 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Headline: Georgia man killed in tragic fireworks accident. Article: "The victim was holding the launch tube over his head when this tragic accident occurred"   (msn.com) divider line
61
    More: Dumbass, Coroner, Sheriff, Columbus Blue Jackets, Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams, Haralson County, Georgia, Trevor White, Oakland County, Injury  
•       •       •

1054 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I seriously doubt it was any of these fireworks that killed him. Maybe he should have stuck to the butt rocket method.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Same town as the one Rep. MTG was in for a parade earlier in the day. Coincidence? I think not.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That sounds more like suicide than accident.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/USCPSC/status/141​1​742259863773191?s=20

I don't think that was meant to be a suggested method of operation.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There was nothing tragic about it. If they'd managed to kill someone who wasn't dicking around with fireworks, then that would have counted. At 23, he may be a Darwin recipient.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When this happens at a family reunion, the claims adjuster marks it down as "the incident". As in, "Immediately following the incident, Scooter was treated for severe burns on his nutsack."
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He went out with a bang.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tragic?

Nothing tragic about that.

Tragic would be some idiot having shot him with the firework.

Hopefully he hadn't reproduced yet.

/Yes, I think it's funny
//And I'm tired of pretending otherwise
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's only tragic if he reproduced first.  Otherwise think of it as a very tiny advance in humanity's long, slow crawl out of its infancy.
 
the_innkeeper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"A shell that fired from a tube hit White in the torso and he suffered what officials described as massive trauma."

So... I just got to play with "real" fireworks for the first time in my life. Yay. It was cool.

WhyTF would you hold one of the mortar tubes over your head, or point them at someone, or try to take a hit from one? They are literally bombs.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel like at some point in the next 15-20 years you'll see some big legislation on fireworks. Like it is kinda crazy we just let people ranging from dumb preteens to shiatface drunk adults have very few restrictions to professional grade explosives.  shiat, even sparklers are crazy how people just give a 3 year old a flame hotter than any match and tell them to run around and have fun.

I know some states have laws but that usually just means drive the next state over and buy. Idk, maybe I'm just prematurely turning into a cranky old man, and I don't know the specific stats in firework injuries, but I feel like it's gotta be higher than a lot of shiat that gets outlawed/heavily restricted.
 
insolent_bystander
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tallapoosa, GA sounds made up.  Like where a squidbilly would live in real life.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was it a "Hold muh beer" moment?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am curious...how did he hit himself in the chest if he was holding the tube over his head??
Holding it on your head, I could see the concussive force from the launch (with a sizeable mortar) causing severe TBI. Especially if you put it in up side down.
But how do you curve one from your head to your chest?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: I feel like at some point in the next 15-20 years you'll see some big legislation on fireworks. Like it is kinda crazy we just let people ranging from dumb preteens to shiatface drunk adults have very few restrictions to professional grade explosives.  shiat, even sparklers are crazy how people just give a 3 year old a flame hotter than any match and tell them to run around and have fun.

I know some states have laws but that usually just means drive the next state over and buy. Idk, maybe I'm just prematurely turning into a cranky old man, and I don't know the specific stats in firework injuries, but I feel like it's gotta be higher than a lot of shiat that gets outlawed/heavily restricted.


Many laws are made to restrict things and not so much eliminate them. No one drives 55mph, everyone jaywalks, a large majority of people drive after having one drink or a couple of beers. The trick is knowing people are going to break the law and then finding the right laws where people will break the law but not by too much.

With fireworks you want to limit it to such that if your responsible it won't kill you and try to keep it to a couple of days a year. Outlawing them in the state but then selling them in the next state over sounds right. If you stop selling fireworks people will find a way to have them but in a  much more dangerous and uncontrolled way.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: I feel like at some point in the next 15-20 years you'll see some big legislation on fireworks. Like it is kinda crazy we just let people ranging from dumb preteens to shiatface drunk adults have very few restrictions to professional grade explosives.  shiat, even sparklers are crazy how people just give a 3 year old a flame hotter than any match and tell them to run around and have fun.


