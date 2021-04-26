 Skip to content
"If the wealthy had ever planned to save our species from the coming climate catastrophe, they would be doing so now, and we would be watching them do it"
43
43 Comments
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. Not as shrill as I was expecting, but nothing there I could find I could disagree with.

Happy hump day!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To The guillotines it is
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of the richest people to ever exist on this planet seem pretty determined to escape from it in rockets.  That might tell us something.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Gates was trying earlier in the year.  Then the press turned its negativity his way and he stopped.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: A couple of the richest people to ever exist on this planet seem pretty determined to escape from it in rockets.  That might tell us something.


Yeah we probably shouldn't let this come to be.
Cuz I'm fairly certain anyone rocketing away from Earth is probably going to Lucas as they leave orbit. Enter orbit?
Break Free of Earth's gravity.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone ever think they were? Hasn't anyone been watching/reading/playing postapocalyptic fiction for the last 80 years?
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be molotoving mansions before I'm shooting Chinamen for banksters.

All the Q crap and none of them have started doing this. The rich need to know the hoi polloi is getting hot and hungry.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Bill Gates was trying earlier in the year.  Then the press turned its negativity his way and he stopped.


Uh huh.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill​-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/

/the foundation did eventually reverse course after realizing they were on the wrong side of history
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you mean people that somehow can acquire billions aren't really altruists or philanthropists outside of getting their names on a building or for tax write offs? I'm a little shocked that someone like Bezos whose employees pee in bottles isn't doing more.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the second time in an hour, I will never not find it hilarious that rich people think they could live in a world without the rest of us. Just buy an island somewhere and live there, LOL. Just stock up on food. Hilarious.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they'll have a party while the world burns. A masquerade, perhaps.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Did someone ever think they were? Hasn't anyone been watching/reading/playing postapocalyptic fiction for the last 80 years?


The Invisible Hand ensures that a new, better planet will appear for us.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last human will die of asphyxiation or starve to death on top of a pile of shiny, valueless metal because we have the sense of value as a particularly unintelligent crow or raccoon.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark linked to an article more than a few years ago written by some sort of wealth investment counselor who thought he was holding a normal seminar for some wealthy individuals.

Instead, their questions were about what they could do in an upcoming societal collapse.  Questions such as putting shock collars on employees (I am not making that up.)

I wouldn't be surprised if it was Bezos who asked about shock collars.

Anyhoo, we all know it's coming.  We all know who's to blame for it.  And I get the feeling that the billionaires who ruined this planet know that nobody is going to save them when the shiat finally hits the fan.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: A couple of the richest people to ever exist on this planet seem pretty determined to escape from it in rockets. That might tell us something.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Knows how they feel
 
bootman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon has collected the most talented enginerds in the world and has them all rowing in the same direction.  Everyone who works for Tesla want to end fossil fuels.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wealthy aren't a monolith.   Isn't Elon saving the world, or so I'm told?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: A couple of the richest people to ever exist on this planet seem pretty determined to escape from it in rockets.  That might tell us something.


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bootman: Elon has collected the most talented enginerds in the world and has them all rowing in the same direction.  Everyone who works for Tesla want to end fossil fuels.


Look at this guy who thinks cars in the US are the problem.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bootman: Elon has collected the most talented enginerds in the world and has them all rowing in the same direction.  Everyone who works for Tesla want to end fossil fuels.


How are the electric rockets coming along?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Did someone ever think they were? Hasn't anyone been watching/reading/playing postapocalyptic fiction for the last 80 years?


Elon's fan club thinks he is going to take them to Mars, or something.

My only solace is the technology isn't far enough along yet for the super rich to escape to some orbital paradise while we all cook. They'll still live their more comfortable lives of luxury as the world descends into climate collapse and chaos, but everything will eventually burn.

I don't think this future is set in stone yet, but it seems to be one the rich and powerful are okay with letting happen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: bootman: Elon has collected the most talented enginerds in the world and has them all rowing in the same direction.  Everyone who works for Tesla want to end fossil fuels.

How are the electric rockets coming along?


I'd actually be interested in the feasibility of a hybrid solar powered aircraft. Have a fossil fuel engine get you off the ground and cruise above the clouds using photovoltaics. It would probably be extremely popular with everyone... if you got it working well.
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Its a simple formula if you are rich.
1. develop robots for cleaning, driving, farming, etc.
2. greed, greed, greed
3. watch as the 99% stumble and fall taking out many of their numbers
4. become slave holders to those that are left and the fight is knocked out of them
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: For the second time in an hour, I will never not find it hilarious that rich people think they could live in a world without the rest of us. Just buy an island somewhere and live there, LOL. Just stock up on food. Hilarious.


What makes you think they want a world without the rest of us?

What use is power without a nation of slaves?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeff Bezos has decided he will not end world hunger today.

https://mobile.twitter.com/HasBezosDe​c​ided?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5​Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll never understand how the uberwealthy most concerned about sending their children to the best schools, having them marry in to the right families, being sure they inherit tremendous wealth...don't give a damn about the physical environment or the sociopolitical time bombs they leave them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toraque: Smelly Pirate Hooker: For the second time in an hour, I will never not find it hilarious that rich people think they could live in a world without the rest of us. Just buy an island somewhere and live there, LOL. Just stock up on food. Hilarious.

What makes you think they want a world without the rest of us?

What use is power without a nation of slaves?


I'm sure they would like slaves (Bezos practically has slaves already), I'm saying they want a world without the rest of us. As implied by the end-of-the-world scenarios most people speculate about. Global warming, a pandemic, etc. Most rich people (not just the billionaires) seem to think that the rest of us (ie, the unwashed poors) make the world a scuzzier place and if we would just go away, everything would be great for them.

