(KTVU Bay Area News)   New UC Berkeley study suggests cell phones sharply increase brain tumor risk. Of course, such diseases could be all in your head   (ktvu.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finger cancer would seem more likely now, but yet...
 
hermit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunk

If cell phones caused brain cancer, then brain cancer would show a significant increase from the years before cell phones.

https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/htm​l​/brain.html
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hermit: Bunk

If cell phones caused brain cancer, then brain cancer would show a significant increase from the years before cell phones.

https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html​/brain.html

Tumors

.  Not all of them are cancerous.

/just the ones in the Politics tab
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously; I have my cell phone up against my head less than once a week now a days.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People use their phones for phone calls still?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
diggitmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Finger cancer


Huh, that's not how I keep hearing it said here on Fark, but I'll give it a pass.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
UC Berkely didn't get that endowment from Verizon, I see.
 
brilett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be causing hand cancer?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember doing a presentation on cellphones cause cancer/tumors back in high school.

Then like a thousand studies said the opposite.

Then this one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It would be ironic if brains caused phone cancer.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brilett: Shouldn't it be causing hand cancer?


There isnt much tissues in the hands for cancer to grow.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This year, an estimated 24,530 adults (13,840 men and 10,690 women) in the United States will be diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord. A person's likelihood of developing this type of tumor in their lifetime is less than 1%."

not expressing any sort of opinion just don't like it when they leave out info like this

could it be because the stated increases are so alarming when you look at the big picture

especially if you remove the spinal cord tumors from the equation
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
not so alarming
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brilett: Shouldn't it be causing hand cancer?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Experts also suggested when not in use, putting the phone in airplane mode, which turns off cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

So... you cant receive any calls? Great plan.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yea, and TVs caused eye cancer. Heavy metal causes ear cancer. Pegging causes prostate cancer. Enough with the scare tactics.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zepillin: not so alarming


I blame Airplane mode.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Used to have a friend worked for the phone company testing signal strength on the new fangled cellular network. Used to.
He died about 3 years into the job. Microwaves will do that.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not sure how to explain this well, but brain cancer is not on my radar
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Experts also suggested when not in use, putting the phone in airplane mode, which turns off cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

So... you cant receive any calls? Great plan.


Actually this doesn't sound so bad---

hang on, someone's calling about my extended warranty. BRB.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When on a call, experts advised avoid holding the phone up to your head and instead use the speaker feature

No ma'am, I'm not an asshole, just safety conscious. Now, if you don't mind, just sit back and enjoy the movie while I finish my call.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Researchers took a comprehensive look at statistical findings from 46 different studies around the globe and found that the use of a cell phone for more than 1,000 hours, or about 17 minutes a day over a ten year period, increased the risk of tumors by 60 percent.

Researchers not only didn't do any research, I'll bet they've made a significant arithmetic error in there, or it's being misinterpreted by the reporter. The only way you get such a high number when combining 46 studies is if nearly all of them proved a strong link to cancer.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah sorry boss, I can't take any more calls. Brain cancer risk. I guess you'll have to send emails instead. I know, I don't like it either but that's just how that cookie crumbles.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Correlation != Causation, news at 11.
 
