(BBC-US)   Dutch journalist who exposed the mob: What are they gonna do, shoot me?   (bbc.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter R de Vries

He's a mentat?  O.o
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Peter R de Vries

He's a mentat?  O.o


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

At least the mob didn't blow poison gas in his face
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: SpaceyCat: Peter R de Vries

He's a mentat?  O.o

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x201]
At least the mob didn't blow poison gas in his face


Yet.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To be fair, people like Peter de Vries and Alexei Navalny have a lot of courage to stand up for what is right despite the threat of losing their lives. I question myself whether I have that amount of courage to do the right thing despite the odds against me.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I came here to say something about setting my mind in motion but I see it's been covered.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gangstalicious got shot
Youtube BGCRZb2D2WY
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: To be fair, people like Peter de Vries and Alexei Navalny have a lot of courage to stand up for what is right despite the threat of losing their lives. I question myself whether I have that amount of courage to do the right thing despite the odds against me.


Yes, and sadly it is really sad that it should be an act of courage to stand up to such evil people and yet here we are.

We will even be polite to highly placed princes or politicians that order beheadings and poisonings of these brave people.
 
roc6783
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thank goodness he wasn't in Bruges.
 
