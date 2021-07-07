 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Man who found fame as a TikTok star announces plans to launch a new, equally worthless career   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fashion" has made Kanye West a multibillionaire, on paper, at least. It's a disgusting attribute of humanity, but fully understandable for the person who is able to sell their name in such a way. In its own way, the vapid, visual inanity of Tik Tok "stardom" lends itself well to consumable garbage "fashion" available at Target for $39.99.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He thought "Zoolander" was a documentary.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure the entirety of the 3rd world sweat shop slav... erm, I mean, 'employees' where these 'high fashions' will be produced are giddy with excitement over this news.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who?

Tik Tok....

Who?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Who?

Tik Tok....

Who?


They're like YouTube stars but with more authoritarian government surveillance apparatuses.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I die and go through reincarnation I'm going to come back as a Youtube Influencer.

seems easy enough...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Way to go subby. I'm really getting tired of people thinking that they are worth what people that move a ball around for a job.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, clearly we need someone new in fashion; just look at what this farking idiot's wearing.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TikTok famous, huh?

That must be like being skilled at kung fu because you watched a handful of Bruce Lee movies. Right?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: When I die and go through reincarnation I'm going to come back as a Youtube Influencer.

seems easy enough...


Will that be your karmic punishment for the evils you committed in this current life?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am really curious on how content creators are going to retire. Hell, if I know I could make a living out of it, I would sit at home telling the world my views on music and movies with occasionally drinking hot sauce.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good luck, kid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Will that be your karmic punishment for the evils you committed in this current life?


no, if that was the case, I would come back as taco bell employee who cleans the bathrooms there.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than being Whisper famous.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I am really curious on how content creators are going to retire. Hell, if I know I could make a living out of it, I would sit at home telling the world my views on music and movies with occasionally drinking hot sauce.


It'll be interesting to see if viewers will grow old with the influencers, or chase younger influencers or give it up entirely.

Maybe they end up like ex professional sports players or maybe they continue entertaining the old farts and their children like so many geriatric musicians.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Who?

Tik Tok....

Who?


Just looked him up.
He has 28.6 thousand followers dude.
How many people would eat a different meal or exercise a different way or wear different clothes or do ANYTHING differently because YOU told them?
Nah, here's the kicker, I wasn't really truthful.
He has 28.6 MILLION followers.
So I'd have to guess he's not losing any sleep about you not recognizing him.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark really is full of out-of-touch Boomers, my gawd.

Yeah YOU might not be on Tik Tok, but a shiatload of people are.  And if this kid found a way to make money from it, it's not so worthless.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So I'd have to guess he's not losing any sleep about you not recognizing him.


Actually, I bet he is losing sleep over not everyone knowing who he is...people like that live for the fame...

Its like being a greedy rich bastard, once you're that rich, you always want more...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

12349876: Solty Dog: I am really curious on how content creators are going to retire. Hell, if I know I could make a living out of it, I would sit at home telling the world my views on music and movies with occasionally drinking hot sauce.

It'll be interesting to see if viewers will grow old with the influencers, or chase younger influencers or give it up entirely.

Maybe they end up like ex professional sports players or maybe they continue entertaining the old farts and their children like so many geriatric musicians.


It's an entertainment business.
Very few people in entertainment manage to transition different stages in their life with their fans and recreate their image
Some few transition.
Some few realize it won't last and invest in other things while they can.
The majority just enjoy the ride and mostly crash in the end.

/why yes I've been studying/participating in social media. It's fascinating.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Fark really is full of out-of-touch Boomers, my gawd.


What's the saying?

"Ignorance is bliss."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Resident Muslim: So I'd have to guess he's not losing any sleep about you not recognizing him.

Actually, I bet he is losing sleep over not everyone knowing who he is...people like that live for the fame...

Its like being a greedy rich bastard, once you're that rich, you always want more...


If it makes you feel any better.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Fark really is full of out-of-touch Boomers, my gawd.

Yeah YOU might not be on Tik Tok, but a shiatload of people are.  And if this kid found a way to make money from it, it's not so worthless.


People have found ways to make money on pet rocks, timeshares, pogs, beanie babies, furbies and silly bands. Just because you can make money on it, doesn't make it worth something.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: If it makes you feel any better.


Not much makes me feel better anymore. It's been a rough year or so...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Tad_Waxpole: Fark really is full of out-of-touch Boomers, my gawd.

What's the saying?

"Ignorance is bliss."


Then how come I don't see you lot smiling?
 
Creidiki
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am at the blessed phase of my life where I can just shrug and pay attention to things that have meaning to me.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Fark really is full of out-of-touch Boomers, my gawd.

Yeah YOU might not be on Tik Tok, but a shiatload of people are.  And if this kid found a way to make money from it, it's not so worthless.


Congratulations, it only took you 17 years to notice.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

