 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Did a Chicago hotel housekeeper just prevent another Las Vegas-style mass shooting?   (forbes.com) divider line
56
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

2542 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 12:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Plausible.

It's strange that he hasn't bonded-out.  $10,000 isn't chump change but this isn't a bail set so high as to nearly guarantee that the defendant remains jailed either.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Superintendent Brown noted that Casteel did not have a prior criminal record and that police have not yet determined the Iowa man's intentions. But both Brown and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed concern that Casteel's motives were nefarious.

YA THINK???
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How's that Red state / Blue state thing working out for ya America?

How about a few of you start some Green states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: How's that Red state / Blue state thing working out for ya America?

How about a few of you start some Green states.

[Fark user image 300x237]


Marijuana is legal in Illinois, so its already a "green" state.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually curious what the crime is?
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone buy that staff person a house and a car. And if they aren't currently a citizen of the US, give them citizenship immediately.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an arsenal, an AR-15, and five loaded magazines

One gun does not make an arsenal.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: an arsenal, an AR-15, and five loaded magazines

One gun does not make an arsenal.


One Gunner does.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: How's that Red state / Blue state thing working out for ya America?

How about a few of you start some Green states.

[Fark user image 300x237]


Dude.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: One gun does not make an arsenal.


It takes a team.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm actually curious what the crime is?


Felony failure to RTFA.

"Unfortunately, because he was charged with mere possession illegally here in our city, the charges weren't of the type that he could have been held," said Lightfoot
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they found the rifle a nice adopted home.
/we treat guns better than people in this country
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm actually curious what the crime is?


Pretty sure Illinois doesn't allow loaded guns in most places.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: ZAZ: One gun does not make an arsenal.

It takes a team.

[Fark user image 850x444]


I should have gone with "11 Gunners do".
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i hate fireworks also after 8pm but i probably will never do something like this.
/now kids bouncing basketballs at 2am is a different question.
//kidding. i don't own a assault rifle.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: ZAZ: One gun does not make an arsenal.

It takes a team.

[Fark user image 850x444]


That's why they're so bad at mass shootings, they try to walk the bullets in.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another pro-trump terrorist?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to hear the story about how he just up and left his massacre kit in the ready position. "I was just about to start the bloodshed, but then I noticed that the complimentary breakfast was almost over and they had these fresh cream cheese danishes from a local bakery that are to die for..."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Then the murders started..."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can conclude that he was simply a gun enthusiast and was preparing to head over to a local shooting range to pop off a few relieving rounds while on vacation.

OR

He was setting up to fire rounds that would be disguised by the fireworks display's loud explosions as cover, aimed out the window, toward the folks gathered to watch them from the beach there.

/There may be another OR
//Maybe even another OR after that
///But there aren't nearly as many good ones as bad ones
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.


Mass shooters don't need to be smart people. Everyone knows that if you decide to get a gun and go out shooting people it's very unlikely anyone will stop you until a bunch of people are dead. The only thing that stopped this guy was a oppressive gun grabbing commie law. In a patriotic state he would have been free to go about his business.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkyorefeelings: gopher321: How's that Red state / Blue state thing working out for ya America?

How about a few of you start some Green states.

[Fark user image 300x237]

Marijuana is legal in Illinois, so its already a "green" state.


Shouldn't the correct response be "How is that gun control thingy working out, Chicago!".
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Felony failure to RTFA.


One of the least enforced rules of Fark.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the responsibility of the concierge?
"Concierge" clip from 1968 Mel Brooks' "The Producers"
Youtube aL6mTMShVyk
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Someone buy that staff person a house and a car. And if they aren't currently a citizen of the US, give them citizenship immediately.


I'm OK with that. Someone that defended 'Murica against an enemy, foreign or domestic.
 
AgtSmithReloaded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Yet another pro-trump terrorist?


I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was ultra-conservative and fanatically pro-Trump.  And if he is, his fellow alt-right whackadoodles will hail him as a fallen hero, or some such nonsensical shiat.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpers doing trumper things.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He had a reservation, but mysteriously never checked in"

"Don't mind me, I'm just going to check into my room. Lay out my kill gear and than Fark off about town and site see."

Something seems off.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His room was overlooking a spot where masses of people were gathering during an epidemic.  Maybe he just wanted to off a bunch of plague rats.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: gopher321: How's that Red state / Blue state thing working out for ya America?

How about a few of you start some Green states.