Like someone said above, it's like none of these people have read or watched any of the post-apocalyptic fiction of the last 50 years.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All the dumb poor trailer park rednecks armed to the teeth and the thought of shooting anyone except brown people doesnt even cross their mind because theyve been successfully tricked into believing they are the cause of their problems.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: toraque: Smelly Pirate Hooker: For the second time in an hour, I will never not find it hilarious that rich people think they could live in a world without the rest of us. Just buy an island somewhere and live there, LOL. Just stock up on food. Hilarious.

What makes you think they want a world without the rest of us?

What use is power without a nation of slaves?

I'm sure they would like slaves (Bezos practically has slaves already), I'm saying they want a world without the rest of us. As implied by the end-of-the-world scenarios most people speculate about. Global warming, a pandemic, etc. Most rich people (not just the billionaires) seem to think that the rest of us (ie, the unwashed poors) make the world a scuzzier place and if we would just go away, everything would be great for them.

Like someone said above, it's like none of these people have read or watched any of the post-apocalyptic fiction of the last 50 years.


I hope I'm still around to laugh at them if they ever manage to Galt themselves into their libertarian paradise.
 
Alunan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: backhand.slap.of.reason: Bill Gates was trying earlier in the year.  Then the press turned its negativity his way and he stopped.

Uh huh.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/

/the foundation did eventually reverse course after realizing they were on the wrong side of history


Viral depopulation is synergetic to saving the planet. So...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The filthy rich are working on their own space programs and planetary colonies to run as their own fiefdoms for a reason.

variety.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alunan: thisisyourbrainonFark: backhand.slap.of.reason: Bill Gates was trying earlier in the year.  Then the press turned its negativity his way and he stopped.

Uh huh.

https://www.salon.com/2021/04/26/bill-​gates-says-no-to-sharing-vaccine-formu​las-with-global-poor-to-end-pandemic_p​artner/

/the foundation did eventually reverse course after realizing they were on the wrong side of history

Viral depopulation is synergetic to saving the planet. So...


I don't believe that was his reasoning ...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: For the second time in an hour, I will never not find it hilarious that rich people think they could live in a world without the rest of us. Just buy an island somewhere and live there, LOL. Just stock up on food. Hilarious.


Who is going to grow more food? Who is going to provide security? Who is going to educate their children? Who is going to maintain their electrical grid? Who is going to repair their cars? Who is going to produce art for their walls? Who is going to provide entertainment? Who is going to fix  the toilet? Who is going to replace the roof?

Those goons you hire to protect you will kill you when the supplies run low.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they ever were to have a plan it would involve them and them alone. Anyone willing to burn this world to the ground out of dumb greed would never even consider the victims of their actions. any justice for them will have to be taken by force.
 
bootman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: bootman: Elon has collected the most talented enginerds in the world and has them all rowing in the same direction.  Everyone who works for Tesla want to end fossil fuels.

Look at this guy who thinks cars in the US are the problem.


Who is dumb enough to be mistaken than Tesla only makes or sells cars in the US?
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: To The guillotines it is


Or invest in torches and pitchfork futures.

oh, wait... the "invest" and "futures" part of that statement is part of the problem, isn't it?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

goodncold: Its a simple formula if you are rich.
1. develop robots for cleaning, driving, farming, etc.
2. greed, greed, greed
3. watch as the 99% stumble and fall taking out many of their numbers
4. become slave holders to those that are left and the fight is knocked out of them


Robots still need to be researched, built, programmed, maintained, repaired and replaced.  Robots who can do all that themselves? When the robots are smart enough to realize they don't need us, they will waste us.
 
bootman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bootman: Elon has collected the most talented enginerds in the world and has them all rowing in the same direction.  Everyone who works for Tesla want to end fossil fuels.

How are the electric rockets coming along?


Elon has his SpaceX enginerds designing Sabatier reactors for use on Mars.  Of course they'll build and use them on Earth first.
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: goodncold: Its a simple formula if you are rich.
1. develop robots for cleaning, driving, farming, etc.
2. greed, greed, greed
3. watch as the 99% stumble and fall taking out many of their numbers
4. become slave holders to those that are left and the fight is knocked out of them

Robots still need to be researched, built, programmed, maintained, repaired and replaced.  Robots who can do all that themselves? When the robots are smart enough to realize they don't need us, they will waste us.


That is what the slaves are for.

They don't need them for cotton picking. Just debugging.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The last human will die of asphyxiation or starve to death on top of a pile of shiny, valueless metal because we have the sense of value as a particularly unintelligent crow or raccoon.


That's where you're wrong! I plan to die on a heap of even more worthless bitcoin.

/dont insult even the unintelligent crows and raccoons
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Billionaires cannot escape......

https://www.salon.com/2021/07/07/no-b​i​llionaires-wont-escape-to-space-while-​the-world-burns/
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Gyrfalcon: Did someone ever think they were? Hasn't anyone been watching/reading/playing postapocalyptic fiction for the last 80 years?

Elon's fan club thinks he is going to take them to Mars, or something.

My only solace is the technology isn't far enough along yet for the super rich to escape to some orbital paradise while we all cook. They'll still live their more comfortable lives of luxury as the world descends into climate collapse and chaos, but everything will eventually burn.

I don't think this future is set in stone yet, but it seems to be one the rich and powerful are okay with letting happen.


See, I'm quite sure Musk is going to get a colony going on Mars, eventually. And that's going to save HUMANITY.

It's not going to save us here on Earth; people have a hard time understanding the difference between the two concepts.
 
