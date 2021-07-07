 Skip to content
(The Hill)   "Rapper Pooh Shiesty held on federal gun and robbery charges" *Belch* Morty, there is a rapper named "Pooh Shiesty". *belch* People actually BUY his records Morty. Don't look away Morty, this is what society is now. Pooh Schiesty, Morty   (thehill.com) divider line
25
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeeeeaaaahhh... Take a sh*t on the floor....
 
bthom37
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uggggh.  Those farking belches on that show so grossed me out I never made it past the second episode.

/Yes, I know it gets better about the belching later on
//No, I don't care enough to skip forward to the later episodes
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aw, geez.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Take a sh*t in a bucket! Straight outta LoCash!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
diarrhea is wicked sheisty
 
Resin33
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cringey headline.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bthom37: Uggggh.  Those farking belches on that show so grossed me out I never made it past the second episode.

/Yes, I know it gets better about the belching later on
//No, I don't care enough to skip forward to the later episodes


Find a way. At least get to Pickle Rick.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So he's disreputable poop???
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh just man up already and go all in.  I want Bloody Discharge, Lil' Rapist, and Dwayne "I Really Did Shoot That Guy" Mathers to perform at the next Superbowl halftime show.
 
Luse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nominee for headline of the year right here.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had a lot of respect for Mr. and Mrs. Shiesty until they named their sweet baby boy, "Pooh".
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
and a pair of high-end sneakers.


Born in WNY  went to Ohio grew up some more - Tennis shoes in Ohio Sneakers in Western,NY

POP   WNY ----------------------SODA Albany and east
 
robv83
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in Blood is pretty good...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Poo Shiesty sounds like what happens the morning after I drink a 16-pack of Murphy's Irish Stout.

/i know, they don't come in 16-packs
//that's like, four four-packs
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pooh Shiesty, aka Turd Burglar.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Luse: Nominee for headline of the year right here.


Because he talks like the guy talks in your cartoon show?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Somebody out there will loan you a farktonne of money to cut an album at their studio, so long as you agree to let their label distribute it and charge you to pay for all of the promo work they do on your behalf. If you have to ask about the interest rate then you obviously ain't gangsta enough, homey.

/good luck paying for it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought this was a joke, and was surprised to see that's an actual rapper name. Like, don't other rappers make fun of him or kick his ass for having a dorky name?

I guess since literally anyone can be a rapper all the good names were taken. They've been taken for a long while. I remember years ago, after Tupac had been killed, seeing an ad on TV for a "new" Tupac album where they took sampled or unfinished songs and then threw a shiatload of rappers and "producers" at it. The commercial just devolved into nonsense syllables. "...new songs by Tupac, featuring Toid Boi, Smack Daddy, Daddy Smack, Daddy McSmack, MC Flappydong, DJ PeutiePäntz, Fl'qoozlpop, Derpa Herpapurp, Bo-Knee-Thugz-Masta-Kree, DJ Binahry Bhabiee, Untstubbyduck, Doughray Mefasolatedoe, Mista Mastabasta, Krum Kake..."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just because I can and it's rick and morty...

Judge Morty, created by tiarawhy
Youtube Rrnp29NeuJ0
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Pooh Shiesty, aka Turd Burglar.


I hear they changed it in the 12th Century. Used to be shiathouse.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My street name.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resin33: Cringey headline.


Totally racist and closed minded.  It's not the 80s anymore Chad!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had a Pooh Shiesty once. Took some Imodium.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because 'Gary Glitter' was so much more refined and... what's the word I'm looking for here? Oh yeah, WHITE.
 
