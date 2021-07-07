 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Reckless police chase kills uncle of Darnella Frazier, who won Pulitzer for recording George Floyd's murder   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Saint Paul, Minnesota, Darnella Frazier, St. Paul Pioneer Press, Pulitzer Prize ceremony, Leneal Lamont Frazier, MINNEAPOLIS police  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After what happened with Ferguson protest organizers there's no reason to treat this crash as anything other than suspect.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The comments in the article are pretty racist
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

twonky: The comments in the article are pretty racist


Pretty racist, and pretty stupid, exactly the kind of people, who want a Nazi loving president for life.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the Minneapolis PD ban chases for this very reason some years ago?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we influence Internal Affairs to publish the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth in an expedient manner?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seriously, can we not have the cops just shoot the escaping car with a Apple tag or something instead of high speed chases. Track the farker on a GPS and helicopter and keep your distance.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only someone had video...

KY Jerry: How can we influence Internal Affairs to publish the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth in an expedient manner?


fire them all?

/towards Mars, in a rocket?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.


So the guy driving the stolen car was really a hitman for the popo?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god, here we go again.

Stop it. Stop the murders.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait... yahoo/entertainment?!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.


Kinda tricky having the car the cops are chasing happen to hit the car of a target at some point during the chase.

You'd get better odds paying a hitman with a lottery ticket and telling them "If you win, kill this guy, would you?"

/Now, the chase probably shouldn't have happened in the first place.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: The comments in the article are pretty racist


If a local news site has comments, they're gonna be racist.
 
recoil47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Oh my god, here we go again.

Stop it. Stop the murders.


Didn't actually read the article, did you.  Or is it you aren't clear on what the definition of murder is?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

Kinda tricky having the car the cops are chasing happen to hit the car of a target at some point during the chase.

You'd get better odds paying a hitman with a lottery ticket and telling them "If you win, kill this guy, would you?"

/Now, the chase probably shouldn't have happened in the first place.


The cop car hit her uncle's car.
Doesn't mean it was a "hit job", though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say if the cop initiates a HSC and does not catch the person then the cop goes to jail.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

So the guy driving the stolen car was really a hitman for the popo?


something along those lines.

/Car was already impounded, they knew that guy was going to be out on that spot after midnight, sped that isht on by, and a patsy/stuck-ee cop did the actual crash-n-bash.
//Don't know if the EMS was in on it, too.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

Kinda tricky having the car the cops are chasing happen to hit the car of a target at some point during the chase.

You'd get better odds paying a hitman with a lottery ticket and telling them "If you win, kill this guy, would you?"

/Now, the chase probably shouldn't have happened in the first place.


It was the police car that hit the victim's car.  Still probably not a conspiracy, but facts is facts.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The cops claim they were chasing a stolen car and instead run into an innocent 3rd party and kill him. The dead guy just so happens to be related to the woman who recorded police murdering another man.

The stolen car got away, meaning there's no evidence justifying the chase. Meanwhile, the cop only had minor injuries.

Time to pull the video and see what really happened, because this sounds familiar:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe if people started blaming (and reporting) the criminals that put police in these situations, there would be fewer criminals to have to deal with.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

So the guy driving the stolen car was really a hitman for the popo?


Pretty sure it was the cop car that hit him. The suspect vehicle got away.
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd like a follow-up. Did the grammar police show up at some point?

WHY ARE YOU DOING A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON A RESIDENTIAL RODE???
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure the police will go out their way to do right by the innocent man's family...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

So the guy driving the stolen car was really a hitman for the popo?


That's.... what a dirty cop would say
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe if people started blaming (and reporting) the criminals that put police in these situations, there would be fewer criminals to have to deal with.


Snitches get stitches.  ASAI (All Suspects Are Innocent)
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

w00dreaux: I'd like a follow-up. Did the grammar police show up at some point?

WHY ARE YOU DOING A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON A RESIDENTIAL RODE???


Because fark normal people, right cops,? It's the punishment for the public not worshipping them as heroes quite as much anymore, is my guess.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eagles95: seriously, can we not have the cops just shoot the escaping car with a Apple tag or something instead of high speed chases. Track the farker on a GPS and helicopter and keep your distance.


