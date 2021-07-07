 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   I think this one might not be authentic   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
13
    More: Silly, Criminal law, Crime, Frank's shirt, Felony, Public records, Google search, Mendocino County, California, time of Frank  
•       •       •

1359 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 10:03 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, I have no Regertz.....!!!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reminds me of walking through the Megamall in Logan Square back in the day. Knockoff logo apparel everywhere.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 850x447]


Hey that Guz Lightswitch there is pretty good.
 
scanman61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the new hipster chic is born......
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Be careful.  You build a tolerance, develop addiction, and then you have to go for a high score in broken international treaties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maxwell Smart's latest upgrade?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: [Fark user image 617x555]

Maxwell Smart's latest upgrade?


I like those.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this on the back?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.