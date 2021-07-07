 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Best start planning for the worst case scenarios if you get any of your water from the Colorado River   (kunm.org) divider line
    More: Scary, Colorado, Hydrology, Colorado River, Co-author John Fleck, Water resources, Water management, director of the Water Resources Program, co-author  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
culinarylore.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still suits for everyone and tiny flags for some!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [culinarylore.com image 376x456]


I have one of these. I'll sell it to the state of Arizona for 1 billion dollars. It totally works, too!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite place on Earth, Lake Powell, may never be around for my kids to see.
That deeply saddens me.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The water wars are totally coming.


/actually, they're here
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: My favorite place on Earth, Lake Powell, may never be around for my kids to see.
That deeply saddens me.


Come on, it'll still be there.

It'll just be empty.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plan is to buy popcorn and watch the anarchy live on cnn
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was a woman on NPR commenting about how everything dying from the drought was making her depressed.  the flowers she planted died, the green lawn turned brown, and the river birch dropped it's leaves and died.  she lives in the desert and was depressed that all the living things were dying. 

stop living in the desert.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mekkab: The water wars are totally coming.


/actually, they're here


you need a bunch of gas to move a little water... remember, pipelines are all evil.
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a kick out of this because I'm heading to Laughlin next weekend.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one of these so I'm set.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: there was a woman on NPR commenting about how everything dying from the drought was making her depressed.  the flowers she planted died, the green lawn turned brown, and the river birch dropped it's leaves and died.  she lives in the desert and was depressed that all the living things were dying. 

stop living in the desert.


That or stop growing water intensive plants. There are lots of plants that grow well in deserts.

I had a guy at a water event look me in the eye once and say 'do you want to know how we can solve our water problems? Move to Missouri".
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame California for emptying there reservoirs to save the delta smelt! We had 5 years worth of water last year and the reservoirs were 80% full now 30% drained into the ocean.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America:  Where millions of people migrate from the Rust Belt cities in the Great Lakes (where summer temperatures are moderate and fresh water is plentiful), to the desert Southwest.  And then proceed to complain about heat waves and drought.
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: My favorite place on Earth, Lake Powell, may never be around for my kids to see.
That deeply saddens me.


I mean, it's cool and all, but the Glen Canyon Dam farked/farks the Colorado ecosystem.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pointfdr: Blame California for emptying there reservoirs to save the delta smelt! We had 5 years worth of water last year and the reservoirs were 80% full now 30% drained into the ocean.


citation needed.
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pointfdr: Huuuurrrrrrrr durrrrrrrrr!
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mekkab: The water wars are totally coming.



Welcome to the 19th century.

A range war or range conflict: is a type of usually violent conflict, most commonly in the 19th and early 20th centuries in the American West. The subject of these conflicts was control of "open range", or range land freely used for cattle grazing, which gave the conflict its name. Typically they were disputes over water rights or grazing rights and cattle ownership.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Everything will be fine.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, another eco story the fails to mention the population explosion.
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to keep putting cities in the desert until people die of thirst.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: pointfdr: Blame California for emptying there reservoirs to save the delta smelt! We had 5 years worth of water last year and the reservoirs were 80% full now 30% drained into the ocean.

citation needed.


There is this worldview that says all water is for humans without any consideration for the environment that sustains those humans. I live smack dab in the middle of this legalized worldview where there are plans to drain one aquifer and send all that water to another aquifer that is already being drained so they can keep growing alfalfa and cotton for profit.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if they got rid of all the farms that feed on the river and farmed in places where there's plenty of water instead of a desert?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we've been really good at conserving water and living within our new means. If you ask people, whether they want more or less water, they're always going to say more water. So the challenge is coming to agreement on lower allocations. And letting all of us know what that lower allocation is going to look like, so then we can plan for it."

so maybe is it time to start thinking about coming concerned about the coming crisis of ManBearPig?

we know what using less water looks like. It looks like USING LESS WATER. And nobody is going to do that except on a token level, until they are forced to. And even when they are, a lot of them will cheat to get more.
So let's maybe come around to the idea that it could be time to begin becoming concerned about the looming water wars.

