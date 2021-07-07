 Skip to content
(10TV Columbus)   Man's body found in convenience store walk-in freezer, which police say is not suspicious even if it is highly convenient   (10tv.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well I got nuthin now

/what a time to be alive
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image image 472x362]


Aaaaaand we're done.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its 98°/1000% humidity here.

This is a fine way to die.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Over in one, but it SHOULD have been over in the HEADLINE, SUBBY!

/low hanging fruit.
//Just like "Florida" tag trumps other tags, Simpsons references should trump all others in a Fark headline.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not suspicious? They find a lot of dead people in walk-in freezers there?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many women banged the corpse in a row? 37?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone spent way too much time crying in the walkin freezer.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Not suspicious? They find a lot of dead people in walk-in freezers there?


Mainly the employees, OSHA still hasn't gotten the memo yet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Over in one, but it SHOULD have been over in the HEADLINE, SUBBY!

/low hanging fruit.
//Just like "Florida" tag trumps other tags, Simpsons references should trump all others in a Fark headline.


Nah, goodfellas was the first thing I thought of
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In HS I worked in a grocery store meat market in Austin.

I would hang out in the walk in and eat stolen packs of lunch meats.
 
