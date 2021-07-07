 Skip to content
(Global Times (China))   West Taiwan to Japan : dont you dare do anything to protect Taiwan if we invade it or else we nuke you. Japan begins preparing its Gundam armies   (globaltimes.cn)
    Taiwan, Japan's survival, People's Liberation Army, People's Republic of China, Japanese politician, Japan, Republic of China, Treaty of San Francisco  
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
China is not going to invade Taiwan.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
West Taiwan, born and raised, in a rice paddy was where I spent most of my days...
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
China can't fight everybody.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do you want a nuclear armed Japan, Lana?
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: China can't fight everybody.


?
I don't see why not they've got the manpower
 
SirMadness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Japan has no right to dictate issues related to China's internal affairs."

Let me clue you in about what "internal" means....
 
machodonkeywrestler
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are you sure you want to take on Japan, China? Historically that hasn't worked out too well for you.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: China can't fight everybody.

?
I don't see why not they've got the manpower


That's what Xi said
 
gnosis301
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, it's pretty clear whose side the author is on.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?


Something, something, one child policy.
Something, something, no homo.

/Got nothin'
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ew.  What the fark did I click on?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If Taiwan is an internal affairs, why are you invading it?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: China can't fight everybody.

?
I don't see why not they've got the manpower


Hard to march across oceans, and China's naval power is still a joke.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 602x414]


Yep. It's run by Winnie the Pooh.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I tend to think that the modern Japanese do not really recall what the Chinese actually think of them.... ANY Chinese.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FARK now promotes Communist talking points.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nevermind that Taiwan (aka Republic of China) was ceded to Japan in 1911 and has continued to fight against the People's Republic of China, China is not exactly in a good position to say that they control Taiwan except by invasion.  That would put an end to the Chinese civil war, but not in a good way.

Taiwan has been its own independent nation for over 100 years.  IMO, it should be their choice if they want to join China in a unified country.  If they don't want to, then China should sod off.
 
karl2025
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Wow, it's pretty clear whose side the author is on.


It's a .cn page. It's propaganda.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: FARK now promotes Communist talking points.


"Now"?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?


FTA: " The author is a military expert and TV commentator. op­in­io­n­[nospam-﹫-backwards]sem­i­tla­b­olg*c­o­m."

Worse, he's an expert!
 
jerryskid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
F*ck the red chinese.  The ocean is deep enough to swallow all of them.
 
nce
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: China can't fight everybody.


They won't need to.  They can just get half the US to argue with the other half via memes and facebook militias and take us out of the battle.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Ew.  What the fark did I click on?


Really, what kind of list did we just get on?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you remember the 1991 Gulf War, Iraq shot a bunch of missiles at Israel to goad them into joining the war, which would destroy the coalition against Iraq. I see the same thing here.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?


Because it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid.

/there's a shortage of women in China
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Nevermind that Taiwan (aka Republic of China) was ceded to Japan in 1911 and has continued to fight against the People's Republic of China, China is not exactly in a good position to say that they control Taiwan except by invasion.  That would put an end to the Chinese civil war, but not in a good way.

Taiwan has been its own independent nation for over 100 years.  IMO, it should be their choice if they want to join China in a unified country.  If they don't want to, then China should sod off.


The U.S. at the height of its global superpower status had about 1% the arrogance and ego of the current PRC.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image image 425x703]


I know it isn't, but goddamn if I don't want it to turn out to be a fully functional Mecha.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nani?
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: If Taiwan is an internal affairs, why are you invading it?


Yes, the good news is the US never invaded the South during the civil war.  We sidled our way through it, innocently whistling til we arrived at Savannah.

/We also got real warn-y to the European powers about intervening in that situation
//China views it as an internal situation, this warning is consistent with that
///Three slashes for WW3?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirMadness: "Japan has no right to dictate issues related to China's internal affairs."

Let me clue you in about what "internal" means....


Taiwans official name is the Republic of China for a reason. Both the ROC and POC claim control over the same area and view the other as an illegitimate government.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?


Because of years of the one child policy and a huge preference by Chinese parents for boys over girls there's a massive imbalance between the numbers of men and the numbers of women.  Literally millions of Chinese men will not be able to find partners.

