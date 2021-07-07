 Skip to content
 
Spider bite nearly kills local man. Australia? The Everglades? Sumatra? Scotland
    Spider bite, Largs woman, dark places, false widow, false widow spider, back garden  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a spider bite in his back garden caused inflammation of his brain."

You kids and your euphemisms!
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The spider bite in question was from a False Widow, but the wife almost became a real widow.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"these spiders are living locally..."

The neighbors should look through the HOA agreement fine print and see if theres something in there that would allow them to be evicted.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Spider bite nearly kills local man" isn't exactly newsworthy in Australia.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not-CSB: Last December I got bit by a black widow spider who had gotten into a blanket I put on my bed.  Urgent Care gave me some nice pain meds and told me to come back if I lost feeling or couldn't move extremities.  All I had were a few muscle spasms and pain that the drugs mostly dulled.

Spiders are nice and helpful, but I'm straight murdering any Widows or Recluses I find.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Theeng: Not-CSB: Last December I got bit by a black widow spider who had gotten into a blanket I put on my bed.  Urgent Care gave me some nice pain meds and told me to come back if I lost feeling or couldn't move extremities.  All I had were a few muscle spasms and pain that the drugs mostly dulled.

Spiders are nice and helpful, but I'm straight murdering any Widows or Recluses I find.


I've seen a few outside here, but never inside.  I wonder if the scorpions are eating them.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Depending on venom susceptibilities and allergies, some bites and random flora can cause severe reaction. I've seen people who brushed against poison oak and had to be medivaced.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: The spider bite in question was from a False Widow, but the wife almost became a real widow.


False widow put me in hospital on drip for three days. Gnarly swollen thumb, gross.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
False widow venom won't cause you much trouble, but some of the bacteria that occasionally hitch a ride in a bite from a false widow definitely can.  Sounds like that's what happened in this case.
 
