to each other all the time. Every time they do that, it creates another copy in the production, but you can't just cull them or else the other side will see that the email is missing the attachment and they biatch. So the duplicates stay in.

To me, it sounds like they have attorneys who aren't used to discovery with this kind of scope and they didn't know what they were in for when they made their requests.


I was on the fringes of a civil case against a company I worked for.  The claim was that a product was faulty and that the company knew it.  When a court order came down for the R&D documents, the company copied not just the requested documents, but the whole R&D remote drive and email server backup.  Terabytes of pictures of other products, emails from years before the product was even dreamed up, drawings of things currently in development.

The reason was simple.  No one could in any believable way claim that the company was withholding any information.  And it's not contempt of court to give too much information.

I suspect this is something similar.
 