So yeah, he probably isn't getting any.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:
"and the other is the island of Taiwan. If Taiwan secedes from China"


Hey Song Zhongping dick brains, Taiwan is Taiwan., Taiwan is not in a situation that it could secede, as it does not belong to China in the first place. You reality distorting Xi Jinping ass eating turd whiff.

Party Line printed litter box liner global times.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: China can't fight everybody.

?
I don't see why not they've got the manpower


Yeah, 1 billion -

Fark user imageView Full Size


- uhhhh... 600 million screaming Ch- troops.  TROOPS.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow was that written by a Chinese Undeniably Nodoubt Truebeliever or what?
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol "West Taiwan."  Nice.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"If Taiwan secedes from China"
I have some bad news for you, dear author.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: edmo: China can't fight everybody.

?
I don't see why not they've got the manpower

Hard to march across oceans, and China's naval power is still a joke.


But they aren't separated by 'oceans'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?


Have you seen the demographic data in China?  125 male births for every female in some cohorts.
 
Decorus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is probably the stupidest thing that China could say. Japan is sitting on 500 tons of weapons grade uranium and plutonium in 6 months it could have more Nukes then China enough to turn all of Asia into a radioactive wasteland. By all means please threaten to nuke a country that is going extinct....
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "If Taiwan secedes from China"
I have some bad news for you, dear author.


They haven't formally seceded.

Every now and then a political party there brings it up, then remembers that it's literal suicide if they do.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's kinda new that Japan said this out loud. But nothing has changed in reality. The US has a policy that it will defend Taiwan in the event of a China invasion. In practice, this is not an actual treaty. We also do not have troops in Taiwan that will get hit during the opening stages of the attack, forcing us into the war. So it's all a little more wishy washy than our defense relations and obligations with NATO or South Korea. In any particular day, our willingness to defend Taiwan may be a bluff, other times it is real. So there's a very real risk in calling us out on it by invading Taiwan.

For Japan, the issue becomes that the U.S. response will be principally managed out of bases in their territory. In order to be neutral, they'd have to demand that we leave the bases, or try a bullshiat approach where they let us keep the bases but we all try to pretend that logistics and supplying for a US force defending Taiwan isn't happening there. This is highly unlikely. So their participation in this hypothetical war has always been about equal in probability as the participation of the United States. Japan and the US have a mutual defense treaty. It doesn't cover both of us going to war over Taiwan. But de facto that's kinda what will most likely happen.
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?

Have you seen the demographic data in China?  125 male births for every female in some cohorts.


125 to 1.  Come on.  Certainly you don't believe that, unless you missed a couple decimal points.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?


Because it is?
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It's kinda new that Japan said this out loud. But nothing has changed in reality. The US has a policy that it will defend Taiwan in the event of a China invasion. In practice, this is not an actual treaty. We also do not have troops in Taiwan that will get hit during the opening stages of the attack, forcing us into the war. So it's all a little more wishy washy than our defense relations and obligations with NATO or South Korea. In any particular day, our willingness to defend Taiwan may be a bluff, other times it is real. So there's a very real risk in calling us out on it by invading Taiwan.

For Japan, the issue becomes that the U.S. response will be principally managed out of bases in their territory. In order to be neutral, they'd have to demand that we leave the bases, or try a bullshiat approach where they let us keep the bases but we all try to pretend that logistics and supplying for a US force defending Taiwan isn't happening there. This is highly unlikely. So their participation in this hypothetical war has always been about equal in probability as the participation of the United States. Japan and the US have a mutual defense treaty. It doesn't cover both of us going to war over Taiwan. But de facto that's kinda what will most likely happen.


Shhh, this is the thread for chest thumping ignoramuses, not people who understand reality!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bthom37: FrancoFile: HeadbangerSmurf: Why does Chinese media sound like it's written by a guy that can't get laid and is super angry about everyone else getting laid?

Have you seen the demographic data in China?  125 male births for every female in some cohorts.

125 to 1.  Come on.  Certainly you don't believe that, unless you missed a couple decimal points.


**facepalm**

125 for 100, sorry.
 