There arent even laws against bringing guns into bars FFS. People get drunk and are armed and people end up dying for no farking reason.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

insolent_bystander: Tallapoosa, GA sounds made up.  Like where a squidbilly would live in real life.


Think of the most redneck place in the world and then double it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It wasn't that long ago most fireworks were illegal in Georgia

/ For this very reason
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

insolent_bystander: Tallapoosa, GA sounds made up.  Like where a squidbilly would live in real life.


Check out "Chocclocco, Alabama".
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The new Goalie Coach for the Blue Jackets?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I am curious...how did he hit himself in the chest if he was holding the tube over his head??
Holding it on your head, I could see the concussive force from the launch (with a sizeable mortar) causing severe TBI. Especially if you put it in up side down.
But how do you curve one from your head to your chest?


Well... it's the funniest thing, but I drank two six packs of beer before setting off the fireworks, and for some reason I thought the open end was the bottom and...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh deer...
Fark user imageView Full Size

... anyway
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Holding it on your head, I could see the concussive force from the launch (with a sizeable mortar) causing severe TBI



If there were a B involved, there would be no TI.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The victim was holding the launch tube over his head when this tragic accident occurred"

1) So not really an "accident" then?

2) So not really "tragic" then?
 
Magnus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

insolent_bystander: Tallapoosa, GA sounds made up.  Like where a squidbilly would live in real life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Oh deer...
[Fark user image 425x425]
... anyway


Beat me to it. If this guy made a list of "Ways I'd Like to Die", fireworks mishap would surely have made the list.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: I feel like at some point in the next 15-20 years you'll see some big legislation on fireworks. Like it is kinda crazy we just let people ranging from dumb preteens to shiatface drunk adults have very few restrictions to professional grade explosives.  shiat, even sparklers are crazy how people just give a 3 year old a flame hotter than any match and tell them to run around and have fun.


That's how we separated the weak from the pack in my day. If you were smart enough not to jam a sparker in your eye while running around at 3 years old, you'd go on to phase 2 of the trials at 9-10 years old when you got to play with m-80s. No instructions other than "be careful". Not even a 'don't hold this in your hand.' You were expected to be smart enough to figure that out. If not, no one is gonna breed with the guy with 2 fingers, so the genetic line was safe.
Those who survive phase 2 got to phase 3 at 16 when we got access to mortars. Again, we had to just know not to fire them off from our crotches.
Those of us who survived, entered adulthood knowing we were the best (or at least not the dregs) of our line, and had strong genetic code to pass on.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If a person watching was hurt, I would feel bad for them. But this moron farked around and found out.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I am curious...how did he hit himself in the chest if he was holding the tube over his head??
Holding it on your head, I could see the concussive force from the launch (with a sizeable mortar) causing severe TBI. Especially if you put it in up side down.
But how do you curve one from your head to your chest?


Equal and opposite reaction.  The force great enough to launch the firework also presses downward on the tube.  The tube probably hit him in the chest killing him not the firework.
 
Headso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Above all else, he adored his two little girls, Adalyn and Paisley

that has to be awful for the kids.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: That sounds more like suicide than accident.


Tallapoosa is a stone's throw away from the Alabama border.  This is a clear cut "Hold my beer" situation.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Headso: Above all else, he adored his two little girls, Adalyn and Paisley

that has to be awful for the kids.


Yeah, imagine going thru life with those names.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember almost this exact story from a few years ago.

Maine man who died after putting firework on his head thought it was a dud

I guess that was the second to last thing to go through his head.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: https://twitter.com/USCPSC/status/141​1​742259863773191?s=20

I don't think that was meant to be a suggested method of operation.


Are you trying to infringe upon mah freedumbs?

Go eat some avocado toast, librul.
Let the real men show you how to celebrate Murica.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the Fire Works manufacturer will now be sued because a dumb-ass deliberately mis-used their product?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Ray_Finkle: I feel like at some point in the next 15-20 years you'll see some big legislation on fireworks. Like it is kinda crazy we just let people ranging from dumb preteens to shiatface drunk adults have very few restrictions to professional grade explosives.  shiat, even sparklers are crazy how people just give a 3 year old a flame hotter than any match and tell them to run around and have fun.

