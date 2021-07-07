 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Bollywood's "Tragedy King" dies at 98. Funeral plans include an elaborate fourteen-part historical song and dance routine where everyone dies at the end   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Dilip Kumar, successful films, iconic actors, 76-year-old wife Saira Banu, Kumar's official Twitter, heavy heart, first movie, Indian cinema  
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OG A-list Bollywood legend. RIP
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My first Bollywood movie.
Wow. Blew me away.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Shakespeare tragedy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😔🤔😂💀
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we get comedy by adding thyme.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Benny Lava
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But first:


Malhari Full Video Song | Bajirao Mastani
Youtube l_MyUGq7pgs


/it's all good, but you've got to feel the energy at 1:27 (cued up)
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fred Armisen has Bollywood on his resume?
 
boozehat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just don't get it.  :\  Are they comedy's, or musicals?  Are they serious or trying and failing?

I feel the same about a lot of American movies (and I don't understand British humor so I don't even try).

I really just don't understand.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I really dont understand the point of your question so swoosh for me.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This headline format for everything Indian or Bollywood is getting pretty old.

Yeah, they have songs in movies and dance sequences, we get it.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

He answers you:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh, I never cared for those big Bollywood numbers.  I prefer traditional dance.

Maryam Shakiba - Odissi Dance - Manglacharan Ganesh Vandana
Youtube 52bscmW8x80
 
