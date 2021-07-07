 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Even Floridians hate Florida   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 12:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texass hates all things non-Texican.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of that looks like a map of "which college football team is rivals with our college football team"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every state that surrounds Massachusetts hates the place... they hate NY
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen this before. New Jersey's "hates everyone" still makes me giggle.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a citizen of WV, I can say that we do not hate Virginia. We are not animals. We hate Ohio.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a kid in Texas my dad used to scream at out of state license plates on the highway.

"farkin' New Mexico! Pick a goddamn lane!"
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Definitely South Florida.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, and the Panhandle.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And Tallahassee.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Daytona is kind of a shiathole.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: As a citizen of WV, I can say that we do not hate Virginia. We are not animals. We hate Ohio.


And Virginia doesn't even think about WV about 45 people share that border.  We hate Maryland or DC
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Honestly, why even highlight hatred? This is only fanning the flames instead dousing them.
I forgot how many people voted for this when we first got the survey results, but the least favorite state might be statistically that 20 people voted for vs 19 who voted for another state...yet we've created animosity between people over such a survey.
The thing is, strong emotions sell, and negative emotions seem easier to illicit.

/unless they change the laws
 
jst3p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wegro: Definitely South Florida.


wegro: Oh, and the Panhandle.


wegro: And Tallahassee.


Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa suck too.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
West Virginia? I don't have time for that. I hate Maryland.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When hurricanes threaten Florida, I root for the hurricanes. It's a trashy state filled with trashy people.
 
thornhill
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a Philadelphia native, I'm more amused that every state surrounding NJ hates NJ.
 
chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll be long dead in the cold cold grave before I recognize Missouri
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Funny, didn't realize I'm from Jersey.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Native Floridians probably hate their State because it is filling up with NYers and people from New Jersey.

And transplant Floridians probably hate their State because of native Floridians.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: When I was a kid in Texas my dad used to scream at out of state license plates on the highway.

"farkin' New Mexico! Pick a goddamn lane!"


Texans criticizing other people's driving. I've heard it all now.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jst3p: wegro: Definitely South Florida.

wegro: Oh, and the Panhandle.

wegro: And Tallahassee.

Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa suck too.


Pfft.

Ocala,
Anywhere in Polk County,
27 from Andytown to Haines City,
Live Oak,
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Michigander here confirming the maps accuracy.

fark Ohio.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.