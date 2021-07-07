 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   After six days on a small boat to escape Cuba, migrants finally reach dry land and their first question is "which way is Miami beach?"   (wsvn.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Sunbeam Television, WFOR-TV, WSVN, South Florida metropolitan area, WHDH-TV, WTVJ, Shore, HALLANDALE BEACH  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome! Welcome to the Country! I'm so happy you're here, right Fark?

/narrator: They're gonna vote Republican
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Awesome! Welcome to the Country! I'm so happy you're here, right Fark?

/narrator: They're gonna vote Republican


True. Republicans complain about immigrants "cutting in line" but are perfectly ok with a policy that is literally cutting in line.

I'm indifferent towards "wet foot/dry foot" myself. I just get a kick out of the hypocrisy on the right.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pulled that off with a hurricane in the neighborhood? I'm surprised their brass balls didn't sink the boat.
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am appalled your border wall didn't keep them out.  Someone should look into that.

Also, totally unrelated, would you guys mind building one on your northern border with us Canadians and we'll totally pay for it.  Things are just a bit tight up here but we got a paycheck coming soon.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: They pulled that off with a hurricane in the neighborhood? I'm surprised their brass balls didn't sink the boat.


Depending on where they took off from, they probably avoided the worst of the hurricane. It was more of a gulf coast event anyway.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they weren't shot by Republican mobs.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the police were like, "they're on foot and they have a 20 minute lead, we'll never find them?"
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Obama take away the dry land citizenship rule? Was it reinstated?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cubans.
/100% economic migrants
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Cubans.
/100% economic migrants


Someone's Democrat is showing...

/you don't think you can be anti-communist refugees from Cuba anymore?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Cubans.
/100% economic migrants


Cough! **Mariel** cough!!
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShutterGirl: Didn't Obama take away the dry land citizenship rule? Was it reinstated?


Nope. It's still gone. They're just that desperate to try.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/loca​l​/community/florida-keys/article2521019​28.html
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Cubans.
/100% economic migrants

Someone's Democrat is showing...

/you don't think you can be anti-communist refugees from Cuba anymore?


They're welcome to apply for political asylum at a port of entry just like everyone else at the US-Mexico land border from Syria, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Congo, etc. etc.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: ColonelCathcart: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Cubans.
/100% economic migrants

Someone's Democrat is showing...

/you don't think you can be anti-communist refugees from Cuba anymore?

They're welcome to apply for political asylum at a port of entry just like everyone else at the US-Mexico land border from Syria, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Congo, etc. etc.


Gotta get to Mexico first, when Florida is just a short boat trip away
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just take a left at Albuquerque
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that Cuba is an awesome place to live. Free healthcare. Living wage, etc. Why are these numbskulls fleeing? That's the real story.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hubby spent the 70s-80s picking up Cuban and Haitian refugees out of the Florida Straits.
/lots of tears hugs and thank yous
//coastie wife
///because
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Cubans.
/100% economic migrants

Someone's Democrat is showing...

/you don't think you can be anti-communist refugees from Cuba anymore?


Have you ever considered thinking about what you're about to say before you say it?

bobbyjoebobby: I have it on good authority that Cuba is an awesome place to live. Free healthcare. Living wage, etc. Why are these numbskulls fleeing? That's the real story.


y.yarn.coView Full Size


/Seems like Democratic Presidents draw all the morans to Fark.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gulper Eel: They pulled that off with a hurricane in the neighborhood? I'm surprised their brass balls didn't sink the boat.

Depending on where they took off from...


Uh, Cuba?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.