Most departments do not have air support available.  It is rare to have a helicopter overhead that can take over a pursuit.  This may be more likely to occur if a robust adoption of drone technology was pursued but there are significant privacy concerns many have over having constant surveillance overhead that would allow for abandonment of police pursuits.

This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies (taking of property by force or fear).  This individual is a threat to the public and should the individual not be captured, the behavior could cause others to be harmed or killed.  This is a significant enough threat to justify the risk a pursuit may cause the general public.  Now depending on how the pursuit goes, the risk of the suspects harm may be outweighed by the risk the pursuit is creating, but we don't know based upon the linked story if it reached that point.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The cops claim they were chasing a stolen car and instead run into an innocent 3rd party and kill him. The dead guy just so happens to be related to the woman who recorded police murdering another man.

The stolen car got away, meaning there's no evidence justifying the chase. Meanwhile, the cop only had minor injuries.

Time to pull the video and see what really happened, because this sounds familiar:
[Fark user image 425x287]


And let's not forget the MPD's statement about George Floyd's death that they released prior to the video being shared. MPD have a history of lying to cover up murder that goes beyond Floyd's, too, but that's to be expected from any police department these days whether or not there's video (see Buffalo PD's excuse for nearly killing that old man).
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe if people started blaming (and reporting) the criminals that put police in these situations, there would be fewer criminals to have to deal with.


There's never fewer criminals. If there aren't enough criminals, the police will make some. The last 40 years of mass incarceration should have taught you that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe if people started blaming (and reporting) the criminals that put police in these situations, there would be fewer criminals to have to deal with.


In this case, the "criminal" is merely alleged to exist, by cops with reason to lie.
We don't know for a fact that there ever was a "criminal".
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies


That's what they claim, but it's foolishness to take them at their word.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe if people started blaming (and reporting) the criminals that put police in these situations, there would be fewer criminals to have to deal with.


Or maybe if cops didn't fantasize about being in Lethal Weapon or Die Hard, and realized that someone wanted for robbery is not worth putting the lives of innocent people in danger, there would be fewer incidents like this.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eagles95: seriously, can we not have the cops just shoot the escaping car with a Apple tag or something instead of high speed chases. Track the farker on a GPS and helicopter and keep your distance.


^^^This

I find it hard to believe that someone hasn't come up with a tracker that can be fired out of a paintball gun or one of those shotguns or air-powered guns that shoot bean bags.  Just make it super sticky and/or magnetic.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe if people started blaming (and reporting) the criminals that put police in these situations, there would be fewer criminals to have to deal with.


I see you got a day off. Good for you.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: eagles95: seriously, can we not have the cops just shoot the escaping car with a Apple tag or something instead of high speed chases. Track the farker on a GPS and helicopter and keep your distance.

Most departments do not have air support available.  It is rare to have a helicopter overhead that can take over a pursuit.  This may be more likely to occur if a robust adoption of drone technology was pursued but there are significant privacy concerns many have over having constant surveillance overhead that would allow for abandonment of police pursuits.

This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies (taking of property by force or fear).  This individual is a threat to the public and should the individual not be captured, the behavior could cause others to be harmed or killed.  This is a significant enough threat to justify the risk a pursuit may cause the general public.  Now depending on how the pursuit goes, the risk of the suspects harm may be outweighed by the risk the pursuit is creating, but we don't know based upon the linked story if it reached that point.


How does that boot polish taste?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

So the guy driving the stolen car was really a hitman for the popo?


They SAID that was what they were doing. Cops deserve less than no benefit of doubt. For all we know it was a cop in a car from the impound lot who ran the guy into a tree or something with a PIT maneuver. Assuming there was ever a third car at all. The wreck obviously wasn't very damaging to the car they were chasing considering that the driver got away.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: eagles95: seriously, can we not have the cops just shoot the escaping car with a Apple tag or something instead of high speed chases. Track the farker on a GPS and helicopter and keep your distance.

Most departments do not have air support available.  It is rare to have a helicopter overhead that can take over a pursuit.  This may be more likely to occur if a robust adoption of drone technology was pursued but there are significant privacy concerns many have over having constant surveillance overhead that would allow for abandonment of police pursuits.

