(The Northern Echo (UK))   Fark ready headline: "Largest turd ever' forces part of York pub to close"   (thenorthernecho.co.uk) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump's in Yorkshire?
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We call those Gator Tails in my neck O' the woods.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 750x1334]


Everything looks bigger in one of them sissy toilets.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Medic Zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice work with the plug tag subby.
 
