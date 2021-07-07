 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   NYPD "Game Truck" might as well have "FREE CANDY" spray painted on the side. Land Shark seen furiously scribbling down notes   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    Creepy, Police, New York City, New York City Police Department, Constable, New York City Housing Authority, NYPD's Community Affairs Bureau, GAME TRUCK, young people  
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.

Start with their kiddie trailers.
 
camaroash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Show us on the double-helix where the bad man touched you."
"The whole damn thing!"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
S09E08 - The Police Raffle Motorboat Giveaway
Youtube YJKHw_CNYP4
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't quite decide where in the Dystopia Venn diagram this sits. I guess at the intersection of:

1) Brave New World
2) Ready Player One
3) Black Mirror
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Having kids sit in front of a tv is a good way to get clear images of their faces for a database.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get in, kids! We've got video games!
 
anfrind
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got to maintain that school-to-prison pipeline somehow.
 