This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies (taking of property by force or fear).  This individual is a threat to the public and should the individual not be captured, the behavior could cause others to be harmed or killed.  This is a significant enough threat to justify the risk a pursuit may cause the general public.  Now depending on how the pursuit goes, the risk of the suspects harm may be outweighed by the risk the pursuit is creating, but we don't know based upon the linked story if it reached that point.


You left out that the stolen car was a car jacking. They weren't chasing a guy for a busted tail light.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.


Why would the cops have a "hit job" on a relative of the girl that videoed the murder of George Floyd?

And there would have had to have been planning that far exceeds cop brain power to get that one set up.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loris: Yellow Beard: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

So the guy driving the stolen car was really a hitman for the popo?

Pretty sure it was the cop car that hit him. The suspect vehicle got away.


So the guy driving the stolen car was just popo hitman's assistant?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies (taking of property by force or fear). This individual is a threat to the public and should the individual not be captured, the behavior could cause others to be harmed or killed.


They did not catch him, and someone was killed.

Soooo....
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies (taking of property by force or fear).


We have no certainty that this person even existed. There is no dashcam, no suspect, no witness - only a dead man and the story of the cops who killed him.
Is it your position that cops never lie, and that their words should be taken as facts in discussion?
I'm sorry - but I don't acknowledge that.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Loris: Yellow Beard: Lambskincoat: Not out of the realm of possibility that it was a hit job.

So the guy driving the stolen car was really a hitman for the popo?

Pretty sure it was the cop car that hit him. The suspect vehicle got away.

So the guy driving the stolen car was just popo hitman's assistant?


The guy driving the stolen car for which there is no evidence that the guy or the car even existed?
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: eagles95: seriously, can we not have the cops just shoot the escaping car with a Apple tag or something instead of high speed chases. Track the farker on a GPS and helicopter and keep your distance.

^^^This

I find it hard to believe that someone hasn't come up with a tracker that can be fired out of a paintball gun or one of those shotguns or air-powered guns that shoot bean bags.  Just make it super sticky and/or magnetic.


There is. https://www.police1.com/suspect-pursu​i​t/articles/wis-police-launch-gps-track​ing-device-system-for-pursuits-OovVdt5​zqTxVHLwH/
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You left out that the stolen car was a car jacking. They weren't chasing a guy for a busted tail light.


What guy? The guy that there is no reason to think even exists?
Hell, let's make him a child molester and a puppy killer too.
 
xalres
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eagles95: seriously, can we not have the cops just shoot the escaping car with a Apple tag or something instead of high speed chases. Track the farker on a GPS and helicopter and keep your distance.


But then the cops don't get to play Steve McQueen Vroom Vroom Screech Smash.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe if people started blaming (and reporting) the criminals that put police in these situations, there would be fewer criminals to have to deal with.

There's never fewer criminals. If there aren't enough criminals, the police will make some. The last 40 years of mass incarceration should have taught you that.


The reality of the millions behind bars is troubling.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Drug charges barely break into of the double digits. Over 900k are imprisoned for violent crime with around 200k being in for MURDER. Wow, we suck.
 
xalres
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies


You believed the cops.

You credulous boob.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Daedalus27: This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies (taking of property by force or fear). This individual is a threat to the public and should the individual not be captured, the behavior could cause others to be harmed or killed.

They did not catch him, and someone was killed.

Soooo....


Just because there is a bad outcome, doesn't necessarily mean it was the wrong decision.

jso2897: Daedalus27: This wasn't a fleeing pot dealer or shoplifter, it was a stolen vehicle with a suspect allegedly involved in several robberies (taking of property by force or fear).

We have no certainty that this person even existed. There is no dashcam, no suspect, no witness - only a dead man and the story of the cops who killed him.
Is it your position that cops never lie, and that their words should be taken as facts in discussion?
I'm sorry - but I don't acknowledge that.


Don't put words in my mouth, of course there are bad cops and criminal cops, but that doesn't mean they are involved in every incident.  This event occurred last night and the investigation (given a death is involved and the suspect is at large) is ongoing. They are not necessarily going to release a lot of information regarding the incident that could compromise the potential prosecution of the suspect for murder.
 