PUT THE LAWS IN ALREADY. Fix all leaking pipes, cover the irrigation ditches, JOBS JOBS JOBS!!

Anything but the truth.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

encephlavator: Oh look, another eco story the fails to mention the population explosion.


I would think this is implied:

"In the 1920s, E. C. LaRue, a hydrologist at the United States Geological Survey, did an analysis of the Colorado River Basin that revealed the river could not reliably meet future water demands. No one heeded his warning."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Maybe if they got rid of all the farms that feed on the river and farmed in places where there's plenty of water instead of a desert?


What will you eat? Especially in the winter time?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive increases in population in a place with little water resources and no improvements to water infrastructure, because, "SMALL GOVERNMENT AND FREEDUMB!"   Nope, no one could have predicted this.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

encephlavator: Oh look, another eco story the fails to mention the population explosion.


FTFA:

FLECK: So this is an interesting problem, because one of the things that we have seen again and again, in the Western United States and cities and farm communities is that once we know how much water we're going to get, even if the news is bad, we've been really good at conserving water and living within our new means. If you ask people, whether they want more or less water, they're always going to say more water. So the challenge is coming to agreement on lower allocations. And letting all of us know what that lower allocation is going to look like, so then we can plan for it. And you know, water conservation success in the urban West is enormously successful. Water use is going down everywhere, even as population is going up. We've seen farm communities continue to be really successful using less water, but everybody would like more.

There's more than enough water in the West to sustain population growth for the foreseeable future.  The problem is and continues to be outdated and outmoded water allocation systems that encourage over-use and waste among agricultural and industrial users, since many of those allocation systems were established during really wet time periods in American history and no one bothered to listen to experts who predicted this exact scenario (as discussed in TFA).
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Maybe if they got rid of all the farms that feed on the river and farmed in places where there's plenty of water instead of a desert?


we can't, that place is now a Starbucks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me and mrs edmo have made our own small impact big decision: we've decided to stop looking to move back to the southwest. Thinking Virginia now.

Honestly, between the water and the ever increasing heat, it'd be dumb to return. I guess the ridiculous price increases in real estate provided time to see the light.

/loved living in AZ
//would live again
///you can't go home again
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Read the book Cadillac Desert by Marc Reisner. It is dated, but it tells how all this came about.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fissile: A range war or range conflict: is a type of usually violent conflict, most commonly in the 19th and early 20th centuries in the American West. The subject of these conflicts was control of "open range", or range land freely used for cattle grazing, which gave the conflict its name. Typically they were disputes over water rights or grazing rights and cattle ownership.


This is not about watering your spare cows.
This is about our very special way of life ending. Muhahahahahaaaaa.

it's about time.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Markoff_Cheney: My favorite place on Earth, Lake Powell, may never be around for my kids to see.
That deeply saddens me.

I mean, it's cool and all, but the Glen Canyon Dam farked/farks the Colorado ecosystem.


That is a bit more complicated an issue, more in the water rights end of things.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Fissile: A range war or range conflict: is a type of usually violent conflict, most commonly in the 19th and early 20th centuries in the American West. The subject of these conflicts was control of "open range", or range land freely used for cattle grazing, which gave the conflict its name. Typically they were disputes over water rights or grazing rights and cattle ownership.

This is not about watering your spare cows.
This is about our very special way of life ending. Muhahahahahaaaaa.

it's about time.


Exactly
 
Dbearup
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: SpectroBoy: [culinarylore.com image 376x456]

I have one of these. I'll sell it to the state of Arizona for 1 billion dollars. It totally works, too!


I live in Arizona...don't have a billion dollars, but I have spice. Trade?
 
