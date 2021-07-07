 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Wielding an axe, a hatchet and a spiked glove while breaking into an occupied apartment and babbling incoherently? That's a . . . no, apparently, that's not anything at all   (kiro7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So next time he gets shot. This is not the way.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Reagan.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental health treatment for the poor sucks in this country. He'll end up dead, eventually. A gun-owning home owner, an overzealous cop, or self-harm.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a very confusing cosplay.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume his friends with the sword and the bow were on lookout duty.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So next time he gets shot. This is not the way.


If you're a cop feel free to shoot the occupant after breaking in with an ax.
"Sorry, I thought it was my apartment"
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't America great? Where the mentally ill people can roam free!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I presume his friends with the sword and the bow were on lookout duty.


That would make a great "whacky friends" sitcom.

Crazy guy in apartment: *incoherent babbling*
Crazy guy out in the alley:Wizard needs food badly!
Crazy guy in apartment:Shut up, Brad!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, we know who the real mayor of CHOP is?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruenor Battlehammer unavailable for comment.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I presume his friends with the sword and the bow were on lookout duty.


I dunno. I'm guessing the axe was his main, the cestus was his off-hand weapon, and the hatchet was going to be used as a close-range thrown weapon.

Not sure why he didn't have a dagger. Those are really useful to probe random holes that might conceal a secret door switch or rot grubs, or if you're swallowed by a purple worm or giant toad or something.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: So next time he gets shot. This is not the way.


Are you saying the cops and DA don't care if that happens or if he hurts someone in that neighborhood?
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sadly just another day in Seattle
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bthom37: Thanks Reagan.


He had nothing to do with it.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This person is clearly a threat to himself and others, Why is he not under lock and key and receiving professional help? How much more evidence do the authorities need to realize this guy is dangerous? The next time he loses the plot on reality, he might kill or injure someone- or get killed himself.

Depending on the jurisdiction, people showing signs of profound mental illness can be held for up to 72 hours under psychological evaluation (that's the number here in the Shallow South). Before they're allowed out, a licensed psychologist working for the state has to certify one of three options:
- the patient is not a hazard to himself or others
- the patient is a hazard to himself or others, and the only viable option is involuntary commitment
- the patient is a hazard to himself and others, but the patient's illness can be controlled pharmacologically

The racist neighbor across the street from me is pretty far gone mentally. He has a criminal record for beating his wife a few years ago. He walks around muttering that any given person he meets or sees is trying to kill him. He was involuntarily committed for five days after he drove off into the boonies for some reason known only to himself, and was found two counties away from where his truck ran out of gas. After five days, they deemed his illness to be "controllable via medication", and kicked him out with a week's supply of antipsychotics.

Thankfully, while he was in custody, we convinced his wife to get rid of the firearms in the house (he can't legally own them, but she can- so she bought two pistols for him). We also got rid of a whole host of knives, machetes, and swords the racist nutjob had scattered about the place. We (hopefully) convinced her to hide the keys to their two vehicles. He's been back for a week, and he's started getting deranged again. He called the cops on the construction crews working on a new house next door to him, because they were "stealing his land and trying to kill him." He called the cops on a (black) family gathering across the street on July 3rd and 4th, because "those n*****s are trying to kill me and their music is too loud!" It was still broad daylight, and the music was not too loud at my house- much closer to the party than the nutjob's. He's increasingly unstable and I'm worried he's going to hurt someone- his wife, any of the neighbors, the people working on the house next door.

My neighbor situation is penny-ante bullshiat compared to the guy from TFA. That guy was armed with multiple weapons and broke into someone's home, and it's a minor miracle he was given the chance to back down and didn't get killed. The next episode may not end so well- for him or for whatever poor soul is the next recipient of his lunacy. He needs to be restrained for his own good.

bthom37: Thanks Reagan.


Yeah. This.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bthom37: Thanks Reagan.

He had nothing to do with it.


He closed the public mental health facilities where this guy could have gotten help if they'd continued to be funded..
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: edmo: So next time he gets shot. This is not the way.