I know some states have laws but that usually just means drive the next state over and buy. Idk, maybe I'm just prematurely turning into a cranky old man, and I don't know the specific stats in firework injuries, but I feel like it's gotta be higher than a lot of shiat that gets outlawed/heavily restricted.

Many laws are made to restrict things and not so much eliminate them. No one drives 55mph, everyone jaywalks, a large majority of people drive after having one drink or a couple of beers. The trick is knowing people are going to break the law and then finding the right laws where people will break the law but not by too much.

With fireworks you want to limit it to such that if your responsible it won't kill you and try to keep it to a couple of days a year. Outlawing them in the state but then selling them in the next state over sounds right. If you stop selling fireworks people will find a way to have them but in a  much more dangerous and uncontrolled way.


I'm not saying outlaw all fireworks, but it's kinda odd people can walk up to a stand on the side of the road smelling of booze and buy explosive propelled quarter sticks of dynamite.

Like is there some middle ground where some states don't just have a free for all. And maybe it's more of a cultural thing where we don't just accept people being farking idiots with shiat that can kill/burn down houses.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I am curious...how did he hit himself in the chest if he was holding the tube over his head??
Holding it on your head, I could see the concussive force from the launch (with a sizeable mortar) causing severe TBI. Especially if you put it in up side down.
But how do you curve one from your head to your chest?


You know how morons hold Roman Candles up at an angle sometimes?  I suspect that's what they meant by "over his head", and based on the way the injuries are described, I'm guessing he was holding it the wrong way.
 
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: So the Fire Works manufacturer will now be sued because a dumb-ass deliberately mis-used their product?


The Learned Hand strikes again.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PLACE ON GROUND... LIGHT FUSE... GET AWAY.

We pretty much lose someone each year doing this.   I had to check to make sure this wasn't a repeat artile.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...you'd go on to phase 2 of the trials at 9-10 years old when you got to play with m-80s....

When I was young Dad found a box of old fireworks up in Grampa's attic, dating from his own youth. Not sure what they were. He had us hide behind the car and he dropped one in a beer can. BOOM! All that was left was the bottom of the can, we never found the rest of it. And from that day forward I truly believed that you could indeed blow fingers off with fireworks and was suitably cautious with them from then on.

That said, five years later my idiotic self and my idiot teen brother and and our idiot friends would shoot bottle rockets at each other. It's a wonder none of us lost an eye, or worse.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Haha! What a dumbass.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Died on the 4th of July"

by Olbiver Storned
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At 23 a lot of guys arent too farking bright
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saw a tweet on Friday that said something like, "Somewhere in America is a person about to enjoy his last weekend with all of his fingers and he doesn't know it yet."

I think every home in the country should get a free box of M-80s right before the 4th. Let the herd cull itself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: At 23 a lot of guys arent too farking bright


At 13 I was building bombs out of fireworks innards and black powder.

If I was a kid today id be in Gitmo.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: At 23 a lot of guys arent too farking bright

At 13 I was building bombs out of fireworks innards and black powder.

If I was a kid today id be in Gitmo.


I always went with the Sulphur, Saltpeter and Charcoal combo. But turning fireworks into explosives was also a fun past time.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: I feel like at some point in the next 15-20 years you'll see some big legislation on fireworks. Like it is kinda crazy we just let people ranging from dumb preteens to shiatface drunk adults have very few restrictions to professional grade explosives.  shiat, even sparklers are crazy how people just give a 3 year old a flame hotter than any match and tell them to run around and have fun.

I know some states have laws but that usually just means drive the next state over and buy. Idk, maybe I'm just prematurely turning into a cranky old man, and I don't know the specific stats in firework injuries, but I feel like it's gotta be higher than a lot of shiat that gets outlawed/heavily restricted.


Was going to say this.  They are illegal here in NY but you can buy them in Pennsylvania ONLY with an out of state drivers license and you have to sign a for saying you will not light them in Penn and you will take them out of state in 24 hours.  As far as I know no state that boarders Penn allows fireworks unless your licensed.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.