(MSN)   Florida lawyer reprimanded for idiotic condo-collapse lawsuit   (msn.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami-Dade County Judge, Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava, Lawyer, Broward County, Florida, MIAMI, South Florida metropolitan area, Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike  
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh c'mon subby, it can't be that idiotic...

A Miami-Dade County Judge reprimanded a lawyer Tuesday after learning she failed to advise the court her client had no connection to the Surfside tragedy

I stand corrected.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
could the lawyer have been trying to send in an animal person to save other snakes ??
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's not frivilous in the sense that they were trying to financially gain from a tragedy. Sounds like somebody left a pet at a friends house maybe? Or had joint custody of a pet with a spouse? Dunno, the dumb part is thinking that a judge is going to let somebody in the building other than emergency personel to search for animals (when emergency personel had already done that very search earlier).
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked that it's taken this long for someone to file a bogus lawsuit.

/ Had my money on 48 hours, tops!...
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Well it's not frivilous in the sense that they were trying to financially gain from a tragedy. Sounds like somebody left a pet at a friends house maybe? Or had joint custody of a pet with a spouse? Dunno, the dumb part is thinking that a judge is going to let somebody in the building other than emergency personel to search for animals (when emergency personel had already done that very search earlier).


All it says in Animal Advocate. I think it's tragic that pets were left to be scared and die too, but that doesn't give me standing here. That seems to be what's happening.
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, not one Regertz not a one......What a Bi*ch.....!!!!
 
sniderman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: could the lawyer have been trying to send in an animal person to save other snakes ??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Greil: morg: Well it's not frivilous in the sense that they were trying to financially gain from a tragedy. Sounds like somebody left a pet at a friends house maybe? Or had joint custody of a pet with a spouse? Dunno, the dumb part is thinking that a judge is going to let somebody in the building other than emergency personel to search for animals (when emergency personel had already done that very search earlier).

All it says in Animal Advocate. I think it's tragic that pets were left to be scared and die too, but that doesn't give me standing here. That seems to be what's happening.


Except they swept the remaining part of the building for pets before it was demolished and found none so not really all that tragic.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Greil: morg: Well it's not frivilous in the sense that they were trying to financially gain from a tragedy. Sounds like somebody left a pet at a friends house maybe? Or had joint custody of a pet with a spouse? Dunno, the dumb part is thinking that a judge is going to let somebody in the building other than emergency personel to search for animals (when emergency personel had already done that very search earlier).

All it says in Animal Advocate. I think it's tragic that pets were left to be scared and die too, but that doesn't give me standing here. That seems to be what's happening.


Article says they did a sweep for pets and didn't find any.
Though I don't know if they means they kicked in doors and checked every room,  if they just knocked on the doors and waited 30 seconds to see if any animals answered, or if they just yelled down the hallway "Hey, if you can hear me, bark or meow so we know to come get you".

Still sucks to lose all your stuff.  I have a bunch of things that are valuable to me that I can't replace, but I doubt I'd get much money for. I mean it's not like insurance really pays out for some letters my dad wrote me before he died, or my goddaughter's first baby tooth.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
PETA people are nuts.

No one is going to endanger the lives of rescue workers by sending them in an unstable building full of explosives to find a corgi. Especially when there's been no signs of life coming from the building for a week.

I know people get attached to their dogs and cats, but at the end of the day, they're pets. People's safety comes first.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does John Morgan need to cut a biatch?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: PETA people are nuts.

No one is going to endanger the lives of rescue workers by sending them in an unstable building full of explosives to find a corgi. Especially when there's been no signs of life coming from the building for a week.

I know people get attached to their dogs and cats, but at the end of the day, they're pets. People's safety comes first.


Kids or pets, that inability to let it go clears quickly when the doc or vet gives an estimate for saving the life of the first one.  After that, parents just secretly shop on adoption sites while you play meat cleaver toss with the neighborhood kids.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: stoli n coke: PETA people are nuts.

No one is going to endanger the lives of rescue workers by sending them in an unstable building full of explosives to find a corgi. Especially when there's been no signs of life coming from the building for a week.

I know people get attached to their dogs and cats, but at the end of the day, they're pets. People's safety comes first.

Kids or pets, that inability to let it go clears quickly when the doc or vet gives an estimate for saving the life of the first one.  After that, parents just secretly shop on adoption sites while you play meat cleaver toss with the neighborhood kids.


Pets are not children.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