Are you saying the cops and DA don't care if that happens or if he hurts someone in that neighborhood?


Not in Seattle they don't. A few weeks ago some bum attacked an old man and kicked his dog to death. He was released. The city doesn't give a shiat at all.

Somebody is going to start torching these tent villages and the silence from the residents of Seattle is going to be deafening.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: This person is clearly a threat to himself and others, Why is he not under lock and key and receiving professional help? How much more evidence do the authorities need to realize this guy is dangerous? The next time he loses the plot on reality, he might kill or injure someone- or get killed himself.

Depending on the jurisdiction, people showing signs of profound mental illness can be held for up to 72 hours under psychological evaluation (that's the number here in the Shallow South). Before they're allowed out, a licensed psychologist working for the state has to certify one of three options:
- the patient is not a hazard to himself or others
- the patient is a hazard to himself or others, and the only viable option is involuntary commitment
- the patient is a hazard to himself and others, but the patient's illness can be controlled pharmacologically

The racist neighbor across the street from me is pretty far gone mentally. He has a criminal record for beating his wife a few years ago. He walks around muttering that any given person he meets or sees is trying to kill him. He was involuntarily committed for five days after he drove off into the boonies for some reason known only to himself, and was found two counties away from where his truck ran out of gas. After five days, they deemed his illness to be "controllable via medication", and kicked him out with a week's supply of antipsychotics.

Thankfully, while he was in custody, we convinced his wife to get rid of the firearms in the house (he can't legally own them, but she can- so she bought two pistols for him). We also got rid of a whole host of knives, machetes, and swords the racist nutjob had scattered about the place. We (hopefully) convinced her to hide the keys to their two vehicles. He's been back for a week, and he's started getting deranged again. He called the cops on the construction crews working on a new house next door to him, because they were "stealing his land and trying to kill him." He call ...


Because it's a lot cheaper to haul away a body then to properly treat people.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Resident Muslim: edmo: So next time he gets shot. This is not the way.

Are you saying the cops and DA don't care if that happens or if he hurts someone in that neighborhood?

Not in Seattle they don't. A few weeks ago some bum attacked an old man and kicked his dog to death. He was released. The city doesn't give a shiat at all.

Somebody is going to start torching these tent villages and the silence from the residents of Seattle is going to be deafening.


That's the plan.  That's why they're releasing vagrants likely to commit a violent offense.  They want to be able to say we just didn't have the tools to keep this from happening.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because it's a lot cheaper to haul away a body then to properly treat people.


If I owned a cyanide factory, I would make this our slogan.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bthom37: Thanks Reagan.

He had nothing to do with it.

He closed the public mental health facilities where this guy could have gotten help if they'd continued to be funded..


No he didn't.  That's revisionist history:

The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. Gov. Reagan signed the bill, but those sound like veto-proof margins to me.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Resident Muslim: edmo: So next time he gets shot. This is not the way.

Are you saying the cops and DA don't care if that happens or if he hurts someone in that neighborhood?

Not in Seattle they don't. A few weeks ago some bum attacked an old man and kicked his dog to death. He was released. The city doesn't give a shiat at all.

Somebody is going to start torching these tent villages and the silence from the residents of Seattle is going to be deafening.


Same in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still love visiting Seattle. Did he dial 764-HERO?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ahhh America, where you can be found not competent to stand trial for threating people with various lethal weapons but still be competent enough to wandering around freely carrying those various lethal weapons.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jail: This guy it farking crazy! Quick, get him out of here!
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NotARocketScientist: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bthom37: Thanks Reagan.

He had nothing to do with it.

He closed the public mental health facilities where this guy could have gotten help if they'd continued to be funded..

No he didn't.  That's revisionist history:

The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. Gov. Reagan signed the bill, but those sound like veto-proof margins to me.


Damn dude, impressive how the California legislature closed mental health facilities in Washington, where this happened.

