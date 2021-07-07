 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Boobies Lawyer made to remove bra. "It is not good enough in any shape or form"   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ain't making me google "braless redhead"
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Precedent.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the tits fit, you must acquit.

/sorry
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erin go braless, then?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a documentary on this once. I was almost 11 minutes long
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bra in question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an episode of elementary where Sherlock makes a lock-pick out of a bra underwire.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some kind of bust?
Youtube u44MXP_C3rs
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: [Fark user image 173x291]

Precedent.


You can't let the defendant have control of a key piece of evidence!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they let her keep her legal briefs
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not cool starry bra
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Erin no Bragh
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Safety first

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ever woman who has had to visit a prisoner has run into this. An attorney, who presumably visits prisons regularly, must have been aware. Most bras allow you to remove the wires easily. The prison I worked at had a pile of confiscated wires AND a drawer of clean sports bras - in a nearby changing room - in lieu of other options.

So... not buying it. Typical lawyer drama, creating problems out of nothing for the attention.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prison officials will be made to remove wallet.  Pay damages.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Not policy"

So a free lance perv at work.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not an attorney, a solicitor. And why are they allowing hookers to visit prisons anyway?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When my wife comes home from work, its the first thing she does, is take off her bra and she's not even a lawyer.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: When my wife comes home from work, its the first thing she does, is take off her bra and she's not even a lawyer.


We know.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: steklo: When my wife comes home from work, its the first thing she does, is take off her bra and she's not even a lawyer.

We know.


Fark user image
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Simple solution: Metal detector shoes you have an underwire. Better show the exact same thing when you want to leave.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: "Not policy"

So a free lance perv at work.


At least he didn't free his lance
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Simple solution: Metal detector shoes


Having your tits stepped on sounds worse
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sentient: Ever woman who has had to visit a prisoner has run into this. An attorney, who presumably visits prisons regularly, must have been aware. Most bras allow you to remove the wires easily. The prison I worked at had a pile of confiscated wires AND a drawer of clean sports bras - in a nearby changing room - in lieu of other options.

So... not buying it. Typical lawyer drama, creating problems out of nothing for the attention.


And as a periodic visitor(software projects), they'd always inform me of whatever specifics(don't wear orange, for instance) and advise against impractical shoes, wearing jewelry, dressing even mildly provocative, etc.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: steklo: When my wife comes home from work, its the first thing she does, is take off her bra and she's not even a lawyer.

We know.


Must be nice to have that extra income from the onlyfans, though.
 
calufrax
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
boxsetsandbooksblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/got nuthin...
 
Ashelth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Sentient: Ever woman who has had to visit a prisoner has run into this. An attorney, who presumably visits prisons regularly, must have been aware. Most bras allow you to remove the wires easily. The prison I worked at had a pile of confiscated wires AND a drawer of clean sports bras - in a nearby changing room - in lieu of other options.

So... not buying it. Typical lawyer drama, creating problems out of nothing for the attention.

And as a periodic visitor(software projects), they'd always inform me of whatever specifics(don't wear orange, for instance) and advise against impractical shoes, wearing jewelry, dressing even mildly provocative, etc.


As someone who has enough metal in their body to set off metal detectors and apparently is just weirdly shaped for the new scanners I always ask for a pat down.

I always make sure I give the security guy a sultry "no, thank you" while making eye contact at the end.
/Male
//it amuses me
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Boojum2k: Simple solution: Metal detector shoes

Having your tits stepped on sounds worse


Fark is hell with autocarrot. I fixed that twice and it still changed it again.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: When my wife comes home from work, its the first thing she does, is take off her bra and she's not even a lawyer.


Sometimes she takes it off at work, I love 2 for Tuesdays
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back when the rule was devised.   In years gone by, it was unfathomable to show a woman in a bra on TV. Peddling douches was perfectly fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"We've investigated ourselves and it happen again until next week"
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Think I saw this film back in '74,
Demme directed with music by John Cale

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You ain't making me google "braless redhead"


Well of course we aren't making you, you're doing that all on your own

/and who the hell would blame you?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size


Irish hospitality.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Must be nice to have that extra income from the onlyfans, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size



she says the box fans sell more then the oscillating ones...
 