[Fark user image 300x237]

Dude.

[Fark user image 850x668]


Georgia has legal medical weed.  Sorta.  You have to buy it from out of state.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, now faces two felony counts of weapons charges."

He is also charged with hoarding the letter 'e'.
 
rekoil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Warthog: If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.


Most hotel beds have plinth frame, which is a box on the floor the bed sits on - you can't put anything under it. Mainly this is to keep guests from accidentally losing items underneath, but it does serve other purposes...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: His room was overlooking a spot where masses of people were gathering during an epidemic.  Maybe he just wanted to off a bunch of plague rats.


Time will do that for him. No rifle needed.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hoblit: We can conclude that he was simply a gun enthusiast and was preparing to head over to a local shooting range to pop off a few relieving rounds while on vacation.

OR

He was setting up to fire rounds that would be disguised by the fireworks display's loud explosions as cover, aimed out the window, toward the folks gathered to watch them from the beach there.

/There may be another OR
//Maybe even another OR after that
///But there aren't nearly as many good ones as bad ones


Honestly? He's probably just a pants-wetting baby who can't go anywhere without his guns. Certainly not Chicago, headquarters of Antifa. Had a few beers, put the guns on the counter, pretended to shoot some children and old ladies, and went to bed. Got up in the morning and went about his business. Didn't even notice the guns because he's always got them just lying around the house.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*checks link*

Yep.
 
baorao
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warthog: If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.


I used to work with a guy that chose to attend training in Cleveland over Chicago because he was scared of gang violence and didn't feel comfortable carrying in Chicago (Schaumburg if we're be exact 😀) because of the laws.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rekoil: Warthog: If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.

Most hotel beds have plinth frame, which is a box on the floor the bed sits on - you can't put anything under it. Mainly this is to keep guests from accidentally losing items underneath, but it does serve other purposes...


Hell, you can hardly get a dead sex worker stuffed in the box springs any more.....or I'v heard.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said Casteel is licensed to have the guns in Iowa but not in Illinois. "Clearly, we're not in Iowa," said Cook County Judge David Navarro, who set Casteel's bond at $10,000.

They why do we have all this corn, corn, corn, corn, corn, look a tree, corn corn, corn, corn, corn, what's that smell?, corn.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.


Uh oh, you said "clip." Brace yourselves.
 
Alebak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the scope and the laser sight that confirms it for me.

You can argue about "well what if he just wanted some range time?" (Which is a weird farking thing to want on a vacation when you'd presumably be wanting to do things that you don't regularly get to do) but bringing the stuff that helps you hit things really far away in a high up hotel room that overlooks where people would be gathering?

Yeah.

Nah.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Warthog: If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.

Uh oh, you said "clip." Brace yourselves.



I wish he had said "automatic weapon" instead of "scoped rifle". I would have made some popcorn...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hoblit: He was setting up to fire rounds that would be disguised by the fireworks display's loud explosions as cover, aimed out the window, toward the folks gathered to watch them from the beach there.


Damn thats a good point. Perfect cover for an assassination. Hell they could have a team of 2... one shoots and the other is in the street setting off big fireworks to cover the sound.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: The Dog Ate My Homework: Warthog: If his intentions were bad, then he's a dumbass for not hiding his weapons under the bed until he was ready to use them.  If his intentions were not bad, then he's an even bigger dumbass for bringing a scoped rifle and multiple clips on his vacay to the city.

Uh oh, you said "clip." Brace yourselves.


I wish he had said "automatic weapon" instead of "scoped rifle". I would have made some popcorn...


I heard there were 5 magazines full of clips, with various ammunition and rounds.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He probably wasnt gonna do anything.

Look how white he is.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An arsenal?
 
p51d007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Could be he was just going to a gun show, or something else.  But...let's jump to conclusions because
it fits the anti-firearm/socialist agenda.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xai: Yet another pro-trump terrorist?


I'm just wondering how he escaped from the Phantom Zone, and where Zod and Ursa are.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoblit: We can conclude that he was simply a gun enthusiast and was preparing to head over to a local shooting range to pop off a few relieving rounds while on vacation.

OR

He was setting up to fire rounds that would be disguised by the fireworks display's loud explosions as cover, aimed out the window, toward the folks gathered to watch them from the beach there.

/There may be another OR
//Maybe even another OR after that
///But there aren't nearly as many good ones as bad ones


He may have changed his mind.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.