As to a more serious answer, I'm not gonna waste my time providing links for you to ignore.  You're welcome to Google "Reagan president mental facilities" or "Reagan deinstitutionalization" and read some articles.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Crazy guy armed with esoteric weapons and tools breaks into people's homes? Link must be brought to justice!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bthom37: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NotARocketScientist: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bthom37: Thanks Reagan.

He had nothing to do with it.

He closed the public mental health facilities where this guy could have gotten help if they'd continued to be funded..

No he didn't.  That's revisionist history:

The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. Gov. Reagan signed the bill, but those sound like veto-proof margins to me.

Damn dude, impressive how the California legislature closed mental health facilities in Washington, where this happened.

As to a more serious answer, I'm not gonna waste my time providing links for you to ignore.  You're welcome to Google "Reagan president mental facilities" or "Reagan deinstitutionalization" and read some articles.


When he was Governor:  "pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU"  It passed 77-1.  Why wouldn't he do the same on a national level?

I am sure you'd be praising him for not listening to the experts in the field and doing the opposite of what they recommended.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he tried that shiat in Texas hed be dead as fried chicken.

Its too bad we dont, you know, give a shiat about people.
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bthom37: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NotARocketScientist: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bthom37: Thanks Reagan.

He had nothing to do with it.

He closed the public mental health facilities where this guy could have gotten help if they'd continued to be funded..

No he didn't.  That's revisionist history:

The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. Gov. Reagan signed the bill, but those sound like veto-proof margins to me.

Damn dude, impressive how the California legislature closed mental health facilities in Washington, where this happened.

As to a more serious answer, I'm not gonna waste my time providing links for you to ignore.  You're welcome to Google "Reagan president mental facilities" or "Reagan deinstitutionalization" and read some articles.

When he was Governor:  "pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU"  It passed 77-1.  Why wouldn't he do the same on a national level?

I am sure you'd be praising him for not listening to the experts in the field and doing the opposite of what they recommended.


Maybe you should see exactly what cuts he made on the national level and see if they are the same as the ones he made at the California level.

Or you could just prove my point and reply before doing so.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pros:
Well-Prepared
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
""When the guy left, he also wasn't particularly concerned about getting out of here." Said Paul Meyer, who manages the apartment building, and compiled the surveillance video. "He knew there were no consequences. He spent ten minutes hanging out in the alley before the police rolled up and picked him up," Meyer said."

It's not that he knows there are no consequences, it's that the concept doesn't occur to him.  That's practically the definition of mentally incompetent to stand trial due to insanity.  Someone who is insane will murder 5 people and tell the police everything without trying to hide anything because the concept that it was wrong or something bad might happen to them as a result or whatever simply doesn't exist for them.

It's also unclear if he was actually released or not.  Released from police custody and jail, sure, but it's nearly impossible to be ruled mentally incompetent due to insanity without ending up in a state mental facility, which would be entirely confidential.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size


In Oregon, trespassing with a weapon is a class C felony. In Washington, it's "Not legally significant."
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NotARocketScientist: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bthom37: Thanks Reagan.

He had nothing to do with it.

He closed the public mental health facilities where this guy could have gotten help if they'd continued to be funded..

No he didn't.  That's revisionist history:

The emptying of California's state mental hospitals resulted from the passage, in 1967, of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (named for the sponsors, two Democrats, one Republican). This bill, known as LPS, was advanced in response to pressure from mental health professionals, lawyers, patient's rights advocates, and the ACLU. When fully implemented in 1972, LPS effectively ended involuntary civil confinement of mental patients in California.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature passed LPS with overwhelming majorities; the vote was 77-1 in the Assembly, and the margin was similar in the Senate. Gov. Reagan signed the bill, but those sound like veto-proof margins to me.


That just ended involuntary civil confinement.  That's stuff like husbands getting their wives committed because they have PMS or parents getting their children committed because they won't do what they're told.

When people talk about Reagan farking over mental health in America, they're talking about him completely gutting federal funding for mental health centers and hospitals while he was President.  There were no experts asking for that.
 
