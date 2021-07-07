 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1930, construction on the Hoover Dam began, which became an epic five-year effort to construct one of the largest man-made structures in existence and made more difficult by its constant sucking   (history.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Highwaymen - Highwayman
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there a few weekends ago the day after it fell to the lowest level it's been at since it was filled. It was closed and I just walked around without seeing more than a few people. So quiet.

I went to Boulder City and found the 'museum' in an old hotel. Those workers were put through hell to build that thing. It's an amazing engineering and construction feat.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's enough concrete in that dam thing to make a 2 lane highway from Seattle to Miami. Or so I've read.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And now it's a complete waste because California just hogs up all the water.
 
darch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

I hate to be "that guy", but it's a shame there's been such a disconnect between art and projects like these. Everything is so... utilitarian now. Not thought to beauty. Just brutalism.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Hoover created the WPA?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those guys went out to their dam jobs so they could get their dam pay and say they were there, dam it.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To bad it won't be holding back water in 5 years ,, ya know why ,, CAUSE THERE WON"T BE ANY YA FARKING DAM MORONS.

YOU LIVE IN A DESERT- JUMP IN THIS U-HAUL
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Hoover created the WPA?


Frankie Roosevelt of course. The Dam was simply called "HOOVER DAM" ...they bullmoose out front should have told you.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How's that Three Gorges Damn holding up after less than a decade?

Everything I've read about it didn't seem great.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If anyone needs any more proof that socialism never works, it is hydroelectric power.

Cheesegrate, libaroonies.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: Eightballjacket: optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Hoover created the WPA?

Frankie Roosevelt of course. The Dam was simply called "HOOVER DAM" ...they bullmoose out front should have told you.


Article states construction started in 1930.   FDR was inaugurated Mar of 1933.  Tfa should have told you.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: Eightballjacket: optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Hoover created the WPA?

Frankie Roosevelt of course. The Dam was simply called "HOOVER DAM" ...they bullmoose out front should have told you.


For stiggingit purposes only
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Article states construction started in 1930.   FDR was inaugurated Mar of 1933.  Tfa should have told you.


Yeah...but they didn't put in the sculptures until the tile was dry. I was talking about the artwork. Not the engineering.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: optikeye: Eightballjacket: optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Hoover created the WPA?

Frankie Roosevelt of course. The Dam was simply called "HOOVER DAM" ...they bullmoose out front should have told you.

For stiggingit purposes only


Hoover was stigginit to himself?  The project started under Hoover' s admin, he was heavily involved.  It was all in the article.  Our schools are really failing farkers when it comes to history.
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If I remember correctly, the concrete is still curing...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Those guys went out to their dam jobs so they could get their dam pay and say they were there, dam it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: optikeye: Eightballjacket: optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Hoover created the WPA?

Frankie Roosevelt of course. The Dam was simply called "HOOVER DAM" ...they bullmoose out front should have told you.

Article states construction started in 1930.   FDR was inaugurated Mar of 1933.  Tfa should have told you.


Construction was completed in 1935. I think we can assume the statues were added near the end.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: Eightballjacket: Article states construction started in 1930.   FDR was inaugurated Mar of 1933.  Tfa should have told you.

Yeah...but they didn't put in the sculptures until the tile was dry. I was talking about the artwork. Not the engineering.


When you said you love how the WPA "also" supported the arts, it sounds like you were giving the WPA credit for the construction as well as the art, when nearly all the construction  predated the WPA ( which was in 35). You also said it was "simply called Hoover Dam"  so.sounds like you didn't know it was his doing.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: whither_apophis: optikeye: Eightballjacket: optikeye: I do love how the WPA also supported the arts on the project. These are some lovely Deco sculptures and art works.

Hoover created the WPA?

Frankie Roosevelt of course. The Dam was simply called "HOOVER DAM" ...they bullmoose out front should have told you.

For stiggingit purposes only

Hoover was stigginit to himself?  The project started under Hoover' s admin, he was heavily involved.  It was all in the article.  Our schools are really failing farkers when it comes to history.


You're right, schools are failing.

The dam was originally authorized under Coolidge and design work began then. Hoover signed the appropriation bill in 1930, and in 1947 the Republican Congress named it Hoover Dam

https://www.nps.gov/articles/nevada-a​n​d-arizona-hoover-dam.htm
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh. Doesn't compare to the infrastructure projects of today.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope I have the terminology right here. I remember reading that, because concrete is exothermic and needs to release heat to set properly, they constructed water pipes through the structure to cool it after it was poured. The dam is so massive that if they hadn't done that, the concrete would still not have been fully set decades later.
 
