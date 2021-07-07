 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Ultravox, Love & Rockets, Arcadia, The Jam, and Wire Train. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #232. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
99
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 07 Jul 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.

and, to any newcomers who made it back from yesterday, welcome back.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING ALERT:

i realize something major is happening today. please do not post "that song" in the thread. i'm superstitious and i won't play it until afterwards.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello everyone
Show attire for today
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of the few outdoor shows i went to where it didn't p!ss down with rain.
Brilliant concert too (except when the bass amp died at the start of Floorshow).
Still not sure how on earth I got home
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. I had a meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. and was happy because it wouldn't interfere with the show. Naturally, it got rescheduled for 2 p.m.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I had a meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. and was happy because it wouldn't interfere with the show. Naturally, it got rescheduled for 2 p.m.


https://sadtrombone.com/
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everyone
Show attire for today
[Fark user image 850x886]
One of the few outdoor shows i went to where it didn't p!ss down with rain.
Brilliant concert too (except when the bass amp died at the start of Floorshow).
Still not sure how on earth I got home


Heh. I'm currently wearing a Sisters shirt. And yay for Love & Rockets!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


REPRESENT
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 850x1040]

REPRESENT


That is quite a glorious shirt
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm providing vital contrast by wearing tie-dye overalls, thus allowing you goths to really...I don't think 'shine' is exactly the word I'm looking for here. Glower, maybe? Whatever it is you guys do when you're looking sharp.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 850x1040]

REPRESENT

That is quite a glorious shirt


Da!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 850x1040]

REPRESENT

That is quite a glorious shirt


Da. Glorious.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha I should have refreshed BEFORE I posted.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'm providing vital contrast by wearing tie-dye overalls, thus allowing you goths to really...I don't think 'shine' is exactly the word I'm looking for here. Glower, maybe? Whatever it is you guys do when you're looking sharp.


I'll take glower
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh.
There's a new Amyl & The Sniffers album in September.
New single was released today.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 850x1040]

REPRESENT

That is quite a glorious shirt

Da. Glorious.


[/making that space whine stock sound effect with my mouth]
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Hahahaha I should have refreshed BEFORE I posted.


- every farker, ever
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm providing vital contrast by wearing tie-dye overalls, thus allowing you goths to really...I don't think 'shine' is exactly the word I'm looking for here. Glower, maybe? Whatever it is you guys do when you're looking sharp.

I'll take glower


Yeah, I'm fine w/ that
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 850x1040]

REPRESENT


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm providing vital contrast by wearing tie-dye overalls, thus allowing you goths to really...I don't think 'shine' is exactly the word I'm looking for here. Glower, maybe? Whatever it is you guys do when you're looking sharp.

I'll take glower


Gloom? But glower is good.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I was late, but then I heard talking and I realized I was early. Oof.

Talk Talk [Official video 1] - Talk Talk (HD/HQ).
Youtube Q_WCU_oxIiA
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: I thought I was late, but then I heard talking and I realized I was early. Oof.

[YouTube video: Talk Talk [Official video 1] - Talk Talk (HD/HQ).]


I tuned in early to catch some of the Jazz Garden show, but I forgot today's Wednesday. Haven't gotten used to the summer schedule yet.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quality time with my two favorite entertainers this afternoon, socalnewwaver and this guy:

sm.imgix.netView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: I thought I was late, but then I heard talking and I realized I was early. Oof.

[YouTube video: Talk Talk [Official video 1] - Talk Talk (HD/HQ).]


Still an improvement on yesterday
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING ALERT:

i realize something major is happening today. please do not post "that song" in the thread. i'm superstitious and i won't play it until afterwards.


Wimbledon?
Tour de France?
London bombing anniversary?
I doubt they have their own theme songs, but give us a clue
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bay Area Millennium Tower got evac'd?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wore this one to gym this morning, gotta purdy up for the office.

merchbar.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING ALERT:

i realize something major is happening today. please do not post "that song" in the thread. i'm superstitious and i won't play it until afterwards.

Wimbledon?
Tour de France?
London bombing anniversary?
I doubt they have their own theme songs, but give us a clue


One of the guys from OMD is having a birthday?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madison_Smiled:

One of the guys from OMD is having a birthday?

yes. which is why i asked no one to play "that song"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This One?

Link banned by thought police, Big Brother is watching
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pc_gator: wore this one to gym this morning, gotta purdy up for the office.

[merchbar.imgix.net image 640x640]


I always knew Freddie Mercury faked his death. Welcome back!!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another Spit Enz toofer? finger crossed
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Quality time with my two favorite entertainers this afternoon, socalnewwaver and this guy:

[sm.imgix.net image 850x637]


you use that term very, very, VERY loosely, if you think kane is entertaining.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Another Spit Enz toofer? finger crossed


if you keep doing that, they'll get stuck that way
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled:

One of the guys from OMD is having a birthday?

yes. which is why i asked no one to play "that song"


What happens if we do? Will you leave?
If you leave, I won't cry
I won't waste one single day
But if you leave, don't look back
I'll be running the other way...

I touched you once, I touched you twice
I think you gave me pubic lice...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
btw

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pc_gator: btw

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's some videos going round on the twitters of the other players auditioning for the rap on this song
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Am I going to get banned from here for saying "Go Denmark!" ? (But screw Italy no matter what)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh Shiat!! 242 in the house!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh Shiat!! 242 in the house!


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could mash this with Kraftwerk Tour de France
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Normally I'd say this song is overplayed, but it's rare to get EBM in here. 1: you shop at Target!......
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Am I going to get banned from here for saying "Go Denmark!" ? (But screw Italy no matter what)


Italian fans at Wembley yesterday
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Catch the Man!!!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's a percussive kind of day.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.