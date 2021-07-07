 Skip to content
 
Vax that azz up. No, seriously. Do it for Juvenile
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brilliant
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like this.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rap name does not check out. This is quite mature.

And also great.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, I get quite a lot of shoutouts at the end there!

/Smash with Scott!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is wonderful.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
no vaxing, no vucking.

Frickin' awesome.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He might need to change his name to "Middle-Aged Man".
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was very good.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He might need to change his name to "Middle-Aged Man".


Grown-ass Man would do.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😁
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheRockApplauding.gif
Bravo!!! Thanks for sharing, Subby!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: no vaxing, no vucking.

Frickin' awesome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW but fun
VACCINATED ATTITUDE
Youtube qeCwwYjf8gw
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Runnin some pipe so you can run some pipe.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need it in my arm
I want it in my arm
Come put it in my arm
Imma keep it in my arm

Juvenile - In My Life
Youtube pgjUdLtJYcY
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Juvenile being a responsible adult (with too much farking free time as a result of pandemic lockdowns, apparently, much like the rest of us) makes me feel older than I've ever felt in my life.

He's one of the musicians who was so consistently a fark-up that I can actually remember specific fark-ups, like how he skipped so much child support that he was arrested more than once for it.  That he actually farking grew up at some point and got his head straight is the final proof that 2020 was secretly 100 years, not one year.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damnnnnn. I'm vax'd send the girl with the cut-offs and the red dyed hair over for the vucking part.

On a serious note, this is a good thing. Black/brown Americans are severely under vax'd even though there is no shortage or lack of access. They are giving the shiat out for free at Walmart/walgreens/CVS/schools/random parking lots. I'm pretty sure they will send someone to your house if you're disabled.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
now i'm thinking vajazzle
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Earth's greatest living treasure has done this as well.

Dolly Parton adapts her song Jolene as she receives Covid-19 vaccine she helped fund
Youtube BjfT6H6QUIA
 
