 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Advocate)   Buzzkilling FDA says poppers can be dangerous   (advocate.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Nitrate, Inhalant, Death, Nitrite, Acetone, Methemoglobinemia, Ammonia, Nitrate poppers  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 1:37 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you promise not to sue us then you can stick one up your nose

Futurama - Popplers Jingle
Youtube onBTNPOkTxI


Oh Poppers...not popplers
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give me jalapeño poppers or give me DEATH!

I know, not those kind of poppers
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RIP POPPERS

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Give me jalapeño poppers or give me DEATH!

I know, not those kind of poppers


My fat ass was so scared for a moment. Whew.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i wondered how they were legal in the 70's
 
camarugala
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Typically inhaled and offering a short, intense high that often includes sexual arousal and the relaxation of sphincter muscles.

Anyone who's ever talked their SO into butt stuff knows how important this is. Otherwise you tear stuff and she (or he) never does it again.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can truly get anything at the gas station.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I assume they are talking about jalepino poppers, because it's old news that drugs are bad. At least I am staying away from those things.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The ghost of Orville Redenbacher inconsolable.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah I will testify that Taco Bell Poppers are extremely dangerous, call me.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

camarugala: Typically inhaled and offering a short, intense high that often includes sexual arousal and the relaxation of sphincter muscles.

Anyone who's ever talked their SO into butt stuff knows how important this is. Otherwise you tear stuff and she (or he) never does it again.


This is exactly the type of top-notch advice that I come to the internet for
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not that inhaling fumes can't be bad for you. But have a feeling that most hospitalization from poppers involves mixing with booze, and other drugs, leading to actually snorting the liquid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're just for cleaning the magnetic heads on my tape player! Honest!
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should! Aren't these the leading cause of AIDS!?! /s

/Is it 1983 yet?
//First time I learned of poppers was from that HBO AIDS movie "And the Band Played On"
///Great movie, sad subject
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In issuing the Popper statement, the FDA panel also observed, "Our aim as scientists is objective truth; more truth, more interesting truth, more intelligible truth."
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kids these days...amylrite?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Typically inhaled and offering a short, intense high that often includes sexual arousal and the relaxation of sphincter muscles, poppers are the informal name for alkyl nitrate

Meh, I ate four organic nectarines last week in one sitting and got the same effect.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You had me at "gay bars" and "relaxation of sphincter muscles"
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: Not that inhaling fumes can't be bad for you. But have a feeling that most hospitalization from poppers involves mixing with booze, and other drugs, leading to actually snorting the liquid.


FTFA:
"The FDA has observed an increase in reports of deaths and hospitalizations with issues such as severe headaches, dizziness, increase in body temperature, difficulty breathing, extreme drops in blood pressure, blood oxygen issues (methemoglobinemia) and brain death after ingestion or inhalation of nitrite 'poppers,'" the agency announced on its website.

I think I found the problem here. I agree with you. Snorting the actual liquid versus snorting the fumes might lead to adverse reactions. Probably goes for most recreational inhalants.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Poppers and Gorilla Biscuits. How not to remember the night before.

/ you might wake up with dogs in your bed
// Not that I have any experience with that
/// Threesomes for the win
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.