Fissile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Fissile: A range war or range conflict: is a type of usually violent conflict, most commonly in the 19th and early 20th centuries in the American West. The subject of these conflicts was control of "open range", or range land freely used for cattle grazing, which gave the conflict its name. Typically they were disputes over water rights or grazing rights and cattle ownership.

This is not about watering your spare cows.
This is about our very special way of life ending. Muhahahahahaaaaa.

it's about time.


Self Sufficient Westerners:  No problem, we'll just pipe in water from back East.

People Back East: Pipe what from where now?
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: there was a woman on NPR commenting about how everything dying from the drought was making her depressed.  the flowers she planted died, the green lawn turned brown, and the river birch dropped it's leaves and died.  she lives in the desert and was depressed that all the living things were dying. 

stop living in the desert.


Good thing she didn't bother to name her horse.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Won't anybody think of the golf courses?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Fissile: A range war or range conflict: is a type of usually violent conflict, most commonly in the 19th and early 20th centuries in the American West. The subject of these conflicts was control of "open range", or range land freely used for cattle grazing, which gave the conflict its name. Typically they were disputes over water rights or grazing rights and cattle ownership.

This is not about watering your spare cows.
This is about our very special way of life ending. Muhahahahahaaaaa.

it's about time.


Sooner or later red meat from cows is going to become a super expensive luxury item and we'll be back to meat replacement, meat exenders like poorish people used in at least the 1970s when I was a kid.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asciibaron: there was a woman on NPR commenting about how everything dying from the drought was making her depressed.  the flowers she planted died, the green lawn turned brown, and the river birch dropped it's leaves and died.  she lives in the desert and was depressed that all the living things were dying. 

stop living in the desert.


Absolutely. I've lived in central Arizona all my life and can hardly wait to see all the transplants run back north where they and their love of greenery belong.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Still suits for everyone and tiny flags for some!
[Fark user image 850x620]


Why would the still-suit visor use a energy shield?  The book only talks about the ubiquitous Holtzman Effect, which has the nasty habit of driving Sandworms berserk.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The US, especially the Southwest, has always welcomed refugees from natural and political disasters.  Now it's time for the world to show what it's learned from that hospitality, since refugee status is practically guaranteed to everyone in every land at some point in time.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Sooner or later red meat from cows is going to become a super expensive luxury item and we'll be back to meat replacement, meat exenders like poorish people used in at least the 1970s when I was a kid.


Meatloaf. And the lab stuff is supposed to be decent, if you can get over the ick factor. Don't worry--there's a market for it, meat will survive. People are still smoking, aren't they?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Markoff_Cheney: My favorite place on Earth, Lake Powell, may never be around for my kids to see.
That deeply saddens me.

Come on, it'll still be there.

It'll just be empty.


Empty?
You watch...people will build homes for n the virgin lands, then in 10 years be shocked that they flooded.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it's (long past) time we stop farming in deserts and accept that some fresh produce will cost more, or be unavailable in the winter.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mekkab: The water wars are totally coming.


/actually, they're here


So,...invade Canada?
 
JesseL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, say you were living in Arizona and water problems (along with climate change in general) were looking imminent, despite the assurances of local politicians that everything is fine and we should keep growing...

Where would you go on a budget of ~$500k?

Preferably someplace where a backyard farm is still viable.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe ... ummm ... don't live where you rely on a single river for water?

JFC.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: SpectroBoy: Still suits for everyone and tiny flags for some!
[Fark user image 850x620]

Why would the still-suit visor use a energy shield?  The book only talks about the ubiquitous Holtzman Effect, which has the nasty habit of driving Sandworms berserk.


These still suits were designed for Arizona and energy shield will keep the liberal/gay/anitfa/socialist agenda out of your brain better than tin foil.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: mekkab: The water wars are totally coming.


/actually, they're here

you need a bunch of gas to move a little water... remember, pipelines are all evil.


Hurrrrrrr  spilling water is as bad as spilling poison durrrrrrr
 
