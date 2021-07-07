 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Burglar breaks into occupied house, toasts frozen waffles, does laundry before being confronted by homeowners, in what was no doubt the most tense 'Leggo my Eggo' standoff ever   (king5.com) divider line
7
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just assumed he was naked, but he was not.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whose laundry was it?  The overall image takes a wildly different turn depending on the answer.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: Whose laundry was it?  The overall image takes a wildly different turn depending on the answer.


Nevermind.  I didn't read far enough.  Boring.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The mistake was in using the toaster.  Dogs can hear one pop on the opposite of the globe.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know if I came home and there was a chick eating my food I wouldn't necessarily immediately call the cops.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Blueberry or plain?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: You know if I came home and there was a chick eating my food I wouldn't necessarily immediately call the cops.


Because you are totally f*cked up. I mean that in the nicest way possible.
 
